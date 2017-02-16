Teaching or indoctrinating our students?

I believe it has been over a year that we have been listening to the controversial plan to implement reorganizations of the Clark County school system, which is the largest in the nation. In my most humble opinion what they have to reorganize is the hiring process and the background checking process of teachers and employees in general. Lately, we have seen many cases of school teachers involved in inappropriate sexual relations with students, and this is not only in Nevada, it’s all over the nation. Now teachers are also bringing their political opinions to the classrooms. In all honesty this is not what we expect our children to learn in school. In the name of anti-Trump doctrine, the so-called discrimination and the First Amendment, they are indoctrinating our kids in the classrooms. We send our children to school to learn how to read, write and have a better understanding of mathematics, not to be injected with hate and violence and insult the position of the president of this great nation Some months ago a substitute teacher, David Colin, in Rutherford County, Tennessee was accused of posting inappropriate, threatening comments on social media regarding President Donald Trump. Colin posted on Facebook, “the only good Trump supporter is a dead Trump supporter.” This is plain and simple an incitation to violence. There were hundreds of thousands of Americans that did not support President Barack Obama and I never heard of anyone putting out suggestions of killing Obama supporters. We waited patiently through eight years of misery — economically, mentally and psychologically — until we could say good-bye to him. There was also a psychology professor who teaches human sexuality at Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa, California who called Trump a white supremacist and his election “an act of terrorism.” Professor Olga Perez Stable, who was born in Cuba, apparently forgot that she came from a country with a terrorist regime. “Our nation is divided. We have been assaulted. It is an act of terrorism,” she told the students. “One of the most frightening things for me, and most people in my life, is that the people who are committing the assault are among us,” Perez Stable added. She is probably right, people like her. We send our children to college to earn an education, not to learn the doctrine of socialism and communism. Perez Stable not only attacked Donald Trump, but also Vice President Mike Pence by calling him the most anti-gay human in the country. Just because she is gay and feels the right to attack the present administration doesn’t mean the First Amendment doesn’t protect Mr. Pence; he is entitled to express his opinion any way he wants. As a professor, Perez Stable is not to take a political position in class. Her class teaches about sexuality, not Political Science. Teachers, professors and anyone involved in the education of our children should be apolitical and refrain from indoctrinating our youth.