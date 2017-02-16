President Wrong on Banning Countries

A controversial banning of people from seven different countries has lots of anti-Trump groups up in arms and it may be for valid reasons. With an executive order, President Donald Trump has banned more than roughly 218 million people from entering the United States — until they can be checked out and we make sure they are not coming into the country to harm the American people.

The ban is supposed to be for ninety days, mainly for seven Muslim countries, but White House officials later said that it may be the first step toward a broader ban. The ban of those seven Muslim countries may be considered the wrong move because it is only those seven countries with a Muslim majority when in reality the ban should have been as it has always been — to every country and to everyone that wants to enter the United States territory. By leaving some countries without a ban there is the possibility that anyone who wants to hurt the American people could fly to one of those non-banned countries and try to enter the United States from there.

The executive order bars all people hailing from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen — or at least 218 million people, based on 2015 data published by the World Bank — from entering the United States. Those countries were named in a 2016 law concerning immigration visas as “countries of concern.” The news agency CNN reported that the executive order also makes clear those seven countries are just a starting point for a likely broader ban. It has always been the policy of the United States to protect all ports of entrance from any other country, allied or not; yet all of the assumed liberals want to have an open border and ignore the laws that have been in place for years to be able to keep good track of who is coming and who is not coming, who is here and who is not. Trump also stopped the admission of all refugees to the United States for four months. During that time, Trump’s secretary of state would review the application and screening process for refugees to be admitted to the US. The process is already highly rigorous and often takes successful refugee applicants at least two years to be admitted into the United States, but Trump has argued the program could still be exploited by terrorists, CNN reported. “I hereby proclaim that the entry of nationals of Syria as refugees is detrimental to the interests of the United States and thus suspend any such entry,” Trump declared in the executive order. Perhaps what the new administration needs to do now is start enforcing the immigration laws that are already in existence; there is no need to think about immigration reform or any changes to the immigration laws. What is needed is to enforce the immigration laws that are already in existence. What made Donald Trump so popular during the campaign was his promise to reestablish law and order, close the borders and tighten the immigration laws, and that is exactly was he is doing. The liberals are looking to criticize the new administration in every move it makes to keep those campaign promises alive; the president is the hardest working president in a long time and those anti-Trump groups refuse to see that.