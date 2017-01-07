Suicide among pre-adolescents is a true fact

Education in Nevada is a gamble, and typically the children always lose. The Clark County School District is the fifth-largest school district in the United States. It serves all of Clark County, Nevada, including the cities of Las Vegas, Henderson, North Las Vegas, Boulder City, and Mesquite; as well as the census-designated places of Laughlin, Blue Diamond, Logandale, Bunkerville, Goodsprings, Indian Springs, Mount Charleston, Moapa, Searchlight, and Sandy Valley.

The fiasco going on between Clark County School District Trustee, Kevin Child, female teachers and the Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky is getting to be so disgusting that it feels and smell like a fifteen-day-old fish.

The supposed superintendent, Pat Skorkowsky, was appointed without the people of Nevada ever being informed of the action taken. I am not going into details about all the so-called accusations of Kevin Child’s comments on the “sexiness” of teachers’ clothing.

Teachers should know how to dress professionally to conduct their everyday business in front of their students.

My interest in the matter is in the way Kevin Child counsels young students on the subject of suicide, something that teachers are ignoring nowadays.

Teachers have been ignoring warning signs in young students because they just don’t think children that young would attempt it. Teachers

ignore signs of victimization by bullies, believing those bullies are just children having fun at the expense of other children — but there is no fun for the person on the the receiving end of what the bully does.

We can never forget the case of Hailee Lamberth, who was just starting her adult life when she committed suicide as the result of being severely bullied.

The law says that if bullying is found to have occurred, the principal of the school must provide written notice to the parents of “each pupil involved in the reported violation.”

Many teachers ignore warning signs such as talking about or threatening suicide because they think kids don’t understand suicide and wouldn’t attempt it. There’s a high potential for adults to dismiss the possibility due to the perceived incongruity between children and suicide.

Kevin Child is not in my district, but he is counseling children about suicide attempts; Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky, as well as the Clark County Education leader John Vellardita, should reconsider his priorities instead of arguing that Kevin Child should be banned from all buildings. If we consider the fact that children need to be instructed about suicide, maybe, just maybe, we may never again have to read about cases like the one of Hailee Lamberth, which was not only a tragedy, but a total disgrace to the School Board of the State of Nevada.

Perly Viasmensky is the General Manager of the Las Vegas Tribune. She writes a weekly column in this newspaper. To contact Perly Viasmensky, email her at pviasmensky@lasvegas tribune.com.