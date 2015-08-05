First was Senator Ted Cruz, and now there is “Daddy Dear”

First was Senator Ted Cruz, when he announced his intention of running for president of this great nation, and now there is “Daddy Dear” doing the same disservice to the American people. No wonder Ted Cruz only has five percent in the polls.

In March of this year a Las Vegas Tribune editorial highlighted part of the senator’s speech and used part of it as the editorial topic.

“I want to ask each of you to imagine: imagine millions of courageous conservatives, all across America, rising up together to say in unison, ‘We demand our liberty.’ Really? we asked. Our response was very clear when we opened everyone’s eyes to Cruz.

We have no idea how long it’s been since the illustrious senator arrived in this nation from Canada, but shouldn’t he have known that people here have been demanding liberty for a very long time? People all over this nation — people who have finally been freed from prison after doing eighteen, twenty, twenty-eight or thirty years for a crime they did not commit.

Just in Nevada alone there are people doing time as political prisoners for crimes they did not commit.

People like Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer Ron Mortensen, who is paying for a crime committed by another police officer, Chris Brady, who has the benefit of having an influential father.

Kirstin Lobato, the woman who was sent to prison at the age of 18, and has been in prison for over a decade because the judge in the case did not allow the jury to learn that she was not physically in Las Vegas when the crime was committed, is still doing time in prison because the District Attorney refuses to allow the DNA test that would prove her innocence.

People like Donovan Joseph: A DNA test proved that he was not involved with the woman that the DA alleged he intended to sexually attack — but the results were not used in court; and the district attorney’s office paid for plane tickets and hotel accommodations for that woman’s parents and several of her friends, and yet they never

testified during the trial.

And many others are doing life in prison just to please someone with power, or some capricious elected officials.

In his speech Senator Cruz talked about businesses growing and prospering as if it is so easy in Nevada to be a successful small business when one does not have the help of the government or does not allow someone to control that business when he said, “Instead of small businesses going out of business in record numbers, imagine small businesses growing and prospering. Imagine young people coming out of school with four, five, six job offers.”

Our response was very clear and straight to the point as ever. “Maybe we could, if the RINO governor of the State of Nevada did not want to raise the state business license fees for those who are not in a position to pay that astronomical fee to operate in the city or the county.”

And then the good senator, who knows nothing about his father’s country of origin, started talking about Cuba and the alleged dictatorial government that influenced the Fidel Castro Revolution.

In his speech Senator Cruz mentioned the dictatorial regime of President Fulgencio Batista, as if it was important to those who want to hear the person hoping to lead this country for the next four or eight years making the country better than what it is today.

Now comes Daddy Dear, the Reverend Rafael Cruz, obviously a follower of communism by convenience — of Fidel Castro and his gang of losers and criminals, not revolutionaries that destroyed the best country of all times, the island of Cuba.

Reverend Cruz, on the Heidi Harris radio show, mentioned the dictatorial regime before Castro and makes me believe that he was subscribed to Bohemia Magazine since he mentioned the 20,000 murders committed by Batista’s government after Batista left Cuba. As it turned out, the magazine’s owner, Miguel Angel Quevedo, while living in Venezuela as a political exile, admitted that the magazine was wrong by publishing such innuendos as facts.

And today I ask the same question to the good Reverend: What has Cuban politics to do with his son being at the bottom of the list of those who want to become the next president of this nation?

Why did Reverend Cruz not mention that Fidel Castro was imprisoned by the Cuban government for attacking a military fort and killing innocent people?

Why did Reverend Cruz not mention that while Fidel Castro was incarcerated for his crimes he was treated like royalty, and in his cell he had a private telephone line, a library and a television set, compliments of the dictatorial regime that he was pretending to attack while other inmates were not treated the same?

Why were Fidel Castro, Raul Castro, Che Guevara, Camilo Cienfuegos, Efigenio Almejeira, Hubert Matos, Humberto Solis Marin (the creator of the firing squad), Pedro Luis Diaz Land, Mario Chanes de Armas and

many, many other associates of the Castro gang, not arrested, and they all got to live or die of natural causes? Some are alive in Miami or some other city in the United States of America, and some were killed by Fidel’s firing squad — not by the Batista regime.

What the good Reverend forgot to tell Heidi Harris is that under Batista’s regime the Cuban money was worth two pennies more than the American dollar; he forgot to tell Heidi Harris’ audience that under “Batista’s horrible dictatorship” Cuba was the number one country in Latin America, and Cuba was a faithful ally of the United States while the American government betrayed the allied country of Cuba by taking the arms that Cuba had bought from the allied country of the United States of America and then given to Fidel Castro by the Guantanamo Bay Base, the same Guantanamo Bay Base that Cuba now wants to take back.

I believe that if Senator Ted Cruz is dreaming of becoming a president contender in the American presidential race, he needs to become more American and forget about his father’s country and relationship with the Cuban Communist regime. Cruz should be the one doing the talking and tell his father to stick to his prayers and leave his campaigning alone.

My name is Rolando Larraz, and as always, I approved this column. Rolando Larraz is Editor in Chief of the Las Vegas Tribune. His column appears weekly in this newspaper. To contact Rolando Larraz, email him

at: Rlarraz@lasvegastribune.com or at 702-272-4634.