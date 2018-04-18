The Las Vegas Tribune reaches voters who vote

noon

It’s stupid that both Democrats and Republicans have tossed the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s new political reporter, Ramona Giwargis, out of two events she went to cover. How dumb or cowardly are these people who kick the press out? The losers are the readers.Once again we have to make sure that a disclaimer is clearly posted in this very important voice of our newspaper: We do not like Senator Dean Heller; we have not endorsed, and never will endorse, Senator Dean Heller, not even for dog catcher.This is in no way, shape, or form, a defense for Senator Dean Heller, is but an eye-opener to the citizens of the great state of Nevada and a reminder that whatever the daily newspaper is now complaining about is what the Las Vegas Tribune has been saying for years.Campaign managers, political controllers and everyone who gets close to any political candidate, tries to keep the candidates isolated from the voters. They are all afraid to let their cash cow communicate with those very same people from whom they are looking for a vote, and also hoping for money — known as campaign contributions — to sustain andmaintain their campaign expenses, and that “the only newspaper in Clark County” has a way to benefit those candidates with its advertising profits.Political writers have the habit of reporting what they like and who they may like; nowadays reporters are nothing more than public relations writers; they do not know how to report, but are good at editorializing.Look at last month’s Ward Five special election; Las Vegas Tribune invited all eleven candidates to be guests on our radio show — which broadcasts atdaily — to give them the opportunity to have their voice heard, and yet no one even responded to that free offer.A state senator with higher office aspirations has the audacity to ask a fellow Black American what he was doing getting involved with the Las Vegas Tribune and if he knew what we were all about.We are about equality, we are about fairness, we are about justice; that is what we are all about; but if we were to be running for anything, for any position, and we could let our voice be heard, even to one person at a time, we would be more than pleased.What we have always said is consistent with our modus operandi; and candidates who allow their campaign managers to control who they talk to, who they can give an interview to, or whose radio show they can be allowed to appear on, are weak; they are wimps and are not persons who can stand on their own two feet.We have known Assemblyman Harvey Munford for years. We understand that he is very close to the founder of this newspaper and he was invited three times to appear on his friend’s radio show and three other people had promised, “I will bring Harvey to the radio show”; “I will bring Harvey there, I promise”; and “Harvey is ready to come here anytime, because I asked him to come,” but no one was able — or caredenough — to make those promises come true.Finally we learned that all those people who were making promises they could not or would not deliver on were told that Harvey Munford was not welcome anymore in our building, and to stop trying to fight the impossible, because if Harvey Munford were to show up at our radio station, we would close our doors for that day. Yet in reality, HarveyMunford has lost perhaps the most loyal friends he ever had.Lisa Mayo DeRiso and David Thomas were in charge of Harvey Munford’s campaign and neither of them like the Las Vegas Tribune because they cannot control the Las Vegas Tribune. Lisa Mayo DeRiso and David Thomas are persona non grata in this facility and we believe they are not good for any candidate.David Thomas and his wife, District Court Judge Nancy Allf, profit from a drug business that even if it is state legal, it is still federally illegal; and Lisa Mayo DeRiso has a bad check-writing history that has been following her for several years, not being brought to court, apparently using her connection with Eighth Judicial District Court Judge William “Bill” Kephart who is a friend of Sheriff Lombardo. Kephart is a client of Lisa Mayo DeRiso, who claims to be a campaign manager when she is not in Alaska.No matter if the party blocks the entrance to the media or thecampaign manager blocks the candidate from appearing or communicating with an old-fashioned newspaper or a new Internet online publication; it does not matter if the newspaper has only one reader or a hundred, or a hundred thousand readers, sometime one vote is enough to win aseat, and if you do not believe us — because no one reads us — ask former Las Vegas city council Bob Beers who won by one vote.