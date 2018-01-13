Racism not part of newspaper agenda

It was during the October 4th city council meeting when Mayor Carolyn Goodman was absent and the mayor pro-temp, Lois Tarkanian, was acting mayor, when she — breaking all city rules — yelled at the Las Vegas Tribune publisher, calling him a racist, and ordered city marshals to escort him out of the city council chamber.

It is an unwritten rule among members of the city council or county commissioners not to engage in confrontation or dialog with citizens that take advantage of the public comments during city council meetings.

But Ms. Tarkanian’s lack of experience or her ego while being seated in the center of the council chamber, could have made our mayor pro-temp excited enough to forget the rules, causing her to jump all over the long-time local journalist by calling him a racist.

Rolando Larraz has been involved in the local media since the early sixties, when he started to publish the very first Spanish newspaper, La Verdad; he also had the very first Spanish radio show on a local radio station and the very first Spanish television show, El Show del Mediodia (the midday show) on KVVU Channel 5, making channel 5 the

first local television station with Spanish language programming.

Larraz also published the Las Vegas Mirror, the best entertainment publication, under the master of publishers, the late Ralph Petillo; he also fronted the money for the merger of the Las Vegas Sentinel and the Las Vegas Voice when Mr. and Mrs. Brown merged both newspapers, making it the only Black-owned newspaper in the whole state of Nevada.

Larraz’s record speaks for itself by showing he has never been a racist, nor has he discriminated against anyone.

Radio Tribune, under Larraz’s regime, had four hours of Black-oriented programming, and the first transgender-oriented program in Nevada, but if those who could have profited from being on one of those radio shows did not know how to appreciate the opportunity offered to them, it is no one’s fault but their own.

Calling Rolando Larraz a racist is the most stupid statement that ever came out of an elected official’s mouth, and one that only Lois Tarkanian could have spoken, backed — of course — by Bob Coffin. Tarkanian has discriminated against white American citizens when she prohibited, during a meeting at Clark High School, those citizens speaking English, because “some of the attendees” in her words, did not speak the language.

Coffin has discriminated against a Mexican business woman by forcing her to take her signs down from the building she occupied and paid rent on every month.

The city of Las Vegas retaliates against the Las Vegas Tribune and discriminates against the newspaper because we expose the wrongdoings of any elected official and point out the faults and mistakes of those in positions of authority and power.

Las Vegas Tribune has been operating online ONLY for the last three years, from Marina Del Rey, California, with no office, no local telephone number, and no local advertising sales department, but just for having the name Las Vegas in front of the newspaper’s name, the city of Las Vegas arbitrarily forced the newspaper to get a business

license in an effort to silence our voice.

The city of Las Vegas’ government setting is very peculiar to a scammer industry; take, for example, that a business that is in a C1 zone cannot operate with the same benefits of a C2 zone without applying for a zone change.

The zone change application cost is $1,500.00, with no guarantee that the almighty zoning commission will approve the zoning change, and the money ($1,500.00) is not returned to the applicant.

While all this happens to honest, hard-working citizens, there are several businesses that are operating under false pretenses without business licenses, from the same 716 South 10th Street, 89101 address that the city and code enforcement agents, acting as gestapo officers or Metro detectives, are not trying to put out of business.

Family First/99 Movers Residential is operating illegally, using the 10th Street address without permit or authorization from the legit renters of the property.

The owner of Family First/99 Movers Residential also claims to be operating Escort Services, furnishing “dancers” to hotels, motels and local private residences without a license.

In the Ward One territory, a code enforcement officer by the name of Anthony Roger, aka Tony Roger, harasses a Cuban family, while others — Mexicans and Americans — operate businesses and build “shacks” without the proper paperwork and with the blessing of Roger and perhaps (although there is no proof of it as yet) the Councilwoman in Ward One, Lois Tarkanian.

During the last week of December and the first week of January of this year, a white SUV was parked in front of the Cuban family’s home, and no one ever said a word.

Las Vegas Tribune first became acquainted with Mr. Roger when the Cuban family had their car parked in front of their home for several days while on a vacation trip, and Roger placed warning stickers on the car, even though the car was registered, insured and in complete legal status.

The white SUV, belonging to some unknown party and no one in the neighborhood knew who that was, could have been stolen or have had a dead body inside, but the jealous code enforcement officer, Mr. Roger, never moved a finger to investigate because either he did not care, or he knew who the car belonged to.

In that October 4 city council meeting, Larraz called Tarkanian, Coffin, Barlow and Sikala useless elected officials, but it seems that the councilwoman has now poisoned Mayor Goodman and her husband, the former mayor, against Larraz.

Larraz’s relationship with the Goodmans has always been very amicable, respectable and friendly because the former Mayor Goodman has been Larraz’s favorite person; he has defended him against all other media members that did not like Goodman’s previous legal career.

Larraz has kept in contact with the former mayor on both American and Jewish holidays, on his birthday and other significant days; but this year, after the October 4th city council meeting, the relationship between the Goodmans and Larraz has been strained and it seems like Tarkanian may have instigated the strain by saying that the owner of

the Las Vegas Tribune has called the mayor useless, when nothing is further from the truth.

Both Las Vegas mayors, Oscar and Carolyn Goodman, have done a fantastic job for the city of Las Vegas and they both have been praised by the Las Vegas Tribune and its founder, publisher and editor in chief, at all times, against all those who might have anything critical to say.

