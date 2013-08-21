Policing Equity-Friends Get Benefits?

Another rough week for the LVMPD; The Guns and Roses helicopter
flight, the shooting at the Excalibur, concerns about downtown
policing, and the car theft and fatal accident originating at the
Flamingo valet. I’m concerned about conflicting information related to
the Excalibur shooting. What will the Office of Internal Oversight be
releasing on the need to use deadly force in this shooting? We will
have to wait for that report and the updates on the other incidents,
and hopefully, we will have transparency and truthful information
provided on these matters. It is one thing to promote transparency but
another to provide it and we know that this has not happened with
regard to the Lt. Hans Walters family tragedy!
Last week, I responded to a Las Vegas Tribune ‘comment’ written by the
former sheriff after I examined the Friends of the LVMPD Foundation
Best of the Badge ‘gala’ which was held at the Red Rock Hotel. Anyone
who wants to surf around a little bit can find information at
www.lvmpdfoundation.org
I expressed concern about policing equity and just how the public may
view a fundraising operation for the LVMPD that may not be all that
well known by the general public. It appears from photos on the
website that the event was well-attended and it might have cost over
$60,000 to hold the event. I’m sure a ‘friend’ of the LVMPD offered to
host the event… and that is just fine. The concern about equity
begins with a definition (EQUITY-the state, quality, or ideal of being
just, impartial, and fair). Equity is not exactly the same as
fairness. (FAIR-being free from bias, dishonesty, or injustice).
The Friends of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Foundation was
established in 1999. It is a 501(c)3 organization created to help the
department. Ironically, the Las Vegas Sun had a story about these
organizations just yesterday (Good Intentions, poor execution: How to
avoid the common mistakes of running a nonprofit). That article
contained the following information:
Of course, many nonprofits are well run, with a strong board of
directors, balanced finances and consistent programming. A good
number, however, are riddled with problems. Many of the issues revolve
around paperwork. Managers often incorrectly believe that once an
organization incorporates as a nonprofit in Nevada, they automatically
are granted nonprofit status with the IRS. That’s not the case. They
still must apply with the federal agency if they want tax exemptions
and donor write-offs. “A lot of small (groups) don’t understand that,”
said Rick Cunningham, a tax attorney with Roland & Kaplan. Once they
get IRS clearance, nonprofits that bring in at least $50,000 a year in
revenue have to file annual tax returns that are available to the
public. Known as 990s, they disclose revenue, expenses, executive
salaries and vendors that get paid $100,000 or more a year.
There is a reason I used the words ‘Our Thing” at the conclusion of my
last column. The definition of Cosa Nostra is ‘our concern’ or our
thing’ and it is indeed a pretty good thing if you become are a
‘friend’ of Metro or can become a ‘friend’ of Metro… which,
obviously, I am not. Maybe that is because the current administration
was convinced that I demanded to return to the LVMPD as a
lieutenant-bogus information that lived on? I am not a ‘friend’ but
that does not mean that I loved working for Metro and that I did not
believe it to be a professional police department with hundreds and
hundreds of professionals dedicated to serving the public. I will
always be proud of the time I served with the LVMPD!
So who operates the LVMPD Foundation and who are the ‘friends’? The
website shows retired Assistant Sheriff Mike McClary to be the
chairman along with current Assistant Sheriff Joe Lombardo to be the
treasurer. Their secretary is Denise Kee and the director is listed at
Attorney George Kelesis. McClary has to be making at least $10,000 per
month in retirement from PERS. There is nothing wrong with him being
the chairmanÖbut does he get paid and how much? If anyone wanted to
examine the 990’s, I’m sure they would get the answers. Maybe he is
working for free? Are all of them volunteering their time and
services? I’ve noticed that another apparent ‘friend’ of the LVMPD
(former Deputy Chief Louise ‘Lou” Pascoe) has been given a two year
position in charge of ATLAS — a grant to address human trafficking. It
is well-known that other ‘retired’ members of the LVMPD have been
‘friended’ and work in jobs that are grant funded or other jobs where
they are able to receive their retirement checks and also work full
time.
I believe Denise Kee and Joe Lombardo are both currently working at
the highest levels of the LVMPD. Does anyone remember Attorney George
Kelesis and the 2 plane tickets for a trip to Greece-Christmas give
from George Kelesis (valued at $6,664.00) that Sheriff Gillespie
reported on his 2006 campaign financial disclosure form? Things blend
together after a while but I think there was an ethics complaint filed
about this, or was it Langley Productions ‘access’ to the LVMPD, or
was it a RolexÖ? Maybe I am confusing different candidates for
different elections. I do think that Gillespie described the trip as
an ‘over the top’ gift from a ‘friend’.
Ironically, I’ve found articles that show that then sheriff candidate
Jerry Airola was represented by Kelesis when he ran for sheriff
against Bill Young. Doug and George are good friends but George is an
attorney and represented Bill’s adversary at one time. OK-but does
being a ‘friend’ of Metro bring you extra business because clients
think you ‘know’ the system and can work a good deal or a plea
bargain? I think there is probably substantial benefit to your
business when you are ‘connected’ — I mean, when you have connections.
Didn’t Mary Kincaid go to prison for something like this during
G-Sting?
Moving along to the promotion of this charityÖHere is some of the
language that appears on the website:
Working together with our law enforcement we can help make our
neighborhoods, workplaces, and this destination location even safer.
Please join us in our important work by contributing as generously as
you can. We Need Your Support Right NOW To Keep Our NEIGHBORHOODS
SAFER. Choosing to support the FRIENDS OF LVMPD Foundation immediately
will put you in good company with many kind businesses and citizens.
See our website for the growing list of community-minded donors. We
are happy to provide more information during a personal meeting.
Choose the donation method that best suits you.
Here is a list of the ‘friends’ and the ‘good company’ listed on the
2011-2012 Donor Page (some well-known folks in Las Vegas): $20,000
from Langley Productions (COPS), Between $10,000 and $19,000 from Tony
Hsieh — ZAPPOS.COM, UFC — Ultimate Fighting Championship, Engelstad
Family Foundation, Frias Transportation, LeadsOnline, and Heather Sue
Mercer. I’m not sure who Mercer is but LeadsOnline is a computer
software vendor. I’m guessing they are ‘friendly’ because they have a
contract with the LVMPD (or because they want to have a contract with
the ‘official’ Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department? How about
IaPro? I don’t see them listed but their BlueTeam software is used by
the LVMPD and Captain Todd Fasulo (recently promoted to Deputy Chief)
has worked for this company and been a guest speaker in Australia.
Yes-I think that is where he was about the time that they were
preparing my termination case… or maybe he was vacationing with the
person who conducted my investigation (Sgt. Kelly McMahill)?
Here are some more ‘friends’ donating $4,000-$9,999: Mark L. Fine &
Associates and Knickerbocker Group LLC. Didn’t Mark Fine own the land
that the current LVMPD headquarters is on? Isn’t the LVMPD paying a
huge amount of money to ‘rent’ Fine’s building? Yes-news articles
available on the Internet clearly show that there has been some
scrutiny about how tax dollars are being spent on the new HQ and
whether it was necessary. I’m guessing that it may be renamed the
Sheriff Doug Gillespie LVMPD Headquarters someday. Is Fine a ‘friend’
who can spend up to $9,999? Certainly!
Here are some other business names that I recognize — people who
decided it was important to support this non-profitÖStation Casinos,
The Penta Building Group, The Molasky Companies, The Las Vegas Mob
Museum, Stephen Siegel — The Siegel Group, Bailus, Cook & Kelesis,
Ltd., Creative Vision Communications, Teresa Murphy — Strategic
Solutions, Palace Station Casino, Creative Impact Printing, Sun State
Components, Sierra Consulting Structural Engineers. Do you think that
they get some official ‘business’ directed to them by the LVMPD after
being ‘friendly’ with the LVMPD? They could conceivably make much more
in profit than they are donating on a tax-exempt basis-NO?
Finally, here are some ‘individual donations’ and pavers: Michael
Hawkins (former deputy chief), William McBeath, Mike McClary & Family
(former assistant sheriff), Joseph Lombardo (current assistant
sheriff), George Kelesis & Family, Marc Joseph & Family (current
deputy chief), The Schofield Family (current deputy chief), Kent
Bitsko (former lieutenant), Ray Flynn (former assistant sheriff), Phil
Roland (former I.T. Director), Lynne Jantz (current HR Director),
Gloria and Mark Fine & Family, Valerie Juick (former captain), Richard
and Martha Hafen, Codie Hellman/MGM Resorts Foundation, Mike Snyder
(former Labor Relations Director)-even retired Assistant Sheriff Ray
Flynn. This list is not all inclusive. A nice variety of people have
‘friended’ the LVMPD Foundation.
I wonder what they would do if I bought a dedication ‘paver’ with my
name on it for the HQ? You see, a person can still support the
ORGANIZATION (LVMPD) while not supporting the people currently running
it. I will always strongly support, “the organization that gave me my
career”…
Other recent ‘friends’ that supported that Best of the Badge were;
Wynn Resorts, Walters Group, Langley Productions, Murphy Electric,
Sugar Factory/Chateau, Cash America/SuperPawn, South Point Resort and
Casino, and The Molasky Group. Now, there is nothing wrong with anyone
who wants to legally support a non-profit (or donate to Sheriff
Gillespie’s campaign)… but when current employees (and their family
members) are listed as making $1,000 contributions to a campaign they
must be very ‘friendly’ and probably want some access beyond the norm.
These activities can be viewed as good and bad. When Harris Open Sky
(the radio system that was FIRED by the LVMPD) sponsored a golf outing
in early 2012 and “Major Sponsors” had to donate $8,000 or more they
want to be ‘friendly’ to keep their contract or even get additional
business from the ‘official’ LVMPD — a taxpayer funded public agency.
But after Harris was fired then Motorola was awarded the fix-it
contract at something like $23 million dollars. You will see their
logo prominently displayed on the stage at the Red Rock Gala and
Harris nowhere in sight. Langley Productions has probably made
millions of dollars off the shows based in Las Vegas. So they can
easily donate tens of thousands of dollars to be FRIENDLY!
Don’t get me wrong… I was on COPS more than once and it was fun to
be a part of an episode. Friends area always commenting when they see
those of us who have been on shows and this continues for many years
after the show. Metro says it is a ‘good recruiting’ tool… but
‘outsiders’ are not always complimentary of how Metro is portrayed
with respect to professional policing and some people are very
critical and express that NOBODY on their department would be allowed
to do that! Does the LVMPD direct part of their recruiting and
advertising budget to those companies that do work on the Internet,
print recruitment materials, sponsor LVMPD activities? I think there
are a lot of ‘connections’ that can be identified and not only for
Sheriff Gillespie’s campaign spending. Just how many thousands of
dollars are directed to advertising and promotions across the board?
Is the LVMPD Foundation something that needs to be monitored and
transparent? Of course! Who is going to watch the fundraising and
monitor it? Does anyone care of some people feel compelled to
‘support’ this charity? Do some of us have no financial resources to
JOIN THE TEAM? Some of us don’t need the tax exemptions or write-offs
because we have lost our homes and are facing financial destruction
because of job loss and other actions we have endured. Instead of
having money to donate for tax exemptions, citizens and regular
businesses and regular cops and non-commissioned members of the LVMPD
may never be able to officially be a FRIEND OF THE LVMPD FOUNDATION.
We have to accept the level of service offered to us… ’friends’ have
put themselves into a position to get inequitable service — better
than equal service from the police and even increase their business
profits from the police.
Anyone who does not think it is very beneficial to be a ‘friend’ is
denying the obvious. Look at the contributors to the Foundation and
Sheriff Gillespie’s past campaigns. Look at who gets software
contracts, radio contracts, and building contracts. I am no
investigative reporter — but I now find myself needing a new job so
maybe I’ll try a new career.
Yes-Sheriff Young, I am no longer able to, “hide behind my academic
credentials” because I’ve been ‘non-renewed’ as an Assistant Professor
at Lake Superior State University. I suspect some calls came in to the
university over the past year from the 702 Las Vegas area code. Maybe
we will ‘discover’ who called or emailed and what information was
provided to cost me my job when we reach upcoming legal proceedings. I
was told that the President of LSSU recently told my union rep to,
“Google Norm Jahn and Las Vegas.” I’ve got nothing to be ashamed of…
I didn’t start writing this column until after I lost my arbitration
case last August. I am NOT John Norman — the convicted female
molester! And just for those who think I am buddies with people at the
LV Tribune… I have never even met Rolando Larraz… and I’ve only
spoken to him on the phone once.
I’ll be fishing off the dock until I find a new job… and watching
what is going on in Las Vegas and with the LVMPD. I have caught a fish
and then looked at video or photos sent to me by some casino security
and ‘caught/identified a thieving ho’ during the same morning. This is
too much fun!
* * * * *
Norm Jahn is a former LVMPD lieutenant, who has also served as a
police chief in Shawano, Wisconsin, and has nearly 25 years of police
experience. Jahn now contributes his opinions and ideas to help
improve policing in general, and in Las Vegas in particular, through
his weekly column in the Las Vegas Tribune.
