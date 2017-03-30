It is pretty much all over but the crying: Approval of Las Vegas Raiders Stadium

Not too much to be said about this deal. Nevada politics overruns, and seals the deal.

From the very start the majority of the general public was against the Raiders Stadium, especially since being ordered to cough up 750 million from our treasury, with no say whatsoever, yea or nay.

Governor Sandoval should be used to this, because he allegedly did the same thing back in 2000 with the workers disability fund, to the tune of 1 billion dollars that was illegally transferred into the private bank accounts of the Employees Insurance Company of Nevada. There is plenty of documentation regarding that rip-off, available from a pdf on the Internet.

15 years ago I would have supported this stadium and maybe another NFL team, but circumstances have clouded this venture of building this massive stadium close to the Strip and bringing in a dubious NFL Football team. In my opinion, this stadium can be a ripe target for a terrorist to use to inflict pandemonium in our community. Even with the mere fact of an IED threat to the stadium and to its spectators, the numerous IED sweeps would be laborious and expensive.

Countermeasures to safeguard the use of the stadium would be cost prohibitive, and cause undue paranoia within the public. I am talking about something (acts of terrorism) that has been around for at least a decade or more.

The cold hard fact is that terrorism cannot be stopped, no matter how much you want to spend to make things safer, and make the public feel all warm and fuzzy.

The stadium deal was never approved by the public. In fact, if you were to have an open vote, the public would disapprove of the Raiders Stadium by at least 60 percent.

I predict that the police presence during a football game will require a substantial increase in police personnel, along with a staffed police substation within the stadium.

The Raiders Football team will probably attract an unruly sort of fans, which will more than likely increase the crime rate for that particular sector/beat. Expect outside criminal influences to follow the Raiders into our community. There is already an attraction by criminal street gangs to emulate the character of the Raiders Football team. One only has to observe street gang members wearing of the colors and insignias of the Raiders football team. A background check

of the football team would likely reveal the criminal records of the team itself. This is not something to take lithely, as our youth admires these athletes. I, for one, would not take my family to any event at this stadium, and I am not alone in this safety concern.

I would suggest a location for the stadium, if we have to have one, far away from any large congregation of resident population and/or tourist population, with adequate public transportation to and from the stadium.

I can’t even imagine the cost for the upgrade, pertaining to the infrastructure of the stadium, that more than likely will be again levied upon the Nevada Taxpayer, without their consent.

I sure hope the leaders of our community have considered some of my stated opinions, and have developed plans to keep everyone safe. I am sure the over 400 identified criminal street gangs, in our community are gearing up to ply their trade against the spectators, attending the events at the Raiders Stadium.

I have noticed the TV media is doing their part to relax everyone with video of happy smiley faces, of people happily awaiting the Raiders Football team coming to our community. The media still haven’t shown the people that don’t want the Raiders Stadium in our community, and don’t want to have to pay for them either.

Latest tabulation is that the general property tax for Clark County will be raised by $450.00 a year, not including the infrastructure cost of the Stadium later on.

As always politics plays an integral part of how our community operates, but it is not always for the betterment of the whole community. Be aware, get involved, stay safe.

Remember to Keep your Faith, Keep your Gun, and they can Keep their Change.

In God We Trust.

* * * * *

Gordon Martines is a former LVMPD detective who has served in many capacities over his 39-year career in law enforcement. He was a candidate for sheriff in 2002, 2006, 2010 and 2014, with the intention of bringing integrity and accountability back to the department, and filed a federal lawsuit against LVMPD in 2011. Martines has appeared

on “Face The Tribune” radio show several times and is currently the host of “Open Mic” on Tuesdays and Thursday at 11:00 a.m. He contributes his opinions and ideas to the Las Vegas Tribune to keep the public informed and help improve policing in Las Vegas. Gordon Martines can be contacted via email at coper71@hotmail.com.