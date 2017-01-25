We must show President Trump our support

“I found it somewhat amusing that Mr. Trump, President Trump, was punching the establishment,” former presidential candidate communist Bernie Sanders said on CBS’s “Face The Nation.” “But right behind him, sitting in the VIP section, were billionaire
after billionaire, after billionaire.” Sanders said some of the most powerful people in the country were in attendance, adding that they
have become much richer over the last 10 or 20 years while the middle class has “shrunk,” perhaps forgetting that President Trump has only been in office for forty-eight hours and that in the last ten or twenty years he is referring to, [those billionaires have had nothing to do with the newly elected president, Donald J. Trump].
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer slammed President-elect Donald Trump’s nominees for his incoming administration on Wednesday during another tense day of confirmation hearings.
“This is a swamp Cabinet full of bankers, of billionaires,” Schumer told a crowd of reporters on Capitol Hill, referencing Trump’s campaign promise to “drain the swamp” in Washington. “Many of them have hard-right views, some of which directly contradict promises that the president-elect campaigned on.”
But Bernie Sanders and Chuck Schumer are not the only Socialists that attack the wealthy class, the millionaires, some of their friends and party associates in the Senate and the House of Representatives who enter office with a modest financial record, and today their portfolio categorizes them as millionaires.
Former President Barack Obama, former Senator Harry Reid, former Secretary of State and New York Senator Hillary Clinton, who were telling the American people that the wealthy class wants to use — and lie to — the working class, which translates to the “poor” people.
Harry Reid met with a group of Latinos in the “humble” building of the daily newspaper and reminded them that the wealthy class only “wants to use them during the campaign,” but he has a financial report on the average of eight million dollars or so that can be seen publicly; and who know how much more may be hiding in investments or under the names
of his friends and/or relatives.
The Clinton’s 2015 tax return shows clearly that they are millionaires without touching the Clinton Foundation, but the former first lady
keeps referring to “the elite class” when she is around the “working class” of America.
Just because Sanders and Schumer are not millionaires yet does not mean that they are part of the “working class” that technically translates to the poor; they both are financially comfortable and have no worries about how to pay the next mortgage or their car payments.
Reid, Obama and Clinton are part of the blueblood society that only comes down to our level at election time, and if they need someone to make up numbers in a protest they send their “people” to relay the message.
Bernie Sanders is another American politician, a self-described democratic socialist who never has done anything but run for office — and even if he has not gained much fame, he was a three-time mayor in Burlington, Vermont and later was elected to the House of Representatives, and then moved up to US Senator in 2007.
Charles Schumer has been US Senator since first elected in 1998; he defeated three-term Republican incumbent Al D’Amato, but has been in politics since he was 25 years old when he was elected to the New York State Assembly in 1975. From there he escalated to congressman, then to US Senator; and when his friend Harry Reid retired, he became the Minority Leader in the US Senate.
Both Sanders and Schumer have been open critics of Donald Trump during the presidential campaign; and later as supporters of Hillary Clinton, despite the fact that Sanders challenged Clinton during the primary election and today both men will openly block every move President Donald Trump will make on the road to making Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.
Donald Trump is the newly elected US President and has campaigned for the last two years to make this great nation a real country again, and he needs to count on the help of the elected officials — in the US Senate and the US Congress — to give him the opportunity to prove himself and make his campaign promises a reality. The American people need to show the new president their support and loyalty because President Donald Trump will be the president to all Americans and the nation must be hundred per cent behind him.
It is our opinion that the American people need to give President Donald Trump the opportunity to bring jobs back to the United States,
to bring safety and security to our nation and bring the nation back to being the same great nation it used to be, and the mainstream media will just have to come to their senses.
