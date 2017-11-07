Perennial candidate to all offices available on any given ballot, Danny Tarkanian is now running, again, for the U.S. Senate, challenging Republican Senator Dean Heller and hoping to win that race.

In our editorial of August 16 of this year we pointed out that the possibility of Danny Tarkanian increasing his chances of winning this race have improved, making him the favorite in the race.

Why we believe that Danny Tarkanian, an attorney who has never placed foot in a courtroom as an attorney defending a client beside himself, is a legitimate candidate.

Well, that is because as a politician he has no credibility; as an attorney he is an unknown professional; and as a man he is, in our opinion, nothing to write home about.

He believes that his last name alone will get him out of the obscurity that he has placed himself in for living in a fantasy world similar to Disney Land.

Now to add insult to injury, Danny Tarkanian could be very close to being a liar in the eyes of the few people he has managed to keep supporting him and his lifelong dream to become an elected official, in any office, and what better office than the U.S. Senate seat?

Danny Tarkanian — knowing that the incumbent, Senator Dean Heller, was and may still be a furious supporter and perhaps a puppet of RINO Governor Brian Sandoval and Harry Reid servant Brian Sandoval — is not on good terms with President Donald Trump, but is now trying to appear as if he did support Trump during the 2016 election, hoping that the president offers him the needed support to win his very first political race.

Tarkanian — who has always believed that his late father’s name could open doors for him in Nevada, but it never opened the door for him to win an election — may be lucky now and win the support of President Trump, the Republican Party, a few Republican activists, and a couple of radio talk show hosts that have been by the president’s side from the beginning and are not only still faithful to the president, but also have access to the President’s ear.

In 2004 Danny Tarkanian ran an unsuccessful campaign for state senator; two years later he ran for secretary of state and lost to Ross Miller.

In 2010, Jerry Tarkanian’s son, Danny, ran for U.S. Senate and lost again, coming in third after Sue Lowden and Sharron Angle, who went to the general election against Harry Reid.

In 2014 Danny Tarkanian lost to Steven Horsford from the Harry Reid clan; Danny had almost 8,000 votes and the Reid machine had an incredible 120,000 votes.

In 2016 the Las Vegas Tribune endorsed Danny Tarkanian because, as we always said, Michelle Fiore is not ready for the big leagues in the nation’s capital. We need Michelle Fiore here in Nevada at the city, the county or the state but nowhere else; this year in the city election the Las Vegas Tribune proudly endorsed Fiore for city council, as well as Stavros Anthony, and our good friend Bob Beers.

Michelle Fiore may be a New Yorker, but Nevada has adopted her. That year, 2016, the Tarkanian child, Danny, cast 9,000 votes against Harry Reid’s new puppet who got almost 150,000 votes because the Reid socialists took the time to get out and vote, or maybe the votes were in the box from the night before or the last election.

Now in 2017, Danny Tarkanian claims that in last year’s presidential election he backed and supported Donald Trump, but we cannot remember that fact.

What we vividly remember is that his wife, Amy, the former chair of the Republican State Party, was the campaign director for the Nevada Carly Fiorina campaign.

“A super PAC that backs Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina announced its Nevada leadership team on Tuesday. The 13-member leadership team included Danny Tarkanian’s wife, Amy Tarkanian, for the political action committee.

Either the Tarkanian couple has become professional politicians and learned how to play both sides of the ballot to be winners on either side, or Danny Tarkanian is trying to pull a fast one on President Donald Trump to gain his support.

We at Las Vegas Tribune challenge the Tarkanian boy to come clean in the eyes of the Nevada voters; and if in fact he did support the president we will extend a public apology to him and his immediate family.

That apology does not include his mother, the city councilwoman Lois Tarkanian — who in a desperate effort to show that she was “Mayor for a day,” called our founder, publisher and editor-in-chief a racist because he had the courage to call her a useless city elected official after she had the audacity to prohibit English from being spoken in a meeting that took place in the United States of America where English is the unofficial official language. Imagine that!