Sheriff campaign announcement used as a possible coverup

In the daily newspaper last week, our $42-million Sheriff Douglas Gillespie announced his intention to run for a third term as Sheriff of Clark County, Nevada. This news is very interesting and sparked the Las Vegas Tribune’s curiosity, so we contacted our inside police sources to find out what the real reason is for Sheriff Gillespie to come out with this very early announcement of his intention to continue to grace us all with his presence, enlightenment, integrity, knowledge and experience as our sheriff.For those who have been paying attention to this newspaper at all, you will know that we were being totally facetious by describing our sheriff in that way.Essentially, we have learned that the police department is in such great moral decay, what with its unending parade of financial corruption, coercion, intimidation – both inside and outside of the police department – and a slew of federal lawsuits and assorted labor complaints, that this early campaign announcement is now made to divert a possible Justice Department Investigation and draw a line in the sand for anyone and everyone who would even dare to testify and tell the truth about some of the wrongdoings of the past that are still going on as we speakThe current police administration and leadership should hang their heads in disgrace and shame, even as they are probably hoping that nobody will remember what a horrible job they have been doing, what with the criminal acts, past destruction and wasted money and resources over the past several years that they have been responsible for in their very own community.Our sources indicate that a tax money laundering activity is so blatant and widespread within the police department – allegedly condoned, tolerated and initiated by the sheriff – that even bringing in a supposed outside auditor would not bring out the truth. One source, however, indicated a possible former accountant (Jean Close), who formally worked under the Police Department’s financial director (Bleak), would be a good source of accurate information if this accountability investigation was ever to take place.Of course the intimidation factor from the police administration and leadership will be ever-present, so the hopes of actually bringing forth the truth is minimal, if at allThis newspaper, together with all the right intentions and in anticipation of the election for sheriff of Clark County in 2014, would recommend that the old system of voting – whereby voters would get a copy of their choices on a small piece of paper after they cast their ballot – be brought back to our county.This of course would be in sharp contrast to the newer electronic-age kind of voting system that we have unthinkingly adopted and which is easily prone to manipulation.It is purported that in 1947 dictator Joseph Stalin said, “It matters not how anyone votes, it only matters who counts the votes.” Others have suggested the quote was more like,” It isn’t who votes that counts, it’s who counts the votes.” Even if he didn’t say it, it still rings true.We are sure some would agree that something just doesn’t seem right with the last Sheriff’s election and the last Presidential election. But how can we prove anything when all votes are counted by modern-day electronic equipment?The next several months should prove to be very interesting in that Sheriff Douglas Gillespie, et al., and several of his administrative disciples, are allegedly going to be subjected to legal examination (under oath) to supply information that may prove to be not only very embarrassing, but potentially criminal in nature, directed solely at our sheriff. This examination will not be a test of loyalty; this will be a test of choices: the witnesses/employees and former employees will either live and work on their knees, soulless, in an environment of fear, coercion, intimidation and oppression; or they will follow their heart, soul, mind, body and sacred oath, and do the right thing, for everyone’s sake.As Henry Fonda said in his movie “Eight is Not Enough,” “Damn the Torpedoes, Full Speed Ahead.”We at the Las Vegas Tribune are very happy for the current sheriff that he again is being endorsed by the Bonanza Road newspaper, and more than likely the Sun Newspaper insert too. (But Lord, they know not what they do!)The Las Vegas Tribune, however, is an independent newspaper, which will never succumb to threats, intimidation, avarice, manipulation, false witness, prejudice, discrimination, media censorship, omission, greed, political corruption, evidence manipulation, or criminal intent.The Las Vegas Tribune is dedicated only to the betterment of the community and nothing will stop us from that goal.Yes, the Las Vegas Tribune is small, underfunded, and understaffed, but we are growing fast, as more and more new readers realize that reading the truth is much more satisfying in the end than reading half-truths, lies, sensationalized articles, and omissions published in some of the other local newspapers.Rather than creating the news, which also contains the other local newspapers’ opinions, the Las Vegas Tribune reports the news factually, accurately, and sometimes as descriptively ugly as it really is.The free press is a sacred institution that should never be manipulated or controlled by any political party or group. This of course is necessary for a Free Republic and to maintain our liberty.God Bless You All.