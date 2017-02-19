Return to the Scene of the Crime

Yesterday, I returned to visit Las Vegas for the first time in nearly five years, but there was no parade. Darn! I cannot explain the surge of emotions that I felt while seeing the valley and landing at McCarran — returning to the scene of the crime that deprived me of my career. I had flown into Las Vegas so many times before — including twice in 1982 when I got a two-for- one flight deal through Republic Airlines to complete the LVMPD testing process. Those were days of true idealism while are now long gone! After a total of 21 years serving with Metro, I moved away in May of 2012. I was terminated by the LVMPD and was already teaching at a University, but had to return to complete a two-day arbitration hearing where I challenged my termination. I then had to wait until August to get the decision (also known as an ‘Award’) of the arbitrator (Ross Runkle from Portland, Oregon). How could I have ever known how badly the poor guy would be bamboozled? My attorney notified me by email in August as I was traveling and I was totally shocked! In February of 2012 Metro had proposed a ‘settlement’ where I would be allowed to resign and have ‘truthfulness’ allegations removed from my record. In their words, “The Department will remove the sustained internal truthfulness finding from Jahn’s record. The external truthfulness (non-terminable) regarding his communication with his Captain and Lieutenant will remain.” There were seven other paragraphs in the proposed settlement which amounted to what I called a ‘Gillespie Gag Order’ (Sheriff Doug Gillespie allowed this all to happen). I shared the proposal letter from Metro’s ‘Tricky’ attorney with a well-known member of the LVMPD (who had campaigned for sheriff and who was still working for Metro). That person’s response was, “I say NO WAY… They have no case and they know it. Otherwise, they would never have offered anything. Take them all the way.” COURAGE NEVER QUITS! Keep in mind that this was three months before what turned out to be my two-day arbitration hearing. In sharing the gag order, I noted that Metro was free to use more taxpayer money on employment cases (which are often bogus, arbitrary, and retaliatory) and employees simply can’t compete. They either have union representatives that are co-opted or they get kicked out of the Police Managers and Supervisors Association (PMSA) like me. Most of us just don’t have the money to pay private attorneys (although I know many other offices have tried the same course of action in the past five years). The bottom line is that I lost my 21-year career because of unverified claims that I was on the other side of the street. In April of 2011 a pretender with captain’s bars named Todd Fasulo, listened to ‘weasels’ at the Enterprise Area Command and had Lt. Hans Walters write a ‘contact report’ which I immediately disputed. It instructed me to not leave my patrol area to conduct follow-up investigation without notifying my supervisor and the dispatcher. Over two months later, on June 30, 2011, I did cross I-15 and turned southbound on Valley View. I saw another patrol car and I pulled up next to an officer and chatted. Believe it or not (I still can’t believe it and neither can many others) this is how my career ended. It was certainly a lesson learned for me — they will do whatever it takes to destroy their own employees! When they target you they will terminate you and they will take their chances on an arbitrator. I’m almost certain that even they did NOT expect to prevail (terminating a career of a police supervisor for crossing the street) and then calling it ‘truthfulness’ at all times! The ‘rest of this story’ is that on July 5th (after Fasulo had conducted a week-long investigation interviewing multiple other employees) he pulled me into an interview which completely violated the Police Officer’s Bill of Rights (a state law). I denied leaving my area to conduct follow-up investigation. He said I denied ever leaving my area. That is their ‘untruthfulness’ (but only because he was a ‘captain’ and I was a sergeant). The only other witness to the meeting was Lt. Hans Walters, who is now dead. I was terminated for allegedly being ‘untruthful’ about crossing the street — that is an absolute fact! The ‘YOU LIE YOU FLY’ policy was debated between Bill Young and Randy Oaks during their respective campaigns for sheriff (to replace Jerry Keller). Young supported it. Oaks was not so enthusiastic and I’m sure he knew that a lie requires intent and is deliberate deception which is much more than a miscommunication or a misunderstanding! COPS DO LIE and there is usually a reason (intent) to avoid discipline (for personal or professional misconduct) or to avoid other negative consequences — which could even include losing court cases. It was alleged that I denied ever leaving my area during that interrogation on July 5th, but this would be considered ‘external’ truthfulness. It was a discussion with my lieutenant and my captain. On the other hand, when I told the same story to Sgt. Kelly McMahill later in July (up in the Internal Affairs offices) this was considered ‘internal’ truthfulness because I had been given notice of charges and a union representative. Unlike Captain Fasulo, Internal Affairs did follow the rules for internal investigations! Had I told McMahill that I ‘misspoke’ on July 5th and that, indeed, I had crossed I-15 and conducted some sort of follow-up investigation then this would have never been an ‘internal’ truthfulness case. I would have been disciplined for allegedly being untruthful to my supervisors, but NOT while under ‘formal’ investigation. Does this sound crazy? I denied providing untruthful information to Walters and Fasulo on July 5th. I denied leaving my patrol area to conduct follow-up investigation. I told the same story at Internal Affairs and they jumped on this opportunity to take away my career. There was never any evidence of any ‘follow-up investigation’ by the way — not even Tricky Nicky Crosby or Bamboozled Runkle (who made $12,000 for one arbitration) could ever establish that I violated their rule — just that I stuck to my story at the police station and at Internal Affairs! Metro and the Clark County District Attorney have what has been called a ‘Liars List’ (which I am told they continue to deny) and this has been revealed in other disciplinary/court cases and media coverage. The ‘Truthfulness gods’ claim is that when an officer has been found to be untruthful on the job, he/she is no longer of any value to the police department. The reality is that under Brady/Giglio (and similar cases) it is only necessary to disclose this information to the defense attorney and the court. The ‘court’ and the ‘jury’ will then make CREDIBILITY determinations on the police officer as a witness based on the discipline or alleged allegations/findings of not being truthful! As I spend this week in Las Vegas and deal with the feelings of bitterness (and keep looking to find a police car or see a police officer), I will always know in my heart that I did not change any story to keep my job. I told the truth and continue to tell the truth about Metro and I was proud to testify in a federal court trial in Las Vegas in November of 2011 — the same day that I was TERMINATED! So much for their ‘liars list’ and many of us know who the LIARS really are and how long they have been pretending in front of the public. Courage never quits!