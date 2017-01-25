Regretting our post: Being “funny” at Barron’s expense; insulting the first lady

By now, many of us have heard about that infamous tweet by Katie Rich — a writer for SNL (Saturday Night Live) — for the very inappropriate and offensive tweet she posted on her personal Twitter account, in which she mocked Barron Trump, the 10-year-old son of our new president, in her attempt at humor. She was promptly suspended. Maybe permanently.

The tweet was made during Mr. Trump’s inauguration ceremony, and was apparently intended to be one more slur against him, even though it was aimed at their son, Barron.

There is a “rule” — whether followed or not — that the children of presidents should be off-limits. Maybe the fact that this is the first time in more than half a century that the president has a young son made it different in some way for the SNL writer to take a cheap shot at Trump through his son; yet no matter the reason or the intention behind that tweet, children should not be made the butt of a joke because of either one of their parents (and I’m glad that most of the sources writing about this tweet did not quote it and therefore

perpetuate the very tasteless “joke” that was taken down as soon as possible, even though it became a huge issue within minutes of being posted online).

To quote what a former presidential child, Chelsea Clinton, wrote on her Facebook post in response to that tasteless tweet, “Barron Trump deserves the chance every child does — to be a kid,” and I could not agree more. (And her saying that and my agreeing with her has nothing to do with her mother, Hillary Clinton, or her father, former president Bill Clinton.) What possible reasoning could anyone offer to criticize or make fun of a child, no matter who his or her father — or mother — is? All we are teaching our children by such behavior is that no one is off-limits to those who see the possibility or opportunity for “humor” or criticism, no matter the consequences to the child or his family.

How can society at large be outraged against bullying in the schools — especially when such bullying affects some children so severely that it changes their personality from happy and outgoing to morose and withdrawn — or worse — and not notice or care about the public bullying of a president’s child? Children are not involved in their parents’ politics and are not responsible for anything their parents say or believe.

Which brings up another issue. President Trump’s wife does not speak perfect English, so it has been said and so it has been observed.

Allow me to remind Chelsea Handler (American comedian, actor, TV talk-show host, etc.) who said she would not interview Melania because… “she can barely speak English,” that she speaks five languages. Even if she only spoke two languages, that’s one more than most of us speak. And speaking of “imperfect English,” I don’t know about Chelsea Handler, but I hear imperfect English spoken by many native-born English-speaking adults and children alike — and I don’t mean just by virtue of their particular accent, be it southern,

Brooklyn, so-Cal, midwest, or the like.

True, when one sets out to learn a language, I would imagine that the plan is to speak it like a native, and blend in with the native-speaking crowd. Some take to that easier than others; some never quite get the accent right. Why, we have a perfect example of that right here at the Las Vegas Tribune. Rolando has been in this country for several decades and still speaks with a heavy Cuban accent. But, his accent has nothing to do with his intelligence or his ability to do his job as reporter, journalist, and editor in chief of this newspaper. One could criticize him for not losing his Cuban accent and learning to speak with more of a native English-speaking accent, but what would we get out of that criticism? We’d be just like Chelsea Handler, criticizing Donald Trump’s wife — this country’s first lady. Those who criticise others for their imperfect English are just making it that much harder for the person to ever get to that stage of perfection — should they even want to — because they will not want to be so criticised.

And did it ever occur to anyone that some people may want to keep their original accent since to let it fade away means that a part of them might also be fading away?

When I lived in Kuwait for a year, I was teaching ESL in the American school for all those students who wished to attend university in the United States. Their native language was Arabic, of course, and they were obligated to learn to read, write, and speak fluent English before their country would allow them to come here, to any English-speaking university.

Pronouncing words correctly or even spelling them correctly does not make a person a better person, nor does it automatically mean that they will eventually be more ideal citizens than those struggling with the language.

In fact, there likely are many terrorists from several different countries who speak perfect English because it will make their mission that much easier for them if they can blend in.

The point is that some people in high places or positions still speak with an accent, even a heavy accent (does first lady count as a person in a high place or position?), and there are some people who speak perfect English who insult children, even a child of a person in the highest position of the land.

Yes, Ms. Rich — who has been with SNL since 2013 — apologized as soon as she could, with all the appropriate words. And isn’t it funny how those who do come up with those necessary apologies apparently never thought ahead — before they wrote those ill-advised twitter or Facebook messages — to any possible consequences?

Whatever happened to imagining the outcome of our actions before we do the deed that brings us down? Isn’t that what used to be called “think before you speak”?

* * * * *

Maramis Choufani is the Managing Editor of the Las Vegas Tribune. She writes a weekly column in this newspaper. To contact Maramis, email her at maramis@lasvegastribune.com.