Text is the new way of communication? If I wanted to type I would buy a type writer.

What is with the human race nowadays? No one knows how to speak any more; it is either text or twitter, and tomorrow there will be another new system or program to keep people separated from each other. It is okay to text someone with “I’m in my way” or “are you coming?” or “someone is here looking for you,” or any other short sentence, but writing a long statement almost like a speech, back and forth is wrong. I think it is not only wrong, but impersonal, or worse — a way to avoid facing someone. How on earth can typing on a tiny little keyboard be better and faster than a telephone call? Does anyone remember the telephone? If I want to write, I have a computer or a pen; I have a telephone because I like to talk and I like to hear what the person at the other end is telling me and not have to wait until the other person finishes whatever it is they are doing while texting me. It seems to me that the problem is that people do not want to face people that they are dealing with so they do not see the lack of sincerity on their faces or hear it in their words; or they do not care for the other person’s personality and avoid one-on-one contact. I have a very dear friend whose voice I have almost forgotten because he no longer speaks; his telephone is on mute all the time, his voice mail is the only way one can hear his voice. He only texts and sometimes (if you are lucky) he will text back; he forgets about emailing because that is no longer in his dictionary. This past weekend I had to deal with a business associate and everything we had to say was sent in text, explanation after explanation — and very long texts at that — but this time I was glad that everything was in text because when I got back to Las Vegas, during a meeting that person was emphatically denying some of the stuff that he texted to me, so I pulled out my tape-rec…, oh no, I mean my cell phone, and read the text to him, proving me right. But it is my fault because I do respond to those texts; what I should do is ignore them and maybe they will get frustrated waiting for my response and the person will call me to see if anything is wrong with my cell phone’s texting capability. I went to lunch one day with two people and they sat at the table texting all the while; I don’t know if they were texting each other and writing about me or if they were texting others. I don’t even remember if they actually spoke to their waiter to order, or texted it in. Another well documented problem with texts is that it is easy for people to lie about their location. A few days ago a person I was dealing with texted me that he was in California and that as soon as he gets back to Las Vegas, he will stop by the office to delivery my money. Well, I think that he was traveling on Harry Reid’s train to nowhere because I never heard from him since and my money is nowhere to be found. I didn’t have that problem for many years. I always had the habit of staying in contact with people I may owe money to, which are few because everyone knows I am a poor Cuban refugee and they do not give me any credit; and besides, I never brag about “how good I am doing” or “how many clients I have” like this guy does. In all the years I have been a resident of this wonderful city I have learned that people who brag about what they have do so because they have nothing; those who have a lot of money do not brag so they will not be hit for a loan. Those who brag about having a million and a half building and are buying the one next door are full of you-know-what and most people steer away from him because they know he is really broke and lying; most likely this guy is one of those who have subscribed to the texting service. I know that I was born too long ago and I’m never going to get used to all this modern-day technology; I do try, I may use it a little, but I am not going to give in to that way of living. I like to communicate with people, either in person or on the phone, but not typing. I use texting for telephone numbers with out-of-town area codes and I click the already typed message that says “I cannot talk, text me” and I get rid of the sales calls with out-of town area codes. My name is Rolando Larraz, and as always, I approved this column.

* * * * * Rolando Larraz is Editor in Chief of the Las Vegas Tribune. His column appears weekly in this newspaper. To contact Rolando Larraz, email him at: Rlarraz@lasvegastribune.com or at 702-272-4634.