For those who complain that the Las Vegas Tribune insists on defending the actions of President Donald Trump just because we are asking the public to give the new administration time to work and the opportunity to make candidate Donald Trump’s campaign promises a reality, we’d like to prove that we are not wrong and that we are not being naive in our defense of President Donald Trump.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News. He was named one of the “most influential” people in news media in 2016 and he has published, on Breitbart News, the following lies that the mainstream media has been using to hopefully discredit the administration and the president.

Lie #1: President Trump was focused on the crowd size at the inauguration. He mentioned it in passing in his speech at the CIA, and Press Secretary Sean Spicer took the media to task for trying to downplay attendance figures. But to say — as CNN’s Anderson Cooper did — that crowd size was Trump’s focus on his first day in office is simply absurd. On Cooper’s program Saturday, CNN played a clip of Spicer’s first press conference that only mentioned the crowd size issue — leaving out Spicer’s preceding comments taking a journalist to task for reporting, falsely, that Trump had a bust of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. removed from the Oval Office. The crowd issue was secondary — but CNN chose to focus on it because it was less of a slam-dunk against the media than the bust. Whatever the numbers on Inauguration Day, Spicer’s point was that the media were more interested in undermining Trump, and promoting anti-Trump protests, than in covering the actual news of the day.

Lie #2: President Trump insulted the CIA. Extending the faux outrage at Lie #1, the mainstream media criticized Trump for talking about crowd size in front of the CIA’s memorial wall for agents who have died in the course of their duties. The media showed considerably less concern when President Barack Obama spoke before the same wall about the release of the prior administration’s interrogation memos, impugning the integrity of the CIA and giving valuable intelligence to terrorists.

Lie #3: The anti-Trump protests in Washington, D.C. were important. The protests were nothing more than the venting of outrage at Trump’s election. For all the talk of “women’s rights,” there was nothing particular to point to that Trump had done about anything relating to women. The demonstration was large, but also disorganized, as well as vulgar, and protesters left heaps of trash over the various routes they took, including protest signs abandoned at Union Station as they left the capital.

Also, The Associated Press, a world-wide news agency that is supposed to enjoy a prestige of honesty, integrity, professionalism and accurate work ethics, was also involved in the mainstream media attacks on President Donald Trump.

AP reported that according to a draft, an 11-page memo, the Trump administration is considering mobilizing as many as 100,000 National Guard troops to round up illegal immigrants. However, the White House quickly slammed the agency’s report as “false.” In yet another leak-counter-leak example of “spot the fake news,” moments after the AP report hit, the White House denied everything.

But those anti-Trump news attacks fell on deaf ears after the president took it upon himself to start his own news organization with his own Twitter system to counter-attack the evil media that is working overtime to diminish the hard work of his presidential office.

There never has been another president that has done so much in only six weeks as this president, who took office on January 20 of this year and has not stopped working since that day.

The Las Vegas Tribune has been asking everyone — since Donald Trump was elected in November of last year, and the socialist mainstream media, the liberal Democrats and the anti-Trump Republicans started their attacks on the president — not to listen to those anti-Americans and to give the president the opportunity to prove himself to the country and to the American people that elected him.

The socialist mainstream media, the liberal Democrats and the anti-Trump Republicans could not accept the fact that their game was over and that there is a new Sheriff in town; there are no more political games being passed off as being for the people when all they are, really, are deals the politicians make for themselves.

There are no more false promises to anyone, no more false pretenses passing for truth while those gray-haired con men and women — pretending to be for the people — line their own pockets decade after decade, and award their own family members positions they were not qualified to fill.

Now we have a real president, who will not be coming back in four years — like so many others — to feed the American people another load of BS.