The land of the free and the home of the brave
I have said many times before that the most fashionable words of the day are “racism” and “discrimination,” but it is very difficult to believe that every time President Donald Trump opens his mouth, even the people of his own party start yelling “RACIST,” making a federal case out of an arbitration.
A few hundred Haitian-American protesters gathered near President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Florida home on Monday, waiving Haitian flags to protest his alleged recent remarks referring to Haiti, El Salvador and certain African nations as “sh*thole countries,” during a meeting about immigration at the White House. Maybe President Trump said that, and maybe he didn’t. Unfortunately I
was not invited to the meeting.
Even former president Bill Clinton, who is always sitting on the fence to see what side is more convenient for him to jump to, stated: “I have found the people of Haiti to be creative, hardworking, brave, and persistent.”
The most racist people in the world are the ones calling others racists. Take for example Jorge Ramos with Univision; we all know what the opening and closing of his Sunday program will be because it is always the same, regardless of who his guests are: “Do you believe Trump is a racist?” It never changes;, and the last part is always another anti-Trump racist Venezuelan comedian-musician, Cesar Muñoz, who spends his time building up the ego of Ramos by singing against Trump instead of going back to Venezuela and fighting for the freedom of his own country.
There are very nice people from Haiti, indeed, but does Mr. Clinton believe he can cover the sky with one finger? If they are creative and hardworking, why don’t they think of something positive and work hard to better the conditions of their own country? If they are so brave and persistent, why don’t they persist in staying in their country and make it prosper instead of moving to the Dominican Republic to bring more misery to that other country, which also has its level of poverty?
All of a sudden many of those protesters want to be “brave in the land of the free,” and I wonder how many of them know where that famous phrase comes from, and who said it. Personally, as an avid reader, I received that information from a well known journalist and author, Jefferson Morley, author of “I was a Contra for the CIA,” an expose of the Central Intelligence Agency’s covert role in supporting Nicaraguan counterrevolutionaries in violation of a Congressional prohibition.
Many people know that Francis Scott Key is the author of the famous words “the land of the free and the home of the brave,” and that he wrote those words in 1814, but I wonder how many of those protesters know who Key was. Personally, I got the knowledge on Francis Scott Key’s views on race by reading Jefferson Morley.
In his career as lawyer and public servant, Key spoke publicly of Africans in America as a “distinct and inferior race of people, which all experience proves to be the greatest evil that afflicts a
community.” Key saw them as a shiftless and untrustworthy population, a nuisance to white people.
Racism has been around for hundreds of years, but no one has noticed it until they want to show their dislike for Donald Trump. Nowadays if you wear a red dress to a funeral, nobody would call you insensitive or ignorant; they would call you a racist because the word is more fashionable.
Perly Viasmensky is the General Manager of the Las Vegas Tribune. She writes a weekly column in this newspaper. To contact Perly Viasmensky, email her at pviasmensky@lasvegas tribune.com.
