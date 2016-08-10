Judge Marshall’s sign, a Political manipulation or a coincidence?

The empty lot in the corner of Rancho Drive and Oakey Boulevard is a favorite location for political candidates to place their signs and on any good day a handful of signs decorate the busy corner.

No one was able to clear doubts that the candidates are paying for the opportunity to display their signs, and when a sign belonging to Justice Court Department 3 incumbent was pushed to the end of the lot, against the wall separating the lot from the house next door, it was a reason for comments and opinions.

The judicial incumbent in Justice Court Department 3 has been in office for the last six years doing a better than good job enforcing justice in Clark County and it comes with a magnificent performance report, but a very powerful political family and a play-dirty campaign consultant had created a contender for that judge.

Judge Janiece Marshall was elected to the bench in 2010, and the Nevada Supreme Court appointed Judge Marshall to the Nevada Commission on Judicial Discipline in 2011.

Judge Marshall may not be aware of the risk she is facing in this election when two dangerous individuals team up to take Marshall off the bench and only the voters in Las Vegas can stop this attack on the good qualified Judge Marshall.

Harmony Letizia is a Clark County Public Defender who, in the eyes of any regular voter, may not be too much competition for a judge like Janiece Marshall, who has been on the bench for six years, and before being elected served on the Standing Committee for Judicial Ethics and Campaign Practices (2006-2010),

What many do not know is that Harmony Letizia is the daughter of Tom Letizia, the owner of an advertising agency that may control a great number of car dealerships in Nevada and other states.

Letizia teamed up with Dave Thomas, the so-called judge-maker, AKA the judicial pimp who does not stop at anything, ethical or not, to make a judge out of his client, qualified or not, because that is money in his pocket and may maintain a control over the judge-client ruling.

Just recently District Court Judge Jessie Walsh took it into her own hands to rule in a trial that could have earned a Thomas associate a million dollars, if the Nevada Supreme Court rules in their favor.

Seeing Judge Janiece Marshall’s sign being relegated to the end of an empty lot away from the rest of the other candidates makes one wonder if it is a coincidence or if it is a political manipulation from the Letizia camp.

Telephone calls to Judge Marshall’s cell phone and her office were not returned on time for this edition of the Las Vegas Tribune.

Among Judge Marshall’s most noticeable qualifications are: a member of the Southern Nevada Disciplinary Committee (1999-2006), President of the Nevada Federal Bar Association (2009-2010), Board Member (2006-2010) and Nevada Supreme Court Functional Equivalency Committee (1999-2004).

Her opponent is a well qualified Public Defender who is always on time, is well prepared and knows her business; why is she running for Justice Court Department 3 when there are other judges that deserve the competition? It may be a question for her campaign manager and Daddy Dear.