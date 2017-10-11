Tarkanian let her dogs loose on Tribune Editor

Security!! Security!! Those were the crying words of City Councilwoman Lois Tarkanian asking her security force for help, terrorized as she was by the words of a small old man, Las Vegas Tribune Founder Rolando Larraz, who was about fifty feet away from her throne in the city council chamber with a half dozen of people in between them.

“There is no doubt that we are living in an era when only the liberals, communists and Democrats are right and the rest of us are wrong,” stated Larraz after arriving at his downtown Las Vegas office.

He was referring to the fact that one American familiar voice on the radio waves, Heidi Harris, has lost her job at a local radio station for expressing her own opinion that she does not agree with same sex couples adopting or raising children and now she is a homophobic in the eyes of those liberals, communists and Democrats with the help of the mainstream media.

If a person criticizes one half of former president Barack Obama (the other half is white) for being the only president that stays three blocks from the White House after finishing his term and meddling with President Trump’s way of running the country’s affairs, that person is a racist — or at least is half racist.

During the last city council meeting Las Vegas Tribune Editor in Chief, Rolando Larraz, was thrown out of the meeting by Councilwoman Lois Tarkanian, who appeared to be upset when Larraz called her and the rest of the board “useless.”

Larraz claimed that he went to the city council meeting to inquire why the city does not have a live telephone operator to greet the callers at city hall.

Larraz assumed that many of those city elected people have been victims of not being kept up to date in what the city manager’s office is doing, such as not having a telephone operator at the city switchboard.

“Most elected officials have direct communication with their office and may not be aware that the best city of them all, ours, with money up, down and sideways, and a great amount wasted on unnecessary projects, cannot afford a telephone operator,” explained Larraz who has been in Las Vegas for almost sixty years.

“The proof is in the pudding. I called the cellphone of one city council and asked for the direct number for Councilman Bob Coffin and he was visibly surprised that the city did not have a live operator to direct calls for those who are not familiar with the city departments, city employees or elected officials,” commented Larraz before the start of his daily radio show, Face The Tribune, and repeated it during the broadcast of the show.

A rebroadcast of the council meeting showed Larraz leaving the podium when he heard the councilwoman calling him in a derogatory way a “racist,” and the editor is seen turning around asking Tarkanian if she was calling him a racist, and that is when she displayed the look of being a victim and called for security — and a very professional city marshal asked Larraz to leave the premises, since he is supposed to keep order in the chamber.

Tarkanian, the widow of UNLV’s disgraced coach, is under the wrong impression that her husband’s last name still can pull power in our city even after coach Tarkanian gave Las Vegas a black eye when he was photographed in a Jacuzzi with a much-publicized issue involving Richard “The Fixer” Perry, after the Review-Journal published a photo of the twice-convicted sports fixer sitting in a hot tub with three members of UNLV’s 1990 NCAA basketball title team — Moses Scurry, Anderson Hunt and David Butler.

Tarkanian’s son, a perennial candidate, is of the same erroneous belief that the Tarkanian name can make waves; he ran for several political offices and never won, showing that the name Tarkanian does not have that much pull any more, if ever, according to those we contacted for this article.

Tarkanian claimed on the city video of the meeting that Larraz is a racist because he complained about a Mexican building an alleged shack without permission and was upset when the Las Vegas Tribune published a picture of the shack higher than a regular home on the block, with porch, lighting and a glass front door.

Officer Roger with City Code Enforcement claims that the man, a Mexican American, does not need a permit to build a shack, but the newspaper proved him either a liar or an incompetent city employee after the newspaper published the photo that proved the shack is not a shack.

In the city video of the council meeting, Tarkanian and Councilman Bob Coffin are seen breaking the city unspoken “arraignment” of not responding to public comments to avoid emotional confrontation by confronting Larraz and attacking him with words.

Coffin got involved in the Tarkanian-Larraz confrontation when Larraz mentioned that the last time Coffin was seen in his ward is when he appeared on Face The Tribune radio show four years ago.

His liaison, Felipe Ortiz, failed to show up on two occasions for pre-arranged meetings; on one of those occasions Larraz showed a text from Ortiz stating that he has “just finishing a meeting and will be there at 11:00 a.m.,” but never showed up and Larraz considered it a sign of disrespect from a man that he has always held in high regard and for whom he had deep respect.

Tarkanian never mentioned that another Las Vegas Tribune exposé involved a Caucasian man who for years has maintained a mechanics shop without license and most likely no insurance — sometimes with as much as eleven cars in a residential area, interrupting traffic and causing alarm as of the day that one car caught on fire and they spent almost thirty minutes trying to put the fire out and not calling fire personnel.

Tarkanian also never mentioned the Puerto Rican car wash in the middle of the street with orange cones to alert the coming traffic, and Larraz questioned where the race issue is with three different nationalities involved in the articles.

The newspaper has taken issue before when several Spanish residents were selling cars in the area of Decatur and Pennwood without license and insurance and no possible way to find the seller if anyone buys a lemon.

Many of these issues could make one suspicious that someone in the city is looking the other way for profit, even if that has never before been the case within low level personnel.