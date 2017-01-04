Political appointees to law enforcement service is organizational sabotage

We have all seen it, heard it and have suffered and been injured by it, by allowing it to occur. No matter what civilian Police organization it is based on, there is always someone, an infiltrator, spy, or informant who is given special treatment, especially by upper Police Administration, to pass all or any examinations for fitness without being worthy — psychologically, physically, character-wise, morally, or even spiritually, and who is to report directly, secretly, to upper Police management on the inner status of the rank and file.

Usually the “infiltrator” will try to integrate into the real street cop mentality and culture and worm his- or herself in, but never quite make it into the “trustworthy” category from which the police academy is well known to purge the recruits that don’t quite measure up, or don’t have that expressed and sincere desire that comes forth during physical training exercises. Real cops can sense this insincerity and eventually expose the fraud.

During my personal law enforcement at LASD, 1974, I noticed that at the end of the training there were 66 recruits that graduated out of 162 that started out; I worked at the HBPD in CA for more than 3.5 years. Then later, in 1978, for LVMPD, I was granted the opportunity to again go through and complete the LVMPD Police Academy, along with 22 other graduated recruits.

The point I am trying to make is that I noticed at close hand recruits that just were not cutting the mustard and did not meet the high standards set by the LVMPD, and were dismissed from my police academy, but then were immediately rehired for the next academy and even the following third academy until they got passed through. These political appointees went on to achieve and acquire mid-level and even upper Police Management and Administrative positions.

Key positions within the LVMPD — such as in Robbery/Homicide, the Sexual Assault Unit, Internal Affairs Section, Vice and Narcotics, and the totally politically appointed Criminal Intelligence Section — were occupied by these Political Appointees. Having political appointees head these Investigative units insures that politically motivated crimes committed by the upper police management and administration and their cronies, will never see the light of day shine on Justice, and will keep the public ignorant.

Former Sheriff Doug Gillespie openly vomited on our Clark County 2014 Election process, by naming, and tapping on the shoulder, his successor, Joe Lombardo, who is presently Sheriff of Clark County. How utterly embarrassing it is for our present Sheriff and the people of

Clark County not to expose the corruption in our election process, and not to point out these political appointees that are suppressing the truth in our Justice system, and wrongfully convicting innocent people in place of guilty people. Just follow the criminal cases that are corrupted; the same investigators are involved.

Why is it that the Murder/Beheading Death of LVMPD Correction Officer Kevin Scott Dailey was never investigated? Why were his autopsy reports deleted? Why hasn’t the voluntary search party — or anyone in it — that found Kevin Dailey’s severed head come forward, identified themselves and reported what they saw and found? Why didn’t the news media do their job and report this incident in December of 2007? Why is it that so many people involved in Law Enforcement that swore an Oath to uphold the Law, failed to follow that oath? All the people that violated our Law Enforcement Oath and not come forward have literally disgraced the Badge of Honor.

Let it be known, my hope is that all who were politically appointed (rather than rightfully earning their official positions) and those who used their official positions to unlawfully harm or injure someone else, will all be held accountable.

I hope President-Elect Trump does the same kind of house cleaning in his administration.

Remember to Keep your Faith, Keep your Gun, and they can Keep their Change. In God We Trust

Gordon Martines is a former LVMPD detective who has served in many dcapacities over his 39-year career in law enforcement. He was a candidate for sheriff in 2002, 2006, 2010 and 2014, with the intention of bringing integrity and accountability back to the department, andfiled a federal lawsuit against LVMPD in 2011. Martines has appeared on “Face The Tribune” radio show several times and is currently the host of “Open Mic” on Tuesdays and Thursday at 11:00 a.m. He contributes his opinions and ideas to the Las Vegas Tribune to keep the public informed and help improve policing in Las Vegas. GordonMartines can be contacted via email at coper71@hotmail.com.