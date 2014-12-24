Pope may have become comrade Francisco

Oh, God, 2014 is not even over and lots of things are happening in this lousy year; not very good things, but they’re still happening.

Should I start by thanking Mr. Obama for his early Christmas present? Honestly, I believe I have been very good all year long and never expected a bag of coal as a present from anyone. To say I am furious is not enough; my heart is torn to pieces.

To receive news of President Obama restoring relations with communist Cuba, especially in the month of December, when we Christians are celebrating the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ, is like receiving a dagger deep in our hearts.

As a Catholic, to know that the head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francisco, has been dealing behind closed walls for eighteen months with President Obama and the hyena of a communist country to restore relations between the two countries without the knowledge of his congregation, makes me wonder if I have been practicing the wrong religion.

These actions make me very sad, because I was born into the Catholic faith, the Sisters of the Company of Mary educated me, and I attended a Catholic University, and I never thought that I’d have to deal with the actions of a Socialist Pope.

I still remember when my spiritual counselor, a Jesuit Priest, told me years ago, that by the year of 2009 the whole world would be communist. At the time I told him, “Please, Father, you are getting old and you have no idea what you are talking about.”

My good old spiritual counselor is now dead, but I am sure he is now turning in his grave if he can see what is going on in our world and our church.

It was a very cold morning in 1959 when I left my beautiful island of Cuba, believing what others told me that it was a short absence, that we would return in a month or so. It has been 55 long years with no return. Hey, don’t take me wrong, I found happiness in this country which I consider my own; this country where my family and I came looking for freedom, never ever for financial gain, because we lived a very wealthy life in Cuba. That’s why I never consider myself an

immigrant, but a political refugee.

During those 55 years I not only lost my native country, I lost my grandmother who never had the opportunity to see one of her sons again. I lost my mother who always wanted to return to Cuba.

I promised my grandmother that I would never put foot in Cuba until the day the country was free of evil.

Still, some years ago when my uncle who was more than a father to me was in the last days of his life, I decided to break my promise to my grandmother and requested a visa to Cuba to see him for the last time.

All I wanted was to give him a last kiss, but the Cuban government gave me a slap on the face when they denied me a visa and told me that I was a person “non-grata” in Cuba because I left the country in 1959, without considering the fact that I was a child without any say.

Forget about personal issues, President Obama needs to remember that it was the Cuban people who made Miami an international port. Miami was just a ghost town until Cubans arrived.

The Cuban people in Cuba did not only suffer from hunger, destruction, betrayal, abuse, killing of innocent people, and loss of life at sea, there are also Cuban people away from the country who have suffered

many losses as well.

President Obama has just stabbed our hearts one more time and has just inserted into our thoughts that we are about to experience the feelings of socialism and communism once again in our lives.

Merry Christmas everybody!!!

Perly Viasmensky is the General Manager of the Las Vegas Tribune. She writes a weekly column in this newspaper. To contact Perly Viasmensky, email her at pviasmensky@lasvegas tribune.com.