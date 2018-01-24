Ricki Barlow Resigns

Very few people were taken by surprise when a press conference was scheduled for City Councilman Ricki Barlow to speak to the media about a federal fraud investigation that has had taken most of Barlow’s time.

Without taking questions from the media the problematic politician told reporters that he is planning to plead guilty on those charges.

Barlow replaced his former boss, now County Commissioner Larry Weekly, and has been in office for eleven years, since 2007, when he was elected to the seat.

A group of activists were working very hard to prepare a recall effort to oust the disgraced city councilman who not once during that press conference uttered an apology to his constituents, his fellow board members, his family or anyone else, but his abrupt resignation saved the city of Las Vegas an expensive recall cost.

“Since being sworn in on June 27, 2007 to represent Ward 5, it has been for me a deeply felt honor and privilege to serve my neighbors and our city,” the prepared statement read in part.

Barlow has been on the radar of the federal authorities as well as the local police for a very long time until it finally ended, with the help of a confidential informant used during the investigation.

The city council has now up to thirty days to decide how to fill

Barlow’s seat. The council could appoint a replacement to fill out the remainder of the year-plus term or they could call for a special election.

“I am deeply ashamed of my conduct leading to my decision to plead guilty to convert campaign funds to my own personal use during my 2015 re-election campaign,” he said. “I accept full responsibility for my conduct,” Barlow read from the podium of Las Vegas City Council Chamber for the last time, but showed no remorse.

In 2016 Barlow’s defense attorney, Richard Wright, told the media, “He knows he’s being investigated regarding campaign contributions, and he doesn’t believe he’s done anything wrong,” but investigators kept digging until they recently found something that led to his resignation from the city council.

On Monday afternoon the city of Las Vegas showed the Ward 5 council person as VACANT and now the group that was planning the recall effort will have to wait until the political game begins and the city replaces Barlow with someone of the same caliber as he, so they can have another team player working for them.

Barlow was known by members of the council as a “team player,” but also many of the constituents in Ward 5 see him as “a joke serving the white city council.” Barlow is Black.

During the very brief press conference Barlow did not elaborate on his future, if he would not have to serve time behind bars for his crime.

Former Nevada Assemblyman Harvey Munford has been openly campaigning for Ricki Barlow’s Ward 5 seat on the city council and was the selected figure to replace him if the recall would have taken place.

In a telephone conversation with Las Vegas Tribune, Munford told the newspaper that he has eyed Barlow’s seat for some time now; he is scheduled to appear on Face The Tribune radio show on Wednesday February 7 after Nevada Treasurer candidate, Bob Beers, on the last day of January.

