Welcome Mr. President

Democrats are still crying like babies and refuse to accept the fact that Donald Trump has won the election and will only be the President-elect for two more days, because on Friday, January 20, 2017 he will become THE President for all Americans, and all Americans of this free country should respect the wishes and the decisions of the voters, who have chosen him.

Many Americans did not vote for President Barack Obama, but a good majority accepted the result of that election and went on to sit and wait for the future to prove who was right and who was wrong, but no one openly threatened to do anything against the 2009 incoming administration.

Most of the promises made to the American voters by the outgoing president were not fulfilled, especially the promises made to those so-called Dreamers who have been lied to by the Democrats regardless of who the candidate was — Hillary Clinton or Barack Obama — who, by the way, is being written into the history books as the president with more deportations than any other president.

The economy is going from bad to worse, but the followers of the community activist-turned president of the nation known as the free world, Barack Obama, at the end of his second term still wants to make sure that the world and the citizens of this nation will remember him for years to come.

Every president-elect walks into the inauguration, the first day on the job, knowing that the voters elected him to do it for only four years, with the possibility of another four years, which can make it a total of eight years — and the American people are very well aware of that term limit and have always accepted it.

Now at the end of Obama’s eight years, the Democrats are making what has always been a historic and peaceful transition into a real nightmare; and Obama, as good community activist, pretends not to be participating in that grand militia that refuses to accept the fact that his eight years are over and a new era is beginning, just as happened back in 2009 when he surprisingly became the 44th president of the United States.

They are threatening to boycott the inauguration. What they are planning to do and what they expect the end result to be are both unknown. Do they really wish and hope to keep the current administration in office?

The radical groups are instigating and threatening to obstruct every move the Donald Trump administration tries to make, even if it will hurt the economy of the country and the safety of the citizens of the United States.

Do they want to turn this nation into another Cuba, Venezuela or any other dictatorial socialist regime in the world and become the United States of America, which will also be known as the United Socialist States of America, and destroy the best country left in the world?

The President-elect needs to realize that he is the salvation of many people in the free world and many expect him to change the future of this great nation, but they have to understand that for him to fulfill all the plans he has for the American people he needs to be alive.

One quality that most human beings should protect and be proud of is their word; when one says they are going to do something, they should do it. Therefore those who bragged they would leave the country if Donald Trump won the election should do that because their word is their bond; in fact, with the money they have, they can live in Cuba better than in paradise.

A three-bedroom home with swimming pool in the best residential area of Havana costs only $200.00 a month; a maid makes $60.00 a month and a chauffeur makes $2.00 a day, allowing anyone to live like a king (or queen) until the government learns how much money the person has and immediately confiscates their bank account and their assets — because that is the way socialist governments operate.

We, at the Las Vegas Tribune, take great pride in welcoming our new president and vow to put our utmost efforts forward to help make the next four years the most memorable time in the history of this nation.

We welcome you, Mr. President!