The right to safety should be the priority over the right to know

There should be no doubt in anyone’s mind — if they really know the Las Vegas Tribune — that when it comes to appreciating the work of our law enforcement and thanking them for their service while at the same time having the courage to be critical of the Las Vegas Metropolitan

Police Department administration or any other government entity when they need to be criticized, we are at the front of the line.

Likewise, there is no doubt in our minds that when it comes to

defending, protecting and fighting for freedom of the press, freedom of speech, freedom of all rights that every American citizen deserves under the Constitution and laws of this great nation, we are at the front of that line also.

We agree with the only daily newspaper’s attorney that the public has the right to know; however, we believes that there are many other issues and many other times when the public also has the right to know.

Most definitely, we agree that the public has a right to know certain things, but we also believe that more than anything, the public has the utmost right to be safe in our city and in their respective homes.

We believe that there are reasons for the public to know a lot more than the names of those who may or may not be indicted for a crime, and that includes even if they are just a person of interest in any investigation.

Unsealing the results of an investigation could be very disturbing for those law enforcement agencies working on the case of the October 1 massacre at the Monte Carlo Hotel in Las Vegas, and it will not benefit anyone at this time but the egos of the daily newspaper owners and higher-ups in the corporation.

Most of the readers of the only daily newspaper in our city are only interested in knowing the results of the investigation, which would give an opportunity to those who may or may not be a target of that investigation, a chance to run and hide, rather than justice.

During all our years in this community and all our years publishing newspapers and magazines for this community, we have pointed out on several occasions the damage that sometimes the mainstream media can do to a government investigation.

We have also pointed out several instances of such media interference with official investigations in the name of freedom of the press, and that is why we are reminding our readers today so they are aware that sometimes the so-called freedom of the press is not because the “public has the right to know,” but because in Las Vegas there is no reason to worry since we are probably the only city in the nation with only one daily newspaper and therefore no need for it to beat the

competition, which doesn’t exist.

Perhaps if the Las Vegas Sun newspaper, that at one time was the best daily in our city, will put back on the pants that its founder, Hank Greenspun, wore for many years, we would have to be concerned with beating the competition, but read on…

One of the earliest leaks in U.S. history played a key role in stoking the tensions between Great Britain and the American colonies. Benjamin Franklin leaked letters by the loyalist Thomas Hutchinson, recommending a stronger British presence in Boston. Hutchinson was forced out of the colonies.

Back in 1961, before some of us were even born, there was what has since come to be known as The Bay of Pigs invasion, when the media in the United States was informing the enemy — Fidel Castro and company — that there was an invasion coming his way backed by American forces with the blessing of United States officials.

Before the invaders arrived in Cuba, Fidel Castro and company were already waiting for those invaders — all Cubans, but one — because Cuba’s government had already been alerted by the liberal press in the United States.

The consequence was that several hundred Cuban patriots were taken by the communist forces of Fidel Castro. All of them were sentenced to prison — among them a Las Vegas Jurist by the name of Waldo De Castroverde — and later traded for food in an agreement with the communist neighbor.

Early on the morning of June 17, 1972, several burglars were arrested inside the office of the Democratic National Committee (DNC), located in the Watergate building in Washington, D.C. This was no ordinary robbery: the prowlers were connected to President Richard Nixon’s reelection campaign, and they had been caught while attempting to

wiretap phones and steal secret documents.

This incident would not have been more than a burglary call to the police unless someone within one party chose to leak what must have been confidential information to members of the opposite party to the media.

