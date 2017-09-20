Last week Las Vegan Chuck Muth invited former Sheriff of Maricopa County, Arizona, Joe Arpaio, to speak to the conservative group Citizen Outreach — that he presided over for many years — at a dinner to be held in the Tropicana Hotel.

Immediately after, the liberal-socialists of Las Vegas gathered up their undesirables to protest the event and accuse others of being insensitive to the illegals that live in Clark County.

The group, we were told by legitimate sources, were under the leadership of officially elected Clark County Commissioner, Chris Giunchigliani, and were preparing a protest against the event and the former sheriff who was not a guest of the liberal-socialists of Clark County.

Chuck Muth is President of Citizen Outreach, a conservative organization, and of Citizen Outreach Foundation in Las Vegas. He is also a freelance communications consultant. He is a former executive director of the American Conservative Union, a National Chairman of the Republican Liberty Caucus, a Clark County, Nevada GOP chairman and former Nevada Republican Party executive director.

Chuck Muth is also known as a blogger, publisher of Nevada NewsandViews.com, and independent freelance columnist, author, and a regular guest on political and public affairs TV and radio programs.

But Chuck Muth’s political résumé did not stop the liberals from attacking him because his political views are not the same as the liberal-socialists of Clark County; and the First Amendment of the Constitution of the United States of America seems to only apply to those with a Democrat, Liberal, Socialist and Communist mentality.

The event that was announced to take place at the Tropicana Hotel and Casino had to be suspended and taken to an undisclosed location because of the threats of the rebel group.

It is important to point out that while the local daily newspaper and television stations refer to the organizers only as a conservative group, without even giving credit to the organizer, the weekly newspaper that is known as a fighter for freedom and has been on the side of the Constitution and democracy from the first day of publication nineteen years ago, was not invited or even informed of the event via a press release.

Wikipedia describes the civilian life of former Sheriff Joe Arpaio as follows: Following his army discharge in 1954, Arpaio moved to Washington, D.C. and became a police officer, moving in 1957 to Las Vegas, Nevada.

He served as a police officer in Las Vegas for six months before being appointed as a special agent with the Federal Bureau of Narcotics, which later became part of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

During his 25-year tenure with the DEA, he was stationed in Argentina, Turkey, and Mexico, and advanced through the ranks to the position of head of the DEA’s Arizona branch.

On August 31st, 2017, the Las Vegas Tribune editorial read in part as follows, “Fifteen days before President Barack Obama was to turn the reins of the United States over to the newly elected president, Donald John Trump, the outgoing president allowed seventy-five percent of the anti-American terrorists housed at the Guantanamo Bay Naval Base Cuba facility to walk out of there as free men, ignoring the fact that the amount of Guantanamo Bay inmates who returned to terrorism has doubled since 2015.”

In a segment of the local news on Channel 8 Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo showed his true feelings by admitting that he does not believe that President Trump should have pardoned the former Maricopa County Sheriff, Joe Arpaio, for following the law and the Constitution of the United States and stated that he does not support President Trump.

Changing the venue to a secret location off the Strip was the wrong thing to do; it seemed like giving the protesters an edge they did not deserve and did not earn.

Chuck Muth’s conservative group seems to be formed by American people that have the right to gather, and in this case may have even paid for the room where they planned the event.

If the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department does not know how to handle a small group of socialist rebels, how can they expect to handle the crowd of Las Vegas Raider fans, if and when the stadium opens? That is a serious question the community might be asking themselves.

The so called “compromise” position that many public and elected officials opt for to avoid confrontation with these outlaw protesters gives them the edge they need to assume they are the winners of any protest, issues, debate or discussions.

It is a little more complicated when there is a sheriff that openly disagrees with the nation’s president and an elected county commissioner that is supposed to represent the community as a whole and is clearly defending only a small group that may or may not have the best interest of the community at heart.

During his presidency Obama ordered free 568 inmates who had been sentenced to life in prison. Of the 231 people who received a pardon or a reduced sentence from Mr. Obama, virtually all had been serving sentences under tough anti-drug laws, including those convicted of low-level, nonviolent crimes like possession of cocaine.

No one protested the actions of the former president, but they can protest the act of honoring a man that has served his country with honors, dedication and loyalty in several different positions, and the only black spot in his record was to follow the law, obey the law and make sure that everyone else did the same.

Thank you for your service, Sheriff Arpaio.

My name is Rolando Larraz, and as always, I approved this column.

