Rock Fantasy Tribute to the Greatest Rock Stars

Photos by Sandy Zimmerman Productions, logo by Rock Fantasy

When you can’t see the star, the tribute show is the best way to hear the music you love and experience the talented tribute cast.

With all of their training, the tribute artists are nearly identical in sound and movements as they move around the stage.

Everyone watching the “Rock Fantasy” tribute cast, at Hooters Hotel, would be pleased with the show!

“Rock Fantasy” mixes their tributes providing several stars of rock instead of just one.

The audience showed their appreciation and was excited to be told they could dance in the aisles and also sing while the tribute artists are on stage during the show.

Each of the singers performed with their high energy, powerful renditions of the stars for a DYNAMITE show!

I really enjoyed “Rock Fantasy” and their “rock” hits.

They explain, “ALTON JOHN, AXL ROSE, ALICE COOPER, JON BON JOVI & dozens more of your favorite Rock Star Icons come together for the concert you waited your whole life for in ROCK FANTASY!”

Performing all your favorite anthems of decades not forgotten in the concert of a lifetime! Get your front-row seats, strap in and hold on for a night of true Rock n Roll done Las Vegas style!

You wanted the best?

You’re getting the Best! An All-Star assault on your Rock senses for an evening you’ll never forget. ROCK FANTASY is your backstage pass to the biggest, craziest concert in the history of Rock!

Get your tickets now and remember “It’s always ROCK N ROLL…. and we LOVE IT! All of these singers look and sound just like the original artists!

Watch for “Rock Fantasy” Tribute stars SCHEDULED TO APPEAR: Freddie mercury, David Lee Roth, Billy Idol — March 16-20; and Joe Elliott (Def Leppard), Billy Idol, Elton John — April 6-10.

“Rock Fantasy” appears Rockin’ Thursday-Monday at 7 p.m. in the Night Owl Showroom at Hooters Casino Hotel, 115 East Tropicana Avenue, Las Vegas. Call 702-597-6024. “Rock Fantasy” is being offered at a low price so you can take advantage now.

I attended the “Rock Fantasy” VIP/Press preview party which began with a feast of appetizers in the Mad Onion Restaurant before the show. Hooters Hotel always knows how to present the opening of their shows with PZAZZ!

* * * * *

