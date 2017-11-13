Open Mic

Every Tuesday and Thursday at 11:00 a.m., Gordon Martines hosts “Open Mic,” a popular RadioTribune.com show. The Anti-Corruption Coalition of Nevada is the basis for and theme of “Open Mic.”

Gordon Martines was a career police officer with 39 years of on-the-job Law Enforcement experience. Past cases involving Kevin Daley, Trayvon Cole and a variety of other covered-up criminal cases, and a billion dollars worth of missing taxpayer money, are discussed in depth and at length on the show.

Martines spent four years as police officer with the Hermosa Beach Police Department before moving here and resuming his police career in Las Vegas as a Detective in the Robbery/Homicide Bureau, retiring from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department after 36 years of police service.

The amount of corruption and cover-ups by executive Police Administrative officers witnessed by Martines inside the department led to his decision to contest the good ol’ boy’s club and run for Clark County Sheriff three times against what he knew were almost insurmountable odds.

“Open Mic” carries the voice the LVMPD does not want you to hear, yet it is always there, every Tuesday and Thursday at 11:00 a.m. on www.radiotribune.com. Tune in!

Face The Tribune

Face the Tribune is heard every Monday through Friday at 12 noon, hosted by Rolando Larraz.

For the last five years “Face The Tribune” has been the premier show for interviews with politicians, civil service workers, government officials and activists, and a voice for those everyday citizens who needed to air their legal grievances. The Las Vegas Tribune newspaper has been a part of the Las Vegas community for over 18 years and is the only independent newspaper in Clark County.

“Face The Tribune” was established as a voice for the people of Las Vegas and is the only news platform where judges, city councilmen, local businessmen and women, as well as Mr. or Ms. Local Citizen, can

voice their opinions and share the issues that pertain to Las Vegas.

The show’s host, Rolando Larraz, has been a journalist in Clark County for over 50 years. He has been a fixture in the community and a highly respected publisher who has covered local news and events in Las Vegas since the mid-’60s. For stories and information not available anywhere else in Las Vegas, tune into “Face The Tribune” Monday through Friday at 12:00 noon.

COBRA USA with Blu Laker

A daily Radio show Monday through Friday 2:00 p.m. with live guests on a variety of subjects.

Due to the importance of health care, its out-of-control costs with no restraints, millions of Americans are unable to obtain it. Why? Our elected officials have it, they don’t need to worry. But what about the people they represent? Find out why on Cobra USA.

C.O.B.R.A. by the way is the 1985 Insurance Law created by Ronald Reagan in 1985 for continuing health care coverage of health insurance. We talk about insurance, savings and options available through King Cobra, the intended amended version of the original Cobra program. We invite you to press Congress for parity in health care live here at Radio Tribune. Call or email us at Cobra.blulaker@gmail.com or call (949) 467- 0613.

Cobra USA is hosted by Blu Laker, an investigative reporter who has seen medical programs that work around the world, with a cure to the healthcare problem here. Join him in these discussions to clear the air so vital to survival itself and what you can do to help. The world has become so large, it’s getting claustrophobic with traffic, travel, taxes, soaring costs for food, water, clothing and shelter, and what are we to do? Join us with your wisdom and knowledge to make America great again; together we can make a difference. Let me pick your brain for the advancement of humanity. We are controversial, conservative and considerate of other people, even when they may have different opinions.