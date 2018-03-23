Seeing the beam in our own eye
Last Sunday, March 18, the Review-Journal came out with a very interesting commentary written by John Gresham, an author, all of whose books I have read. His commentary was titled, “Why innocent people go to prison,” a question I have asked myself many times before.
Personally I know of a case where the person is not actually in
prison, yet his life has been made a nightmare because of injustices toward him. He was accused of a crime he never committed by a resentful woman who wanted to get even with his wife. He was sentenced to four years of probation by a district court judge who acknowledged to him in court (everybody present heard it) that deep inside he didn’t believe he committed the crime that he was accused of. Also, the judge said that he was making this decision to penalize him to
four years of probation even knowing that many people would not agree with him.
All of a sudden that man was railroaded by his parole officer who claimed that the judge had sent a letter informing the man that he should be turned over to immigration authorities, and the man was put in deportation procedures. There are many cases of justice denied, but to use the name of a judge for their own corruption is totally inexcusable. Especially when the judge in question is one of the best judges sitting in the Eighth District Court in Clark County, a man of the highest integrity, deserving the respect of all citizenin this community.
The situation is that they are well aware that the judge would never find out that his name was used for a dirty trick. Or so they think.
On the other hand, there is a man who was on probation for a drug offense; he was arrested again for the same crime and up to now nothing has happened. If that is not a parole violation, I would love to know what it is called.
I heard on the news that President Trump wants the death penalty for people involved in drug trafficking. Personally, I am against the death sentence because I always believe that God gave us life and He is the only one who can take our lives away. But, the truth of the matter is that we will never get rid of drug traffickers while we have consumers.
Of course there are cases and cases. Two different people appeared before another judge in the same week. Similar cases, same arguments, almost same evidence, same judge. The judge gave freedom to one defendant and sent the other person back to prison.
I lost count of the many times I have said that in Las Vegas people have the tendency to make a federal case out of an arbitration. Now everybody is against District Attorney Steve Wolfson’s decision to stand behind an employee of many years who has make a mistake because of an addiction. Many are questioning his decision under the belief that Mr. Wolfson cannot honestly prosecute others for the same offense
of theft when he cannot prosecute his own employee.
Regardless if it is smoking, drug use, alcohol consumption or
gambling, those things are not just habits but addictions and anybody in that situation deserves, at the least, some compassion, considering the fact that an addiction is an illness.
After all, Mr. Wolfson was the victim in that situation and he has chosen not to prosecute because he cares for the lady, he understood her inner problem and also because she paid her debt back.
It is very easy to judge others, but do we ever stop to see our own faults?
There are others claiming that we need to remember that case at time of election. Why is it that we always see faults in others, but never stop for a second to see, comprehend, and understand our own mistakes in life?
Perly Viasmensky is the General Manager of the Las Vegas Tribune. She writes a weekly column in this newspaper. To contact Perly Viasmensky, email her at pviasmensky@lasvegas tribune.com.
Personally I know of a case where the person is not actually in
prison, yet his life has been made a nightmare because of injustices toward him. He was accused of a crime he never committed by a resentful woman who wanted to get even with his wife. He was sentenced to four years of probation by a district court judge who acknowledged to him in court (everybody present heard it) that deep inside he didn’t believe he committed the crime that he was accused of. Also, the judge said that he was making this decision to penalize him to
four years of probation even knowing that many people would not agree with him.
All of a sudden that man was railroaded by his parole officer who claimed that the judge had sent a letter informing the man that he should be turned over to immigration authorities, and the man was put in deportation procedures. There are many cases of justice denied, but to use the name of a judge for their own corruption is totally inexcusable. Especially when the judge in question is one of the best judges sitting in the Eighth District Court in Clark County, a man of the highest integrity, deserving the respect of all citizenin this community.
The situation is that they are well aware that the judge would never find out that his name was used for a dirty trick. Or so they think.
On the other hand, there is a man who was on probation for a drug offense; he was arrested again for the same crime and up to now nothing has happened. If that is not a parole violation, I would love to know what it is called.
I heard on the news that President Trump wants the death penalty for people involved in drug trafficking. Personally, I am against the death sentence because I always believe that God gave us life and He is the only one who can take our lives away. But, the truth of the matter is that we will never get rid of drug traffickers while we have consumers.
Of course there are cases and cases. Two different people appeared before another judge in the same week. Similar cases, same arguments, almost same evidence, same judge. The judge gave freedom to one defendant and sent the other person back to prison.
I lost count of the many times I have said that in Las Vegas people have the tendency to make a federal case out of an arbitration. Now everybody is against District Attorney Steve Wolfson’s decision to stand behind an employee of many years who has make a mistake because of an addiction. Many are questioning his decision under the belief that Mr. Wolfson cannot honestly prosecute others for the same offense
of theft when he cannot prosecute his own employee.
Regardless if it is smoking, drug use, alcohol consumption or
gambling, those things are not just habits but addictions and anybody in that situation deserves, at the least, some compassion, considering the fact that an addiction is an illness.
After all, Mr. Wolfson was the victim in that situation and he has chosen not to prosecute because he cares for the lady, he understood her inner problem and also because she paid her debt back.
It is very easy to judge others, but do we ever stop to see our own faults?
There are others claiming that we need to remember that case at time of election. Why is it that we always see faults in others, but never stop for a second to see, comprehend, and understand our own mistakes in life?
Perly Viasmensky is the General Manager of the Las Vegas Tribune. She writes a weekly column in this newspaper. To contact Perly Viasmensky, email her at pviasmensky@lasvegas tribune.com.
Attachments area