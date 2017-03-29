Senate Bill 223 ties the hands of Nevada law enforcement agencies

State Sen. Yvanna Cancela, D-Las Vegas, a new protegee of retired US Senator Harry Reid, introduced the bill, which was referred to the Senate Judiciary Committee. No hearings have yet been scheduled to discuss the bill.Cancela, after working for Reid in the nation’s capital, was “transferred” to the Culinary Union Local 226, most likely to indoctrinate the new members in favor of Reid’s mentality; and when Reid’s token on the Nevada Legislature, and former County Commissioner Dario Herrera’s disciple, Ruben Kihuen, was singled out to be a Congressman, the Culinary Union, perhaps following orders from Reid, allowed her to be appointed to the Nevada Senate to continue her labor of love for the retired self-appointed Nevada godfather.Yvanna Cancela, the daughter of two Cuban exiles and the granddaughter of a Fidel Castro regime victim imprisoned by the Communist regime that has ruled the Caribbean island for the last 58 years, turned out to be a good Reid student and an impressive supporter of the anti-democracy that should exist in a country that was well known universally as the best nation of all.Jose Cancela, a broadcast news executive for Telemundo in Puerto Rico, and Rosy Cancela, a real estate executive in Miami, worked hard to provide for their children; Yvanna Cancela’s childhood included ballet lessons, summertime ventures to theme parks and annual trips to Newn York City to celebrate Noche Buena according to media accounts.Now the younger Cancela has become an example of what a good Cubanshould not be: anti-socialist and an imitator of the Cuban regime her parents left years ago, but it is understandable because there are not that many Cuban decedents that can enjoy the blessing of the octogenarian Harry Reid; only three come to mind — Dario Herrera, Moe Dennis and Tony Alamo Sr.Cancela became part of Reid’s clan because she joined the Senator in Washington D.C. where the Mexican “army” of Reid soldiers may not be as large as it is in Nevada. Most of Reid’s popularity is among the Mexican community and it is difficult to penetrate that circle.Senate Bill 223 is supported by most of the Liberals of the Nevada Legislature, written by Cancela, Segerblom, Ford, Ratti, and Denis, and is also supported by Atkinson, Manendo, Parks, Spearman, Woodhouse, Bilbray-Axelrod, Brooks, Jauregui, and Monroe-Moreno.Shannon Bilbray-Axelrod was elected to the Nevada Assembly while doubling as an agent for Saudi Arabia; last week the Las Vegas Tribune wrote that she “does not deserve to be given the opportunity to represent her constituents and should be considered persona non grata in our political circles”; but because she is a Democrat she is absent of criticism.Many Nevadans believe that Bill 223 should not be considered because it can tie the hands of law enforcement agencies that should be enforcing the immigration laws that are already on the books, but have been ignored by the Liberals and the socialist mainstream media of our times.