The other side of the Campaign Story

Early voting started last Saturday and soon we will see the results of the hard work of the campaign managers who have isolated their clients from the voters to make them look as if they have done a good job promoting their candidates.

It is very telling about any campaign managers when they have to hide the fact that they are representing a candidate in one race or another.

It has come to our attention that some campaign managers are telling their clients not to let the Las Vegas Tribune know that they are representing this or that candidate, giving the impression that they are going to be discriminated against by the newspaper if that information gets out.

Nothing could be further from the truth; if it was like that we would not have made strong recommendations for some of the candidates that we ourselves believe deserve our vote. (Remember, we have chosen to no longer make endorsements.)

We can tell who the candidates have for their campaign managers when they hesitate answering who their campaign managers are, and it is sad to see how shameful they look when they finally have to reveal the name of their campaign manager.

In fact we believe candidates are ashamed of most campaign managers because they realize that they are being taken by them; let’s just drop the word ‘campaign’ and go straight for the more descriptive term, ‘manager.’

In the old days the managers used to pick the ‘envelopes’ so the client would not have to be in contact with the donors and not feel obligated when one of them comes back to ask for a favor.

There was none of that “Remember what we talked about when I gave you the envelope” business then, which may have been only a one hundred dollar bill, but now the managers push the client to call donors for money so they can get their piece of the action.

Unless they are handling an incumbent or believe they have a ‘sure bet horse’ in the race, the way they handle their client, is, in our view, a very careless, sloppy, and do we dare say it, bordering on unethical way of conducting business.

Look at the race for justice court department; one where three of the candidates with managers are not the most likely to be elected because they are not too successful in “picking” money from donors, which makes it very embarrassing for the client, the candidate.

It is a very difficult position for the candidate because, when they walk into a law office (remember, the judicial race is mainly among attorneys), the head of the office makes the candidate wait a little while, causing the candidate to suffer a bit, wondering if they are going to get a donation or not.

Others, whether giving donations or not, cry and complain about how many people are running for this or that office, making the candidate feel bad and making them feel as though they are begging for a donation, so the candidate will turn that job over to a campaign manager, who, in most cases, will end up taking all the money for his or her services.

Being a judge in most cases is being in a position of prestige; most likely a good judge puts in more hours in a day than when they had their own law firm.

It is very convenient for lawyers to have an executive assistant,

legal assistant, and court recorder, all paid for by taxpayers, but he or she will still have to be careful to whom he or she talks because it is important to avoid giving the wrong impression. A good and conscientious judge must be careful not to be late any day and to take only one hour for lunch instead of those common ninety-minute or longer lunches, and pay the campaign manager if he was nice enough to

allow spending on some of the fees.

After seeing all this, we believe that candidates in judicial races especially would be better off handling their campaigns without managers, who always serve as doorstops to keep the judicial candidate — as well as any other candidates — away from the voters, and charging great amounts of money for the privilege of doing nothing but making the life of the judge — or other candidate — miserable.

Maybe the judicial race should be brought outside the legal community as far as attorneys not being allowed to donate to a judicial campaign. If the judge is a good judge, he is going to be elected —and even re-elected — so what is the need for a manager?

We believe that it is time to start doing things a little more

effectively and efficiently for everyone; no attorneys’ donations that make some judges uncomfortable by having to ask for money, and avoiding the strong-arm tactics of a judge who asks an attorney to “approach” [the bench] and then reminds the attorney that he has not seen his check as yet. And that is a family court judge; can one imagine what a district court judge could say and do?

