Sanctuary Cities Create More Crime and Are a Burden to Law Enforcement

Depending on who you asked and whether or not those sanctuary cities receive federal monies to enforce Immigration Laws, the big question is, how much does it really affect Law Enforcement? The main argument from these sanctuary cities is that Law Enforcement is already tasked with a growing crime rate that is bulging at the seams, and asking them to take on the task of enforcing Federal Immigration laws is just asking too much, or is it?
Just how would local law enforcement be used? If local law enforcement, on occasion, was requested to assist federal agents in arresting and rounding up illegal aliens before deportation proceedings begin, I doubt very much local law enforcement would be negatively impacted. In fact, the crime rate would eventually decline because the criminal illegal aliens would not be interjected into the revolving door of our Judicial System time and time again.
I have said this before and I will say it again: if you really want to know how to make our communities safer, then you need to ask a real police officer street cop — Truth in sentencing and hard line incarceration. Several old-time coppers in the sixties and seventies used to repeat the following axiom on a regular basis: “Take care of the misdemeanors and the felonies will take care of themselves.”
For the most part this used to work out rather nicely, but not in this day and age, unless of course you have become a victim and feel as if the judicial system has failed you at every turn, and throwing money at it isn’t going to help much. Merely ask some burglary victim how things are working out after they have waited five hours for a police officer to respond to take the report. Or maybe observing a police officer taking a stolen vehicle report, and upon completion of the report, immediately turning around and working on the ticket quota that he has been ordered to meet or else face disciplinary measures.
If anyone does not believe that quotas exist, keep dreaming and keep going to church and ask God if it is true. The one thing that everyone forgets about illegal alien deportation is that for each deportation, that is one fewer criminal illegal alien that you will have to deal with later. Theoretically, if we got rid of all the illegal aliens and deported them, crimes committed by illegal aliens would disappear, and our local police could go back full time to catching bad guys and writing more traffic citations, which of course, is nothing more than pure revenue.
Here’s an idea: for every illegal alien arrested by local law enforcement, the local government could earn illegal alien credits,
that can be turned into cash or redeemed benefits, paid by the Federal Government equally to each state. Contests could be formed between the States on who could get rid of the illegal alien problem the quickest, or by volume numbers.
There no doubt will be heartaches if we take measures like this seriously. Better that we have those heartaches now than later. If later, we might not have the resolve and fortitude in our leaders, that we have now, to get the job done.
For those who would call this plan racist (or use some other term to imply it’s less-than-desirability), just remember in 1954 that President Eisenhower approved a plan to rid the country of Illegal Mexicans. That operation was called “Operation Wetback.” How is that for being totally politically incorrect?
Remember to keep your Faith, keep your Gun, and they can keep their Change.
In God We Trust
Gordon Martines is a former LVMPD detective who has served in many capacities over his 39-year career in law enforcement. He was a candidate for sheriff in 2002, 2006, 2010 and 2014, with the intention of bringing integrity and accountability back to the department, and filed a federal lawsuit against LVMPD in 2011. Martines has appeared on “Face The Tribune” radio show several times and is currently the host of “Open Mic” on Tuesdays and Thursday at 11:00 a.m. He
contributes his opinions and ideas to the Las Vegas Tribune to keep the public informed and help improve policing in Las Vegas. Gordon Martines can be contacted via email at coper71@hotmail.com.
