Mirror mirror on the wall, who is the most dishonest criminally minded political hack of all? Well, my beloved readers, there are many to choose from among the collection of Washington, D.C., swamp creatures, but they have been overshadowed of late by the increasingly silly debate over Civil War history and statues.

Just this week, the leftist president of my once-proud alma mater, Duke University, Vincent Price — however goulish, he is not to be confused with the legendary Hollywood horror film actor — removed a statue of Robert E. Lee that was suddenly discovered “horrifically lurking” behind the Duke Chapel, in the center of West Campus. Who knew it was even there? The one most prominently displayed in front of this Methodist church on the main quad is of the founder of the university, James B. Duke. But never mind this insanity — also highlighted is the reflexive and cowardly reaction of ESPN to the Charlottesville tragedy in the wake of high-decibel, racist, left-wing media charges against President Trump. In its “infinite marketing wisdom” ESPN panicked, as many other predominantly white-run institutions and entities did, and removed no less than an Asian-American commentator from doing play-by-play of this Saturday’s football game between the University of Virginia and William and Mary, because he is named Robert Lee. Lee, by the way, is a very common Chinese name.

So with these distractions, it was easy to overlook this week’s return of the Wicked Witch of the Left, Hillary Clinton, who just published her latest book, “What Happened?” Well, Hillary, I have to commend you for choosing this title. Appropriately, during the years I conceived of, founded and ran Judicial Watch, I had humorously hanging on the refrigerator in our office kitchen a bumper sticker that read “Clinton Happens!” You get the gist, as Judicial Watch and I were, and I remain at Freedom Watch, the greatest antagonist of the Bonnie and Clyde of American politics. The scandalous excrement these two criminals dumped on the nation, and continue to discharge, has set a new indoor world record for unethical and illegal stench.

During the late 1990s, the odor was so bad that I even obtained a court ruling, the first and so far last of its kind, that a president of the United States, Hillary’s hubby, her ever felonious partner, had committed a crime when he illegally ordered released the White House employment file of a woman he had sexually harassed in the Oval, or shall we more appropriately say “Oral,” Office. Her name was Kathleen Willey, and she along with my other female victim clients of Bill and Hill, Paula Jones, Juanita Broaddrick, Gennifer Flowers and Dolly Kyle, had experienced similar low-class criminally minded treatment, to put it most diplomatically.

In the Wicked Witch of the Left’s newest hateful salvo, reminiscent of her sister wicked witch in “The Wizard of Oz,” who threatened Dorothy with the words “I will get you and your little dog too!”, Hillary foams and cackles from her radical feminist mouth about her encounter with then-candidate Donald Trump during the second presidential debate. Embedded below are the frightening audio excerpts from “What Happened,” her dishonest rationalization of the reasons for her humiliating defeat by The Donald.

Here is how she describes our president:

“This is not OK, I thought… It was the second presidential debate, and Donald Trump was looming behind me. Two days before, the world heard him brag about groping women. Now we were on a small stage, and no matter where I walked, he followed me closely, staring at me, making faces.

“It was incredibly uncomfortable. He was literally breathing down my neck. My skin crawled. It was one of those moments where you wish you could hit pause and ask everyone watching: Well, what would you do? Do you stay calm, keep smiling and carry on as if he weren’t repeatedly invading your space? Or do you turn, look him in the eye and say loudly and clearly, ‘Back up, you creep. Get away from me. I know that you love to intimidate women, but you can’t intimidate me, so back up.’”

Hillary, even you, someone who is shamelessly delusional and self-absorbed, should be ashamed of yourself! All of your feigned observations and feelings about The Donald more appropriately apply to your erstwhile philandering husband, Slick Willy. If your skin crawled at the sight of Trump, we can now understand, after years with Bill, why apparently you have turned to women for comfort, and not men. Indeed, Huma Abedin, the Wicked Witch of the Left’s top aide who reportedly slept in the same compartment of the campaign plane with Hillary, is proof that Hillary finds Bill at least as creepy as The Donald, making her skin crawl, as Bill did with my victim clients.

The Wicked Witch’s scary venom knows no bounds or decency. It is a testament, in an of itself, to why she lost. The American people simply could not stand her deceit and hypocrisy, and even more importantly, her voice. If I were not now 66 years old, hearing this I would probably summon up the same repeating nightmares I had about the original Wicked Witch of the West after seeing “The Wizard of Oz” as a 6-year-old boy.

“What Happened” thus will serve to finish Hillary Clinton off as a political force! Like her sister witch in the famous film, she has poured cold water on herself, and as a result, she has already melted into oblivion.

Larry Klayman is a former Justice Department prosecutor and the founder of Judicial Watch and Freedom Watch. His latest book is “Whores: Why and How I Came to Fight the Establishment.”