‘Just Say No’ to the Harry Reid airport!

Senator Tick Segerblom may have smoked too much of a certain product he may have been peddling for a long time, and now that he thinks that “that certain product” is legal, he turns to another of his stupid ideas, making many question his mental stability and wonder if he is really a Nevada native.

Segerblom introduced a bill to change the McCarran Airport’s name to honor one of the most corrupted politicians of our era, retired Senator Harry Reid, who refuses to retire after promising that he was going to go away.

Harry Reid is not the most likeable person in Nevada; he is liked by those who financially benefit from his shadow and by those so-called “Republicans for Reid” who squeeze juice-power, influence and money from the octogenarian former boxer-turned-politico.

Jane Ann Morrison, a columnist with the Las Vegas daily newspaper, wrote of Harry Reid’s retirement celebration by saying of him in her opening line: “Harry Reid is rude, ruthless and deceitful. He spent his political life embracing the Machiavellian motto that it’s better to be feared than loved.”

Harry Reid is and always has been a user; he is in favor of, or against, anything or anyone, as long as it benefits him, his family and those who bow to him and make him feel like the king he is not.

In 1993, former Majority Leader US Senator, Harry Reid, was against illegals; and in a press release unveiling the bill, Reid noted the following: “Our borders have overflowed with illegal immigrants placing tremendous burdens on our criminal justice system, schools and social programs.”

“The Immigration and Naturalization Service needs the ability to step up enforcement,” Reid said. “Our federal wallet is stretched to the limit by illegal aliens getting welfare, food stamps, medical care and other benefits, often without paying any taxes,” Reid wrote in a press release.

There are way too many people in Nevada that Senator Tick Segerblom could have picked to name the Las Vegas airport after beside the “Abuelito” of DREAMer Astrid Silva, who lives “in the shadows” of the White House and every demonstration and anti-government protest that takes place with the blessing of Homeland Security and ICE; Silva is a DREAMer who can afford to fly in and out of Las Vegas every time there is a protest anywhere, and many have wondered who paid for those trips.

Every illegal immigrant claims to be living “in the shadows,” but they all participate in protests and demonstrations and go on national television telling the world they are illegals, they all work, they have bank accounts, a driver’s license, own brand new trucks, and some even brag of having been in the same job for twenty years.

Harry Reid needs to retire and stop collecting favors from those who see him as a God. Some of those asking Segerblom to name the airport after Reid don’t even know the actual name of Las Vegas’ airport; most people refer to McCarran as Las Vegas International Airport or Las Vegas Airport.

The name change may cost millions of dollars and it may become another Monorail — the Harry Reid train to nowhere — or most recently, the Raiders’ Stadium that the taxpayers will end up paying for.

The Las Vegas Airport name should not be left to the Democrats, the Republicans for Reid, or even the Nevada Democratic-controlled Legislature; it should be put on the ballots and let the people of Nevada decide.