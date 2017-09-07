From The Desk Of Gordon Martines

I would hope that the powers that be are preparing to get hit by a sledgehammer when the Recreational Marijuana bill goes into full effect. The associated problems with Recreational Marijuana Use will become very apparent to everyone once it gets into full swing.

A beginning suggestion would be to designate its particular kind of use for the police department, and make it easier and fairer to everyone else when violations occur.

For instance, the three letter designation “RMU,” meaning Recreational Marijuana User, should have an additional designator after the RMU, such as A for Addicted; BD for Brain Damaged; DUI for Driving Under the Influence; MR for violating Marijuana Restrictions; FMU for Flaunting Marijuana Use in public; and so forth.

The RMU designation could also be used for resident home warnings to be placed near or around someone’s front door, warning people that enter that they would most likely be exposed to marijuana smoke, and likely fail an employment drug testing program.

Businesses that have allowed the cloud of marijuana hovering over areas open to the public should be held liable and fined for any subsequent criminal acts associated with inhaling marijuana.

Laws already on the books under the NRS connected to drug use and being under the influence, should be immediately redacted to meet the latest challenge of Recreational Marijuana Use.

The DUI laws are already a nightmare, as new testing and administering a field sobriety test so that a driver can legally submit to a qualifying test, is again going to be rather challenging.

There should be some mention of the additional consequences if cited under this law three times within a period of say, ten years.

I imagine the level of THC in a person’s blood would have to be very high in order to get a conviction.

I personally had to throw my former brother-in-law out of my home because of the residual marijuana smoke and ingredients that were still present on his clothing, body, hair and breath and in his lungs. I could tell he was inside my home visiting his sister and my three-year-old son as soon as I walked through the front door. My point is that just because they are not smoking a joint right then and there, does not mean that they will not contaminate any closed environment, and will not cause a person to ingest the substance by breathing their residual marijuana smoke.

For the public’s sake, I do hope that the powers that be take all this into consideration before they put the stamp of approval on this recreational marijuana law. And let us not forget the possession of firearms and narcotics that don’t mix.

Remember to keep your Gun, keep your faith, and they can keep their change.

In God We Trust

P.S. It is going to be a scream and unenforceable when the City Counsel and Clark County Commission have their meetings, and the smell of burning marijuana is permeating the air for all to enjoy together. Maybe some hymns would be in order?

* * * * *