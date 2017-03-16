The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) will turn the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign green in partnership with Tourism Ireland’s “Global Greening Initiative,” which coincides with St. Patrick’s Day. This is the fifth year Las Vegas has participated in this global event.

Other iconic landmarks participating include The Pyramids of Giza, the Leaning Tower of Pisa and the Christ the Redeemer Statue in Rio de Janiero, among others. Local landmarks going green for St. Patrick’s Day include The High Roller at the LINQ, Keep Memory Alive Event Center, and the historic La Concha Visitors Center at the Neon Museum.

WHEN: Thursday, March 16 at 6:30 pm (The sign will remain green through March 19).

WHERE: The “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign on the Strip

SPECIAL GUESTS: LVCVA Chairman and Clark County Commissioner Lawrence Weekly, LVCVA Senior Vice President of Marketing Cathy Tull, Clark County Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak, Clark County Commissioner Mary Beth Scow, Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick, Honorary Consul of Ireland Terry Murphy, Patrick Hughes, President, Fremont Street Experience and Dublin native, Irish hospitality professionals employed by Rí Rá Irish Pub at Mandalay Bay, Local Irish Dancers from the Sharon Lynn Academy of Irish Dance, Las Vegas Showgirls and Bagpiper, Tony Bedard.