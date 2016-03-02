Editorials · Perly Viasmensky

Predicting communism for this country

American CommunistI remember years ago when my spiritual counselor told me that by the year 2009 almost the whole world, including members of the Catholic Church, would be communist. At the time, I told him: “For God’s sake, Father, what happened to Cuba with a lunatic as Fidel Castro could not happen to the rest of the world.” He responded, “Trust me, you are going to see it.”
My dear old priest is now dead and in a way, I am glad he doesn’t need to see the destruction of the world, and what is happening in the Catholic Church.
Seven years have passed since 2009 and yet, unfortunately, we are seeing it every day, especially in Latin America. Socialists are the stepping stones to communism: Daniel Ortega in Nicaragua; Michelle Bachelet in Chile; Danilo Medina, Dominican Republic; Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, Argentina; Jose Mujica, Uruguay; Evo Morales, Bolivia; Salvador Sanchez Ceren, El Salvador; Ollanta Humala, Peru; Luis Guillermo Solis, Costa Rica; Rafael Correa, Ecuador; Nicolas Maduro, Venezuela and the never forgotten Fidel Castro and Raul Castro in Cuba.
This is just to mention Latin America without even mentioning Korea and China. The monster is very close to the United States of America and it is very scared.
Intelligent women, and especially one of them I know — who I do consider an intelligent woman, and who loves money better than her former husband — considers Bernie Sanders the best thing ever since Coca-Cola. I wonder how she will feel when she has to share her wealth under socialism. I bet she is not going to feel very happy.
The other one I don’t know, and have no interest in knowing, but when someone has the audacity to threaten another human being on behalf of Bernie Sanders, she is someone to be afraid of.
“Your commentaries against Bernie Sanders are not going to be taken lightly,” the lady wrote in an email. If this is not a threat, can someone tell me what it is?
Honestly, I would like to invite those two ladies to a trip to Cuba, not as exclusive tourists, of course. But as regular citizens who would walk into a restaurant and are ordered to vacate the place, because they are not tourists. For those two to wish to have a steak
for dinner and realize that there is no meat for them. To wake in the morning and realize that there is no milk for their cereal, because milk is only for children under seven years old.
Bernie Sanders is a socialist who turned our country into a communist country, and this is the last thing we need for our nation.
Is this the future they want for the United States of America?
Perly Viasmensky is the General Manager of the Las Vegas Tribune. She writes a weekly column in this newspaper. To contact Perly Viasmensky, email her at pviasmensky@lasvegas tribune.com.

