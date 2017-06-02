Robert Mueller first hit my radar screen at Judicial Watch just months before the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the World Trade Center. Thanks to an introduction by former Clinton House impeachment manager David Schippers in his Chicago law office, I came to meet and later represent FBI Special Agents Robert Wright and John Vincent, of the agency’s Chicago Field Office Counter-Terrorism Field Office. During our meeting, both Special Agents Wright and Vincent revealed to me that they had been conducting a counterterrorism investigation of Saudi money laundering into and in the United States, and they both believed that a massive terrorist attack was imminent.

In the course of this investigation, both special agents had asked a fellow FBI agent who was undercover, one of Muslim descent, to be wired to turn up further evidence of this terrorist operation. The Muslim agent refused, indignantly telling both Wright and Vincent that Muslims don’t spy and rat on other Muslims. In shock, my soon-to-be clients reported this to their supervisors at the FBI, but no action was taken. To make matters worse, Wright’s and Vincent’s FBI supervisors quashed their investigation. They both believed that the order to kill the investigation came from the highest reaches of the FBI, and, upset it was not outraged by this cover-up, Wright then decided to write a book detailing this breach of FBI honor.

The only way I could explain this cover-up was that then-FBI Director Robert Mueller was sensitive to the ties between the family of President George W. Bush and the Saudi royal family. Indeed, former President George H.W. Bush, had played an instrumental role for his Carlyle Group, an American investment firm, in greasing a billion-dollar investment from the bin Laden family for his colleagues.

Director Mueller, along with his “yes men” supervisors at the agency, not only quashed my clients’ investigation and ignored the disloyalty of the Muslim undercover agent, but then missed the warning signs leading up to September 11 — the biggest intelligence failure in American history, even surpassing Pearl Harbor.

But shamelessly, despite this historic intelligence failure and the World Trade Center terrorist attacks that ensued, Mueller later led an effort to drum both Special Agents Wright and Vincent out of the FBI, in part by attempting to remove their security clearances, as a “reward” for their candor.

In response, I approached the late Sen. Arlen Specter, who sat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, whom I had come to know over my years in Washington, to ask him to weigh in with Mueller to try to save my clients’ careers and investigate why Mueller had violated his oath of office. Specter, who admired my work at Judicial Watch and who was senator from my birth state of Pennsylvania and also from Philadelphia, promised me that he would.

Despite Specter’s efforts, in retaliation for their honesty, Wright later was demoted from a prominent counterterrorism role in the Chicago Field Office and Vincent soon retired. I later hired Vincent to head Judicial Watch’s Midwestern Field Office. Wright, thanks in part to my advocacy, was ultimately brought back into the FBI’s counterterrorism fold around the time Mueller stepped down as director.

It is in this context, given my prior experience with the overrated Robert Mueller, that I now write this open letter to him. That not one commentator or analyst in the media has picked up on the documented fact that he is not a “man of great integrity” is yet another example of how the young and generally photogenic pundits on cable news, either green at the ears, or just lazy and “establishment prone” to swallow the Kool-Aid, rarely “get it Wright,” pun clearly intended.

Dear Special Counsel Mueller:

As the founder of both Judicial Watch and now Freedom Watch, and a former federal prosecutor of the U.S. Department of Justice, I call on you to carry out your duty to investigate and if necessary indict your longtime friend former FBI Director James Comey for having himself covered up an agency investigation of illegal and unconstitutional widespread government surveillance on not just President Donald Trump and his associates, like Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, but also the chief justice of the Supreme Court, other justices, 156 judges, other prominent Americans and even yours truly. That is in addition to the mass surveillance just revealed by Circa News, disclosing that the Obama intelligence agencies and the FBI, working in concert, have systematically violated Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act by illegally eavesdropping without probable cause on hundreds of millions of Americans’ foreign communications, and in untold instances, such as was perpetrated by Obama aide Susan Rice, “unmasking” these communications for political purposes.

Over two years before this Circa report, and the disclosures contained therein about a secret order by the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC) finding this illegal conduct to be unconstitutional, I brought forth a whistleblower named Dennis Montgomery to then-FBI Director Comey under grant of immunity. Montgomery then provided 47 hard drives and over 600 million pages of information, much of it classified, disclosing and proving this illegal surveillance, which he later testified to under oath before Special Agents Walter Giardina and William Barnett in a secure room at the FBI’s Washington, D.C. Field Office. This interview was videoed by the FBI and should, if it has not been destroyed at the direction of Comey, still be found in its files.

However, this claimed investigation by the FBI apparently was killed by Comey, as it is likely that the FBI under his stewardship participated with the National Security Agency (NSA), the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), and the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) in this illegal and unconstitutional surveillance. To put it simply, this constitutes criminal activity.

I therefore call upon you, as special counsel, to subpoena these materials provided by Montgomery to Comey’s FBI and to then conduct, as part of your ongoing grand jury investigation, an inquiry into his cover-up of what is likely the biggest scandal in American history, one which is, in the words of federal judge Richard J. Leon in a successful case which Freedom Watch litigated, “almost Orwellian.”

See the case of Klayman et al. v. Obama et al., at the website www.freedomwatchusa.org.

In short, former FBI Director Comey should be investigated as part of your ongoing grand jury investigation, as he is apparently a material witness in allegations that President Trump has committed an obstruction of justice by firing him. Ironically, and importantly, Comey, not the president, is the one who it would appear has committed a criminal “obstruction of justice.”

I am aware, having represented FBI special agents during my time as the chairman and general counsel of Judicial Watch, that you also covered up investigations, one in particular concerning Saudi terrorist money laundering, while you were FBI director. This cover-up had the effect of paving the way for the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attack, which occurred on your watch as then-FBI director. I trust that you will now, particularly given your reported friendship with James Comey, not further and thus participate in the criminal “wiretapping” cover-up during his tenure as director of the agency.

On behalf of the American people, we call on you to do your job as special counsel and not to further the corrupt behavior the citizenry has sadly come to expect from the incestuous Washington, D.C., establishment.

Please govern yourself accordingly.

Larry Klayman, Esq.

Chairman and General Counsel

Freedom Watch, Inc.

Larry Klayman is a former Justice Department prosecutor and the founder of Judicial Watch and Freedom Watch. His latest book is “Whores: Why and How I Came to Fight the Establishment.”