The massacre here in Las Vegas Sunday night during a country music festival was a diabolical act.

Something very difficult to believe is that authorities, and especially the FBI, want us to believe that there was no an act of terrorism involved in the massacre and want to treat us like retarded individuals, feeding us just anything for fear tourism will stop coming to Las Vegas.

The man suspected and later proven to be the one who perpetrated the killing of 59 people and injuring 512 others was nothing but a terrorist, like any other who may have infiltrated this country and took up residence with the intention of causing death and destruction.

What do they believe this man, Stephen Paddock, was doing in a hotel room alone with an arsenal and preparing the windows from where he was planning to orchestrate the killings? Playing with himself? Please don’t insult our intelligence.

The FBI said it found nothing so far to suggest the attack was connected to international terrorism, despite a claim of responsibility from the Islamic State group, which said Stephen Paddock was a “soldier” who had recently converted to Islam.

Terrorism is terrorism, whether they want to call it international, national, local or domestic. Didn’t former Senator Harry Reid call the followers of Cliven Bundy “domestic terrorists”?

Some news reports claim that authorities state the case could never be charged as terrorism, international or domestic, since Paddock died at the scene and will never face criminal prosecution.

Neither did Omar Mateen, the shooter at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida face criminal prosecution because he also died at the scene and yet his act was labeled terrorism.

In cases like this all precautions are never enough.

Stephen Paddock was seen in a car with an Asian woman identified as Marilou Danley, believed to be a person of interest in the investigation according to news reports. However, according to later reports she is not thought to have been involved in the shooting.

Are authorities forgetting that the wife of Omar Mateen, the shooter of the Pulse nightclub, Noor Salman, was very much informed of her husband’s actions? That a federal prosecutor at a hearing in U.S. District Court in Oakland, California said that Noor Salman participated in scouting the Pulse nightclub, as well as City Place and the Downtown Disney complex in Orlando, days before the shooting attack. Even though a California federal judge at the beginning of the investigation claimed Noor Salman poses little risk to the public.

Where is Noor Salman today? Awaiting trial, accused of helping her husband carry out the massacre on June 12, 2016. Her trial is scheduled to begin in March 2018; jury summonses were supposed to be sent out this past September. She could face life in prison if convicted.

We all know what happens when we assume. It is too early in the case and investigation for the FBI to assume Stephen Paddock’s companion, Marilou Danley, was not involved in the shooting, or at least has had knowledge of Paddock’s plans to kill several thousand innocent American citizens.

We are living in an era of evil, insensitive and ignorant people. Many of them don’t even realize that it is much better to stay quiet and look stupid than to open your mouth and show that you really are, in fact, stupid. A top legal executive at CBS, Hanley Geftman-Gold, said she is not even sympathetic for the victims of the shooting at a country music festival at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas Sunday night.

This woman, Hanley Geftman-Gold, has very little respect for human lives when she has the stupidity to write on Facebook: “I’m actually not even sympathetic to country music fans [who] often are republican gun toters.”

For the first time in a very long time I had to agree with CBS when they announced that the woman has been fired.

CBS released a statement that brought peace to our hearts, because we care deeply for the ones who lost their lives and their families, and the hundreds of others injured by a senseless terrorist attack on our city.

The CBS statement read; “This individual, who was with us for approximately one year, violated the standards of our company and is no longer an employee of CBS. Her views as expressed on social media are deeply unacceptable to all of us at CBS. Our hearts go out to the victims in Las Vegas and their families.”

Perly Viasmensky is the General Manager of the Las Vegas Tribune. She writes a weekly column in this newspaper. To contact Perly Viasmensky, email her at pviasmensky@lasvegas tribune.com.