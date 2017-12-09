Pre-Christmas thoughts as we consider the Spirit of Christmas

We’ve kinda sorta gotten to be a very self-centered, selfish, and uncaring-about-others nation in many ways. If judged by our news, there’s no letup in man’s inhumanity to man at this time of year, as the uncaring and downright mean-spirited ones fling unkind and even crude and rude remarks at one another, whether in person or on social media such as Facebook, even if such remarks can lead a more delicate

natured teenager to commit suicide (as has happened more times than we care to count).

And there’s ever more creative ways of stealing what people have, be it from the rich — who have what thieves would consider more than they need — or the less fortunate, who have little enough to just get by, with the thief thinking he has a right to it more than they do.

And our advertisements at this time of the year, which are there to remind us that we need to think of ourselves (if not first, than foremost) because we’re worth it: we deserve diamonds and furs and expensive jewelry and such, and the high-end retailers who know their business will spare no expense to remind us of what we apparently really want for Christmas in their glossy paper ads and enticing TV

commercials. (More jobs for those who are brought on just to fill the need at Christmas Time. We really don’t have to buy those furs and diamonds and such.)

Thank goodness that there are still those who carry not only the true meaning of Christmas in their hearts, but the true meaning of brotherhood, and even life itself, all year long.

I doubt if all the complaining about the commercialization of

Christmas that we hear at this time of year will ever stop those whose paychecks depend on more sales and more profits during this biggest of all sales events of the whole year (Christmas shopping), and would we really be willing to shut down all the jobs that depend on those extra sales? Perhaps we ought to just finally admit that those who feel the

need to spend more than they have, or to buy more than they “need” to, or who just like feeling the good feelings that come with buying and then giving — maybe in addition to everything else they may do during this season of goodwill to all — is their business and not anybody else’s concern.

But for those who have ever complained (silently or out loud) about all that commercialization, why not start your own way of “fighting back,” or taking a stand for fostering what you believe is the true way to celebrate Christmas?

It is my contention that to do that one does not need to dispense with gift-giving. Who has never experienced that little burst of sweet inner happiness or joy that came with receiving a little gift from an unexpected source? (What about that plate of your neighbor’s homemade cookies, or a friend’s first batch of homemade jam? Or what about a coworker who just happened to come across a keychain with your rather

unusual name on it? One of my favorite gifts was an old box of

slightly misshapen candles wrapped in reused Christmas paper, given to me by a young Spanish-speaking man that I had often spoken to at my bus stop, and who I often shared a bus seat with on many sunshiney or chilly winter mornings. It came with a little hand-written note addressed to me by name. “Thank you for your friendly,” was all it said. It touched my heart.)

So what can Christmas activists do to please their own hearts and take a stand for real Christmas spirit? I would suggest first and foremost to be aware of all their own possible “could-be Christmas Time rage” — that feeling of stress that seeps out at unexpected times and turns into the cross word at the salesgirl, or the finger-out-the-window at that thoughtless driver, or the brusque dealing with a stranger or even a friend when in a hurry.

Being aware of one’s automatic behavior comes first; then it follows — as night the day — one must also be aware of one’s chosen behavior.

What would one choose to do that would show one’s goodwill? Give bigger tips? Offer kind words to passing strangers? Offer to share a burger and fries with that hungry man standing outside of the fast food restaurant, hoping to see a half-eaten sandwich left behind? Or could one’s goodwill even extend to offering to buy a jacket for the shivering child standing next to her mother, sheltering her from the cold, in the doorway?

How about forgiveness? Is there anyone in your life that you left behind with no intention of ever seeing again because of what that person did? Even in giving out lavish amounts of goodwill through forgiveness, remember: while you may want to have a forgiving heart, there are deeds that cannot be open to forgiveness if the offending party is still offending, or cannot in any way see that your forgiveness has any meaning in his or her life.

How about service? Would anyone you know love to have a day off from housework, childcare, doing laundry, or chores of any kind? If you are known to be trustworthy and capable of taking over for a couple of hours or more, could you not offer that as your gift, just as the little drummer boy offered his pa rum pum pum pum?

How about offering a job to a capable ex-con? Imagine the joy in the ex-con’s personal Mudville to know that he will be able to buy food and have a roof over his head thanks to your kindness and trust.

Trusting in someone can often help a person to live up to deserving that trust, and it helps raise both human beings to a higher level.

How about starting a “Blessing dollars” envelope to give out as

needed, whether to someone who is short of bus fare, short of that last dollar at the grocery checkout, or wishing she could buy a slice of pie to go with her coffee at the diner? See the opportunities. Be creative in your kindness. (And by the way, don’t let your kindness be “random”; allow it to become a part of you all year long.)

I’d love to know how some of you choose to be creative in your

Christmas Time activism — not necessarily to “revolt” against the commercialization of Christmas (remember all those jobs that would disappear, meaning also those seasonal paychecks that help out those seasonal workers with their often desperate need for a little more cash during the cold winter season) — so feel free, if you wish, to drop me a line to let me know. It’s not about bragging or trying to get credit or kudos for what you do; it’s just about sharing and helping others imagine what they can do to spread the Christmas spirit

as they would like to see it spread.

There’s plenty of time left to give in your own special way, and

plenty of time to spread the Christmas love that is the foundation of the holiday. Go forth and activate your own Christmas spirit as you see fit!

* * * * *

