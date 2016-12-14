Sanctuary cities become a new tool to fight Trump. Las Vegas is not a Sanctuary City

It seems like sanctuary cities are another way for liberals to fight the election of Donald Trump opening the door to what could be an ugly start for the new president-elect when he’s sworn in on January 20 of next year.
For years the illegals have been part of the community in many, if not all, the cities and there was no need for sanctuary cities, but since Donald Trump won the presidential election last November, it seems that activists and illegals (allegedly living in the shadows) have created a new way to antagonize the political outcome.
The fact that some cities are not planning to be converted to sanctuary cities is pushing leftists and liberals to make a move to transform the schools, colleges and universities into sanctuary campuses, hoping to force the city into giving up and becoming another sanctuary city.
Las Vegas is not an exception and the tentacles of the local liberal socialist activists have begun to move into schools, colleges and universities in the city known worldwide as the entertainment capital of the world.
The title “sanctuary city” is given to a city that has adopted a policy of protecting undocumented immigrants by not prosecuting them solely for violating federal immigration laws in the country in which they are now living illegally. Such a policy can be set out expressly in a law (“de jure”) or observed only in practice (“de facto”).
The term applies generally to cities that do not use municipal funds or resources to enforce national immigration laws, and usually forbid police or municipal employees to inquire about a person’s immigration status. The designation has no precise legal meaning.
The Las Vegas Tribune has unconfirmed information that one specific subject, a lifelong Democrat that once worked for the presidential campaign of Republican Arizona Senator John McCain and later for former Republican Florida Governor Jeb Bush, is pressuring schools, colleges and universities to become sanctuary institutions to — as he put it — “put pressure on the city to force it to be a sanctuary city.”
The city of Las Vegas has not yet ruled on whether it’s going to adopt the sanctuary status or not. During the last city council meeting the sanctuary issue was discussed very lightly and passed on to the next council meeting; however, a city spokesperson told the Las Vegas Tribune that the city of Las Vegas is not a sanctuary city.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the main law enforcement agency in the County of Clark that includes Las Vegas, only arrests people that break the law by committing crimes, but not by breaking the immigration laws; for years the police have not questioned a person’s immigration status.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department does not communicate with the Las Vegas Tribune following the pattern of former Sheriff Doug Gillespie of censoring and discriminating against the newspaper for not endorsing his campaign for sheriff; so it is unknown if the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police
