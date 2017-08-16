David Chandler is a 22-year Army Veteran and award-winning magician is guest starring in Murray’s show at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino this week starting tomorrow Thursday! David was one of the key magicians that invited Murray to headline on this past USO Tour. Murray and David did a 3-1/2 week USO Tour this past year along with one other magician to Puerto Rico, Greenland, Guantanamo Bay – Cuba, Honduras, and AUTEC – Bahamas where they met for the first time.

Dave is one of the top corporate entertainers in the world from Boston, Massachusetts, his clients include Coca Cola, Amazon, Trip Advisor, Intel, Cimpress Corporation, and many more. Dave has been a featured performer at the world famous Magic Castle, and he’s a favorite opening act at “Monday Night Magic,” the longest running magic show in New York City. His manipulation act is one of the top acts in the USA as it’s a throwback to the vaudeville days of class and elegance when all the acts wore tuxedos and had big bands play behind them.

When Murray was on tour with him this past spring Murray was so impressed with his act he offered to bring him into his show as a guest act for a week this summer.

Murray states, “I am a huge supporter of other magicians and when I see one that is great it’s an honor to have them in my show, also I love the fact that David is a 22 year veteran of our army, as I am a huge supporter of the USO and our military!”

95.5 THE BULL PRESENTS COUNTRY SUPERSTAR JERROD NIEMANN AT SANTA FE STATION

Station Casinos and 95.5 The Bull present country superstar Jerrod Niemann at Chrome Showroom inside Santa Fe Station on Saturday, September 2, 2017 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $9.55 and go on sale Friday, August 11, 2017 at 10 a.m.

Tickets for Jerrod Niemann are $9.55, $25 and $35 plus tax and applicable fees for reserved seating. Doors open at 7 p.m. and guests under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Tickets can be purchased at any Station Casinos Reward Center and The Fiestas, by logging onto www.stationcasinosevents.com or through Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000 or www.ticketmaster.com.

Nashville prolific hit maker Jerrod Niemann is speaking from his heart — instead of his liver — with his romantic new single, “God Made A Woman,” now impacting Country radio. Fueled by a nearly decade-long career, Niemann is digging deeper with his forthcoming Curb Records album featuring an uplifting duet, “A Little More Love,” with good friend and label mate Lee Brice. Known for clever wordplay and attention-grabbing lyrics, the highly engaging singer-songwriter last topped country charts with his platinum-certified multi–week number one anthem, “Drink to That All Night,” from High Noon, on which he co-wrote eight of the 12 tracks.

BAZAAR STUDIO & PARLOR OPENED IN LAS VEGAS

Snip. Click. Clink. Bazaar Studio & Parlor debuts as Las Vegas’ premiere photo studio and parlor-combined concept, providing cutting edge beauty and photography services under one roof. Seated coolly in the heart of Las Vegas, Bazaar Studio revives the 1930’s-era parlor experience as guests are transported into a modern steampunk wonderland reminiscent of NY underground, with aesthetic touches of ship wood, brick and indoor trimmed hedges as champagne glasses clink, scissors snip, shutters click, and toasts are made with cotton candy.

Debuting to the public August 8th, Bazaar Studio & Parlor is the result of a fine art photographer and a celebrity hairstylist teaming up to create a space for invention — it’s sophisticatedly edgy; chicly unrefined. Serving as the ultimate creative destination in Vegas, the 3,200-sq. ft. facility will provide clientele with elite access to a multifarious collection of salon and photo studio offerings ranging from hair styling, processing and cuts from the industry’s finest, to editorial-style photo shoots with professional photographers. And, all guests can indulge with Bazaar’s vintage cotton candy and popcorn machines on-site.

Bazaar Studio will be outfitted with the most high-end studio equipment complete with 12’ ceilings and a large corner cyclorama making the space the city’s go-to for headshots, portraits, fashion, commercial and product shoots. Bazaar Parlor will have an unparalleled network of over 20 beauty industry pros available and for services like photoshoot-ready makeup application, hairstyling, and tailored cuts and color services that include ombrÈ and balayage techiniques, with a monthly education series open for all Las Vegas stylists. With celeb photographer Jon Rouse leading the studio charge, and hairdresser to the stars Cory Martin at the parlor’s helm, Bazaar Studio & Parlor is the ultimate hub for creativity, culture and all things dope.

Bazaar Studio & Parlor is located at 6201 Dean Martin Dr. Las Vegas, NV 89118. Hours of operation for Bazaar Studio will be Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday by appointment only; Bazaar Parlor will be open Mondays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday — Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information or to book your appointment, visit www.bazaarstudioslv.com.

FREE: GROW YOUR OWN FESTIVAL

Saturday, October 7th, 2017, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m .at Vegas Roots Community Garden, 715 N. Tonopah Drive, Las Vegas NV, 89106 — Just north of I-95 and Rancho off of Bonanza Rd.

Grow Your Own Festival, the How to Grow Fresh, Organic Produce of Your Own Festival, wants to give you a green thumb on Saturday, October 7th from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Vegas Roots Community Garden. The valley’s top urban gardeners and farmers will be leading workshops and demos to help get your hands dirty and get everyone hands on and digging in, with the know-how to grow year-round produce in Las Vegas. Admission is FREE.

Festival highlights include novice to advanced Gardening Workshops & Displays, DIY demos hosted by Minimal Market, from household cleaners, toothpaste and beauty aids to canning and fermenting, homemade yogurt and cheese making by Virgin Cheese, a Chef demo stage featuring local restaurants, a wine and beer garden, a wood fired pizza oven, a Green Halloween Fashion Show & Auction by The Studio Place students, a festival General Store with bulk organic seeds, including a Vendor Village with dozens of community-minded, sustainable exhibitors, artisans and organic food — in addition to music, entertainment, and more!

Junior gardeners will enjoy student led workshops, a kids’ zone featuring school garden clubs, scavenger scarecrow making, a Make and Take Station by Project Angel Faces, a performance from the School of Rock West Las Vegas and a meet and greet and Las Vegas public premiere performance by John Paul Ouvrier as The Wizard of Youth 4 Kids LIVE! This premier entertaining show on health and fitness for kids includes comedy, music and puppets and makes learning the fundamental principles of health, FUN. The Wizard and his rebellious dog, Rock Rock, teach children the secrets to staying healthy and young for the rest of their lives.

“We are experiencing a Food Revolution. Conscious consumers have connected the dots from heavily processed, low nutrient foods to the ailing health of their families. The demand for organic produce free from pesticides is at an all-time high, along with emergence of the backyard gardener. This festival is part of a movement to regain control of our food supply and our health. We want to empower people with the basics of being able to grow produce for their families in buckets or beds in their backyards or balconies,” says founder, Jodi Paige, CCO of Virgin Cheese, an organic vegan, artisanal cheese company here in Las Vegas.

To reserve free tickets visit: https://www.

For more information visit the website growyourownfestival.com.