Scandal in the White House…already? Say it isn’t so, Mr. President!

Scandal in the White House is nothing new. And depending on who does the research and what side they are on, I suppose it can go all the way back to Washington. (And one can easily look up all the recorded scandals in the White House for all the presidents from George to Donald J.) Obviously it might prove to be interesting reading to check up on those early White House scandals, but no matter how serious — or silly — those scandals might have been, they can’t hurt us now, and they are merely part of our colorful history. But to learn, after just a few weeks into our current administration, that there may be much scandal material a-brewing — and we don’t mean just the untrustworthiness (somehow after much vetting and approval) of General Michael Flynn, who is no longer National Security Advisor — is a giant disgrace and a sad day for the security of our country. I’m not sure what the exact nature of that disgrace is, but it’s hard to believe that a very experienced general, operating in his capacity, would either “forget” to tell the VP what he needed to know — no doubt to keep his remarks from looking like something they really were — or, after all his years of trustworthy service to the United States, just decide to buddy up to the Russian Ambassador and make himself out to be friend who can be trusted to pass on “insider information” to Russia’s benefit, and then give a false story to our VP about what transpired in their conversations. How could he possibly think that what they discussed would never be an issue, whether from someone “tattling” on him or by someone, as they suggested, using it for blackmail purposes. Flynn’s untruthfulness — whether inadvertent or whatever he might want to call it — was just as untruthful by any name, and the fact that he carefully worded the excuse for his lie in his letter of resignation does not make his lie any more acceptable. We all know he was trying to “save face,” but in the meantime he put our VP in the position of perpetuating, however short-lived, the untruthful story that Pence had believed. How many times have we heard someone tell us that such and such must be true because they heard it from an impeccable source? Is that not the reason why many journalists rush to be first to get a story out there, even before it’s been confirmed and all the blanks have been filled in? Yet apparently many politicians opt for not only not telling the “story” while taking all the credit they can get for whatever they do tell, whether it’s an outright lie or they just applied a little Truth-shaping. Would anyone really want a National Security Advisor who was going to be untruthful to his own government? How in the world can any president or vice-president deal with national security when they are not dealing with the truth, and even more particularly, the whole truth? And after he lambasted Hillary for a security breach during the campaign and then lying about it, saying that if he did one-tenth of what she did that he would be in jail, he went and got himself into that persona non grata position with his own president and then quickly opted for writing a letter of resignation. (Those who put themselves into positions where they have to apologize, or apologize and explain themselves, and choose to do it in writing, usually have the best of letter-writers helping them word that letter just right.) Here is Gen. Flynn’s well-crafted letter of resignation, on White House stationery. Note how he “explained” his “deception”: February 13, 2017 In the course of my duties as the incoming National Security Advisor, I held numerous phone calls with foreign counterparts, ministers, and ambassadors. These calls were to facilitate a smooth transition and begin to build the necessary relationships between the President, his advisors and foreign leaders. Such calls are standard practice in any transition of this magnitude. Unfortunately, because of the fast pace of events, I inadvertently briefed the Vice President Elect and others with incomplete information regarding my phone calls with the Russian Ambassador. I have sincerely apologized to the President and the Vice President, and they have accepted my apology Throughout my over thirty three years of honorable military service, and my tenure as the National Security Advisor, I have always performed my duties with the utmost of integrity and honesty to those I have served, to include the President of the United States. I am tendering my resignation, honored to have served our nation and the American people in such a distinguished way. I am also extremely honored to have served President Trump, who in just three weeks, has reoriented American foreign policy in fundamental ways to restore America’s leadership position in the world. As I step away once again from serving my nation in this current capacity, I wish to thank President Trump for his personal loyalty, the friendship of those who I worked with throughout the hard fought campaign, the challenging period of transition, and during the early days of his presidency. I know with the strong leadership of President Donald J. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence and the superb team they are assembling, this team will go down in history as one of the greatest presidencies in U.S. history, and I firmly believe the American people will be well served as they all work together to help Make America Great Again. Michael T. Flynn, LTG (Ret) Assistant to the President/National Security Advisor Will we ever know what really happened with Gen. Flynn and the Russian Ambassador? Will we ever know what the real relationship is between Vladimir Putin and our President? Will we ever know everything we want to know about what goes on behind closed doors, or between leaders of powerful countries? Scandal may be brewing, or it may all blow over…for now. But Trump’s presidency is just beginning. What will yet come to light in the next 75 days? Not everyone — as is quite evident — is happy with our current president, but he’s very likely to be ours for at least the next four years. Let’s at least hope and pray that he can pick the best possible advisors to help him make the most out of his chance to make America great again!