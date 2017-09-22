Steve Sanson is Exposing Family Court Corruption

The Family Division of the Eighth District Court of Nevada has been infamous for a very long time for doing things according to the wishes of the judges and others in the building.

We can go back to the end of the ‘90s as the Las Vegas Tribune’s first insertion, which takes us back to the sad era of former Family Court judge, Fran Fine.

Several former and present members of our team could be credited for Judge Fine’s departure from the family court system and we take it as a badge of honor and would like to give a little credit to those writers that helped that situation along; we continue to offer them the forum to hunt down and expose that kind of corruption.

However, we believe that no one has endured the problems, the issues, the abuses and the complete disregard for justice that occurs in our family court hall of injustice every day more than Steve Sanson, the President of Veterans In Politics International, and that is the reason for the recent attacks on his motives, his actions and even his military service record that has nothing to do with Family Court.

Sanson may not be the most likeable person on earth, but neither is former U.S. Senator Harry Reid (and we do not mean to insult or disrespect Sanson by comparing him to Harry Reid), and up to this date there are people that bow to Harry and kiss his feet.

Steve Sanson may not give the amicable first impression that many of us like to see in someone that has served our country as well as Steve Sanson has.

Steve Sanson may give the impression of being a bully, but that may very well be a military symptom or syndrome that lingers in those who have been in combat and have risked their lives for their country — and in Steve Sanson’s case, it is a country that is not even his country of birth.

Attacking the military qualifications of anyone that has served the country in any capacity should be discarded, but attacking the service of anyone that has been in combat is a disrespect to the person, to the institution they have served, and to the country they have defended and served.

Those two individuals that have attacked Steve Sanson’s military record should be ashamed of themselves and the only way their actions could be excused is by presenting their own military record or their service to this country in any capacity.

Steve Sanson may not be our own favorite person, he may not be the most popular human on earth, but he cannot be denied the respect he has earned by serving the country; the only reason he is not better liked today is because he is doing a fantastic job of exposing all the wrongs that are taking place in Family Court.

In Clark County, when the waves roll opposite to what the powers that be want them to be, one is accused of being radical (even if one is not a Democrat), and of being mentally disturbed, anti-government, anti-police or even of having a “conspiracy mentality,” as former Sheriff Doug Gillespie has often accused this newspaper.

No one can understand Steve Sanson’s position in the community as well as we can because we have been victims of the same accusations at one time or another.

It is sad and painful to be accused of lies that damage one’s reputation, but it is very rewarding when the average person, the middle-of-the-road guy or gal, thanks the brave ones who expose corruption and name names of the perpetrators of wrongdoing and political and power abuse.

That is why we are taking the time and using this editorial space to congratulate and thank Steve Sanson for his fight against corruption in the most precious site of any nation (the court system), but especially in the court system of this nation that has been known in the world for respecting human life and protecting the human and constitutional rights of all people.

If Steve Sanson and his Veterans In Politics International expose the wrongdoing of a public servant or an elected official that they have previously supported and/or endorsed, its action should be commended and not condemned because that means that they are brave enough to admit their errors or mistakes, or to simply update their opinion based on the uncovering of new information and facts.

Having the cell phone number of an elected figure or a public servant is no longer such a big deal; they all give their cell phone numbers to anyone angry at something or at someone; they all pretend to be accessible to everyone, but in reality they all have another cell phone number for their office and for those who are close within their little circle.

We thank Veterans In Politics International for getting involved and we thank Steve Sanson for his service to our country.