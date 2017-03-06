Radio Tribune lineup

Chris Garcia Conservative American

“Chris Garcia Conservative American,” is a daily radio show streamed live on RadioTribune.com Monday through Friday 1:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Also played on 97.9 FM. You can also Google the show and watch on YouTube (don’t forget to subscribe to his channel ) and find the him on Facebook @conservativeamericanradioshow.

The show is hosted by Chris Garcia and has daily guests on the show touching on a variety of topics. Those topics which include politics, religion, veterans’ affairs, community outreach, and many other social issues/event of the day. The show welcomes people of all different backgrounds and encourages vigorous debate.

We have an open microphone policy that encourages people to call into the show live 702-983-0711 from 1:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. PST and join the live debate. You can also call 702-751-9955 and talk to Chris or one of our producers and tell us what you think of the show or set up a date to be live in studio or call in to do the show.

We welcome businesses of Las Vegas and all over Nevada to advertise on our show. We have the most competitive rates of any radio station.

If you want to hear a non-politically correct show, “Chris Garcia Conservative American” is the show for you. We look forward to you watching and listening to the show and will appreciate all feedback.

* * * * *

“Open Mic”

Every Tuesday and Thursday at 11:00 a.m., Gordon Martines hosts “Open Mic,” a popular RadioTribune.com show. The Anti-Corruption Coalition of Nevada is the basis for and theme of “Open Mic.”

Gordon Martines was a career police officer with 39 years of on-the-job Law Enforcement experience. Past cases involving Kevin Daley, Trayvon Cole and a variety of other covered-up criminal cases, and a billion dollars worth of missing taxpayer money, are discussed in depth and at length on the show.

Martines spent four years as police officer with the Hermosa Beach Police Department before moving here and resuming his police career in Las Vegas as a Detective in the Robbery/Homicide Bureau, retiring from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department after 36 years of police service.

The amount of corruption and cover-ups by executive Police Administrative officers witnessed by Martines inside the department led to his decision to contest the good ol’ boy’s club and run for Clark County Sheriff three times against what he knew were almost insurmountable odds.

“Open Mic” carries the voice the LVMPD does not want you to hear, yet it is always there, every Tuesday and Thursday at 11:00 a.m. on www.radiotribune.com. Tune in!

* * * * *

“Face The Tribune”

Face the Tribune is heard every Monday through Friday at 12 noon. Hosted by Rolando Larraz and co-hosted with our newest addition Chris Garcia.

For the last five years “Face The Tribune” has been the premier show for interviews with politicians, civil service workers, government officials and activists, and a voice for those everyday citizens who needed to air their legal grievances. The Las Vegas Tribune newspaper has been a part of the Las Vegas community for over 18 years and is the only independent newspaper in Clark County.

“Face The Tribune” was established as a voice for the people of Las Vegas and is the only news platform where judges, city councilmen, local businessmen and women, as well as Mr. or Ms. Local Citizen, can voice their opinions and share the issues that pertain to Las Vegas.

The show’s host, Rolando Larraz, has been a journalist in Clark County for over 50 years. He has been a fixture in the community and a highly respected publisher who has covered local news and events in Las Vegas since the mid-’60s. For stories and information not available anywhere else in Las Vegas, tune into “Face The Tribune” Monday through Friday at 12:00 noon.

* * * * *

“The Heard”

This much-needed new show will be broadcast Monday through Friday on Radiotribune.com, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. with host Clark Feeley with special call-in numbers: 702-493-5222 and 800-833-2345.

We all know about the “problems” we face today; we want you to call in your solutions to those problems. If you see it as a problem, we want your solution! Our system will catalog both the problems and the solutions and keep a tally, matching up similar solutions with each other. These tallies will then be sent to officials with the suggestion that they pay attention to the voice of the voters, both those who voted them in or those who can send them packing with their vote for another.

If your vote counts, then your voice needs to be heard!

* * * * *