Seaman opens door for Tarkanian

After losing her seat in the Nevada Assembly, Victoria Seaman announced that she was ready to run for Congress in District 3 “to serve her constituents,” making her the first candidate for that seat.

After preview failures to win a seat in the Nevada legislature, Seaman was elected to Assembly Seat 34 in the November 2014 election and started serving her constituents in January 2015; five months after being sworn in, she announced that she’d be seeking a senate seat at the end of her term.

Even before she could prove how effective she was in the Assembly, Seaman started campaigning for the Senate by appearing on local radio shows and being a regular on her pal Michele Fiore’s radio show on a local radio station early on weekend mornings.

It is obvious that Victoria Seaman is infatuated with political

positions and consequently, with the “titles” that come with the winning of any election, so it makes many wonder how it is possible for Seaman, with her strong possibility of winning that seat, can give some “loyalty excuse” of why she would withdraw from the race.

Now all of a sudden the perennial unsatisfied Victoria Seaman is using loyalty as an excuse for stepping down from a race that she could have won, stating that her family has been longtime friends with candidate Tarkanian, who could well win the race, and she does not want that to happen.

Seaman said in a statement that she and her friend Danny Tarkanian were the “clear front runners” in the race and that she couldn’t imagine them “destroying each other” in a Republican primary, despite the fact that she was in the race way longer that anyone, making it harder for one of them to win the general election.

Such political statement is similar to the famous “I want to spend more time with my family” or “for health reasons I am stepping down” that no one believes and is often taken as a joke by many. Tarkanian, a perennial candidate who thinks his father’s last name could have elected him for any open office seat, has never won an election even for dog catcher. He can’t believe that this election is different because of his claim of being a Trump supporter, but when candidate Donald Trump was running for president Tarkanian’s wife Amy was in charge of the Nevada campaign for another presidential

candidate named Carly Fiorina.

It is normal for families to be divided by candidates and even party affiliation in local elections, but this was a presidential race that was obviously a very controversial race due to the popularity of Donald Trump.

Politics has always been a very backstabbing, hypocritical, and

two-faced profession that is the closest thing to the so-called

“oldest profession,” but the voters today are more sophisticated and educated than those in the past and do not believe everything they hear coming out of a politician’s mouth.

During the 2016 election Senator Dean Heller became a puppet of RINO Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval by following his orders of not accepting the Republican Convention in Ohio to support candidate Donald Trump.

Heller became a puppet of President Barack Obama by being part of the caravan of socialists visiting the island of Cuba to kiss the Castro brothers’ boots, insulting and disrespect the Cubans living in Nevada and the rest of the nation who has lost family members in the communist prison of Cuba and to the firing squad created by the Castro regime to kill those who stood against their communist mentality.

However, today Heller erroneously has been blessed by Vice-President Mike Pence and even President Donald Trump’s support without an explanation to the constituents of the Great State of Nevada.

It is unknown who intervened on Heller’s behalf, but definitely it is now a fact that Heller does have the support of Trump and Pence.

