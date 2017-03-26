It is a fact that people start businesses to make money and become successful, but it is also a fact that most people that enter the political arena are looking to become known in the community; they love to be in the spotlight. In most cases, as a secondary effect, they will have to serve, or at least give the impression of serving, the community they want to represent.

However, either way, there is a need — as a private entrepreneur or as a political entrepreneur — to show respect for those who patronize their business or support their political campaign by being honest and truthful to those with whom they deal.

Moreover, those who are elected to office are doubly obliged — to the voters and to the office they hold, and even more, especially to the country they claim to love, as is assumed when they use the ever-popular expression of wanting to “give back” to their country as a reason for why they are running for office.

It has always been our contention that those who cannot be loyal to the country they claim to love, cannot be loyal to anyone else and do not deserve the opportunity to represent anyone in any elected position or political office.

Shannon Bilbray-Axelrod, who was elected to Nevada Assembly while doubling as an agent for Saudi Arabia, does not deserve to be given the opportunity to represent her constituents and should be considered persona non grata in our political circles.

As we have always stated, those who run for office and then, after one week or so as an elected official, realize they cannot afford to live on the salary that position pays, should know better and should not take the job or run for that seat or ward.

After lobbying for a position as a city Councilwoman, Lynnette Boggs-McDonald accepted a position on the Board of Directors of the Station Casinos because she could not afford to live on a city council salary. Shannon Bilbray-Axelrod is a traitor, a double agent collecting three salaries, including one as an agent trying to make a terrorist group a legit organization to cover her despicable behavior.

We reminded her that she knew beforehand what the salary was and she kept lobbying everyone in city hall for the job anyway, stopping just short of begging for the job.

Assemblywoman Shannon Bilbray-Axelrod is clearly in the same situation; she ran for the assembly seat that she knew pays almost nothing, and she probably spent many times more than what an Assembly person’s yearly salary is on her desire to win, plus she was already making a fairly good chunk of money in her “lobbyist” job with a local political consultant office for Democrats; and for extra money, she became a kind of double agent for a terrorist organization, trying to make the group look legit, knowing very well who they were.

She should be ashamed of herself, resign immediately from her Assembly position, leave the state of Nevada forever and be treated as “persona non grata” among people who love this country.

Just because we, as a business entity, choose not to do business with a despicable, anti-American organization, we do not expect any other business to be as “stupid” as we are and not take money from some organization just because it is anti-American or associated with terrorism, because — as we said above — people start businesses to make money, and ethics, loyalty, and respect for the country are all optional.

For us, dealing with organizations that are openly against our country, groups that are connected with any type of terrorist or anti-American activity, are off limits and are considered a disgrace to any one of the small groups that represent this newspaper or our radio station.

According to media accounts, Shannon Bilbray-Axelrod already resigned from her job with a local Democrat political consultant group, but we believe she should give her constituents and the whole state of Nevada the same respect and resign from her Assembly position, elected or not.

We believe that we, as Americans, cannot afford to be weak or undecided; we need to be sure of who we are and what we stand for; either we’re for or against the United States of America, but we cannot afford to be sitting on the fence or not knowing where we stand.