WELCOME, Mr. President

On Friday morning, when most people in our city as well as many other cities on the West Coast are just waking up, the nation will have sworn in and welcomed the 45th president of the United States of America.

President-elect Donald J. Trump and Vice President-elect Michael R. Pence will be sworn into office on the west lawn of the United States Capitol. Joining them will be their families, members of Congress, the U.S. Supreme Court, Diplomatic Corps and other distinguished invited guests.

All eyes will be focused on the most important event of the year and leaders of every country will be watching and learning about the 45th president of this nation who has promised to all, in the country and outside the country, to make America Great Again.

Rabbi Marvin Hier, Dean and Founder of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, Reverend Franklin Graham of Samaritan’s Purse and The Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, and Bishop Wayne T. Jackson of Great Faith Ministries International will offer readings and give the benediction.

Those offering readings and giving the invocation at the ceremony are His Eminence Timothy Michael Cardinal Dolan, the Archbishop of New York, Reverend Dr. Samuel Rodriguez of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference, and Pastor Paula White of New Destiny Christian Center.

Las Vegas will be well represented in the event with such personalities in the gaming industry as Sheldon and Dr. Miriam Adelson, owners of a Casino; Phil Ruffin, owner of the Treasure Island Casino; and Steve Wynn, owner of the casino that bears his name.

Following the swearing-in ceremony, the parade will follow the President and Vice President from the Capitol to the White House. The

parade is a favorite tradition for families and supporters from all over the country to see our nation’s new President, Vice President and their families make their way down Pennsylvania Avenue followed by parade participants.

More than 8,000 parade participants representing forty organizations — including high school and university marching bands, equestrian corps, first responders, and veterans groups from many states and cities — but no representation from Harry Reid-controlled state of Nevada because the RINO Governor, the Lt. Governor, and other Republicans office-holders may be afraid to upset the retired former octogenarian dictator.

1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment — Fort Hood, Texas, 1st Infantry Division Commanding General’s Mounted Color Guard — Fort Riley, Kansas Boone County Elite 4-H Equestrian Drill Team — Burlington, Kentucky Caisson Platoon, Fort Myer — Fort Myer, Virginia Cleveland Police Mounted Unit — Cleveland, Ohio Coastal Florida Police & Fire Pipes & Drums — Palm Coast, Florida Columbus North High School Band — Columbus, Indiana Culver Academy Equestrian — Culver, Indiana First Troop Philadelphia City Cavalry — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Fishburne Military School Army JROTC Caissons Battalion – Waynesboro, Virginia Frankfort High School Band — Ridgeley, West Virginia Franklin Regional High School Panther Marching Band — Murrysville, Pennsylvania Indianapolis Metro Police Motorcycle Drill Team — Indianapolis, Indiana Lil Wranglers — College Station, Texas Marist College Band — Poughkeepsie, New York Merced County Sheriff’s Posse — Hilmar, California Michigan Multi-Jurisdictional Mounted Police Drill Team & Color Guard — Ann Arbor, Michigan Mid America Cowgirls Rodeo Drill Team — New Buffalo, Michigan Nassau County Firefighters Pipes & Drums — East Meadow, New York North Carolina Vietnam Helicopter Pilots

Association — Hillsborough, North Carolina NYPD Emerald Society Pipes & Drums — East Moriches, New York Olivet Nazarene University — Bourbonnais, Illinois Palmetto Ridge High School Band — Naples, Florida Russellville High School Band — Russellville, Arkansas Talladega College Band — Talladega, Alabama Texas State University Strutters — San Marcos, Texas The Citadel Regimental Band & Pipes and Summerall Guards — Charleston, South Carolina The Freedom Riders — Kersey, Colorado Tupelo High School Band — Tupelo, Mississippi University of Tennessee Marching Band — Knoxville, Tennessee VMI Corps of Cadets — Lexington, Virginia West Monroe High School Marching Band— West Monroe, Louisiana American Veterans — National Boy Scouts of

America — National US Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations — National Disabled American Veterans — National Paralyzed American Veterans — National Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors– National US Border Patrol Pipes & Drums — National Wounded Warrior Project — National Military & DoD Kids Overseas — U.S. Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy Moreover, each branch of the United States military will also be represented.

Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States Clarence Thomas will administer the Oath of Office to Vice President-elect

Michael R. Pence during the Inauguration Ceremony on January 20, 2017.

The Vice President-elect also will become the first officeholder, since President Ronald Reagan, to take the oath using The Reagan

Family Bible.