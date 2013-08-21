Policing Equity-Friends Get Benefits?

Another rough week for the LVMPD; The Guns and Roses helicopter

flight, the shooting at the Excalibur, concerns about downtown

policing, and the car theft and fatal accident originating at the

Flamingo valet. I’m concerned about conflicting information related to

the Excalibur shooting. What will the Office of Internal Oversight be

releasing on the need to use deadly force in this shooting? We will

have to wait for that report and the updates on the other incidents,

and hopefully, we will have transparency and truthful information

provided on these matters. It is one thing to promote transparency but

another to provide it and we know that this has not happened with

regard to the Lt. Hans Walters family tragedy!

Last week, I responded to a Las Vegas Tribune ‘comment’ written by the

former sheriff after I examined the Friends of the LVMPD Foundation

Best of the Badge ‘gala’ which was held at the Red Rock Hotel. Anyone

who wants to surf around a little bit can find information at

www.lvmpdfoundation.org

I expressed concern about policing equity and just how the public may

view a fundraising operation for the LVMPD that may not be all that

well known by the general public. It appears from photos on the

website that the event was well-attended and it might have cost over

$60,000 to hold the event. I’m sure a ‘friend’ of the LVMPD offered to

host the event… and that is just fine. The concern about equity

begins with a definition (EQUITY-the state, quality, or ideal of being

just, impartial, and fair). Equity is not exactly the same as

fairness. (FAIR-being free from bias, dishonesty, or injustice).

The Friends of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Foundation was

established in 1999. It is a 501(c)3 organization created to help the

department. Ironically, the Las Vegas Sun had a story about these

organizations just yesterday (Good Intentions, poor execution: How to

avoid the common mistakes of running a nonprofit). That article

contained the following information:

Of course, many nonprofits are well run, with a strong board of

directors, balanced finances and consistent programming. A good

number, however, are riddled with problems. Many of the issues revolve

around paperwork. Managers often incorrectly believe that once an

organization incorporates as a nonprofit in Nevada, they automatically

are granted nonprofit status with the IRS. That’s not the case. They

still must apply with the federal agency if they want tax exemptions

and donor write-offs. “A lot of small (groups) don’t understand that,”

said Rick Cunningham, a tax attorney with Roland & Kaplan. Once they

get IRS clearance, nonprofits that bring in at least $50,000 a year in

revenue have to file annual tax returns that are available to the

public. Known as 990s, they disclose revenue, expenses, executive

salaries and vendors that get paid $100,000 or more a year.

There is a reason I used the words ‘Our Thing” at the conclusion of my

last column. The definition of Cosa Nostra is ‘our concern’ or our

thing’ and it is indeed a pretty good thing if you become are a

‘friend’ of Metro or can become a ‘friend’ of Metro… which,

obviously, I am not. Maybe that is because the current administration

was convinced that I demanded to return to the LVMPD as a

lieutenant-bogus information that lived on? I am not a ‘friend’ but

that does not mean that I loved working for Metro and that I did not

believe it to be a professional police department with hundreds and

hundreds of professionals dedicated to serving the public. I will

always be proud of the time I served with the LVMPD!

So who operates the LVMPD Foundation and who are the ‘friends’? The

website shows retired Assistant Sheriff Mike McClary to be the

chairman along with current Assistant Sheriff Joe Lombardo to be the

treasurer. Their secretary is Denise Kee and the director is listed at

Attorney George Kelesis. McClary has to be making at least $10,000 per

month in retirement from PERS. There is nothing wrong with him being

the chairmanÖbut does he get paid and how much? If anyone wanted to

examine the 990’s, I’m sure they would get the answers. Maybe he is

working for free? Are all of them volunteering their time and

services? I’ve noticed that another apparent ‘friend’ of the LVMPD

(former Deputy Chief Louise ‘Lou” Pascoe) has been given a two year

position in charge of ATLAS — a grant to address human trafficking. It

is well-known that other ‘retired’ members of the LVMPD have been

‘friended’ and work in jobs that are grant funded or other jobs where

they are able to receive their retirement checks and also work full

time.

I believe Denise Kee and Joe Lombardo are both currently working at

the highest levels of the LVMPD. Does anyone remember Attorney George

Kelesis and the 2 plane tickets for a trip to Greece-Christmas give

from George Kelesis (valued at $6,664.00) that Sheriff Gillespie

reported on his 2006 campaign financial disclosure form? Things blend

together after a while but I think there was an ethics complaint filed

about this, or was it Langley Productions ‘access’ to the LVMPD, or

was it a RolexÖ? Maybe I am confusing different candidates for

different elections. I do think that Gillespie described the trip as

an ‘over the top’ gift from a ‘friend’.

Ironically, I’ve found articles that show that then sheriff candidate

Jerry Airola was represented by Kelesis when he ran for sheriff

against Bill Young. Doug and George are good friends but George is an

attorney and represented Bill’s adversary at one time. OK-but does

being a ‘friend’ of Metro bring you extra business because clients

think you ‘know’ the system and can work a good deal or a plea

bargain? I think there is probably substantial benefit to your

business when you are ‘connected’ — I mean, when you have connections.

Didn’t Mary Kincaid go to prison for something like this during

G-Sting?

Moving along to the promotion of this charityÖHere is some of the

language that appears on the website:

Working together with our law enforcement we can help make our

neighborhoods, workplaces, and this destination location even safer.

Please join us in our important work by contributing as generously as

you can. We Need Your Support Right NOW To Keep Our NEIGHBORHOODS

SAFER. Choosing to support the FRIENDS OF LVMPD Foundation immediately

will put you in good company with many kind businesses and citizens.

See our website for the growing list of community-minded donors. We

are happy to provide more information during a personal meeting.

Choose the donation method that best suits you.

Here is a list of the ‘friends’ and the ‘good company’ listed on the

2011-2012 Donor Page (some well-known folks in Las Vegas): $20,000

from Langley Productions (COPS), Between $10,000 and $19,000 from Tony

Hsieh — ZAPPOS.COM, UFC — Ultimate Fighting Championship, Engelstad

Family Foundation, Frias Transportation, LeadsOnline, and Heather Sue

Mercer. I’m not sure who Mercer is but LeadsOnline is a computer

software vendor. I’m guessing they are ‘friendly’ because they have a

contract with the LVMPD (or because they want to have a contract with

the ‘official’ Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department? How about

IaPro? I don’t see them listed but their BlueTeam software is used by

the LVMPD and Captain Todd Fasulo (recently promoted to Deputy Chief)

has worked for this company and been a guest speaker in Australia.

Yes-I think that is where he was about the time that they were

preparing my termination case… or maybe he was vacationing with the

person who conducted my investigation (Sgt. Kelly McMahill)?

Here are some more ‘friends’ donating $4,000-$9,999: Mark L. Fine &

Associates and Knickerbocker Group LLC. Didn’t Mark Fine own the land

that the current LVMPD headquarters is on? Isn’t the LVMPD paying a

huge amount of money to ‘rent’ Fine’s building? Yes-news articles

available on the Internet clearly show that there has been some

scrutiny about how tax dollars are being spent on the new HQ and

whether it was necessary. I’m guessing that it may be renamed the

Sheriff Doug Gillespie LVMPD Headquarters someday. Is Fine a ‘friend’

who can spend up to $9,999? Certainly!

Here are some other business names that I recognize — people who

decided it was important to support this non-profitÖStation Casinos,

The Penta Building Group, The Molasky Companies, The Las Vegas Mob

Museum, Stephen Siegel — The Siegel Group, Bailus, Cook & Kelesis,

Ltd., Creative Vision Communications, Teresa Murphy — Strategic

Solutions, Palace Station Casino, Creative Impact Printing, Sun State

Components, Sierra Consulting Structural Engineers. Do you think that

they get some official ‘business’ directed to them by the LVMPD after

being ‘friendly’ with the LVMPD? They could conceivably make much more

in profit than they are donating on a tax-exempt basis-NO?

Finally, here are some ‘individual donations’ and pavers: Michael

Hawkins (former deputy chief), William McBeath, Mike McClary & Family

(former assistant sheriff), Joseph Lombardo (current assistant

sheriff), George Kelesis & Family, Marc Joseph & Family (current

deputy chief), The Schofield Family (current deputy chief), Kent

Bitsko (former lieutenant), Ray Flynn (former assistant sheriff), Phil

Roland (former I.T. Director), Lynne Jantz (current HR Director),

Gloria and Mark Fine & Family, Valerie Juick (former captain), Richard

and Martha Hafen, Codie Hellman/MGM Resorts Foundation, Mike Snyder

(former Labor Relations Director)-even retired Assistant Sheriff Ray

Flynn. This list is not all inclusive. A nice variety of people have

‘friended’ the LVMPD Foundation.

I wonder what they would do if I bought a dedication ‘paver’ with my

name on it for the HQ? You see, a person can still support the

ORGANIZATION (LVMPD) while not supporting the people currently running

it. I will always strongly support, “the organization that gave me my

career”…

Other recent ‘friends’ that supported that Best of the Badge were;

Wynn Resorts, Walters Group, Langley Productions, Murphy Electric,

Sugar Factory/Chateau, Cash America/SuperPawn, South Point Resort and

Casino, and The Molasky Group. Now, there is nothing wrong with anyone

who wants to legally support a non-profit (or donate to Sheriff

Gillespie’s campaign)… but when current employees (and their family

members) are listed as making $1,000 contributions to a campaign they

must be very ‘friendly’ and probably want some access beyond the norm.

These activities can be viewed as good and bad. When Harris Open Sky

(the radio system that was FIRED by the LVMPD) sponsored a golf outing

in early 2012 and “Major Sponsors” had to donate $8,000 or more they

want to be ‘friendly’ to keep their contract or even get additional

business from the ‘official’ LVMPD — a taxpayer funded public agency.

But after Harris was fired then Motorola was awarded the fix-it

contract at something like $23 million dollars. You will see their

logo prominently displayed on the stage at the Red Rock Gala and

Harris nowhere in sight. Langley Productions has probably made

millions of dollars off the shows based in Las Vegas. So they can

easily donate tens of thousands of dollars to be FRIENDLY!

Don’t get me wrong… I was on COPS more than once and it was fun to

be a part of an episode. Friends area always commenting when they see

those of us who have been on shows and this continues for many years

after the show. Metro says it is a ‘good recruiting’ tool… but

‘outsiders’ are not always complimentary of how Metro is portrayed

with respect to professional policing and some people are very

critical and express that NOBODY on their department would be allowed

to do that! Does the LVMPD direct part of their recruiting and

advertising budget to those companies that do work on the Internet,

print recruitment materials, sponsor LVMPD activities? I think there

are a lot of ‘connections’ that can be identified and not only for

Sheriff Gillespie’s campaign spending. Just how many thousands of

dollars are directed to advertising and promotions across the board?

Is the LVMPD Foundation something that needs to be monitored and

transparent? Of course! Who is going to watch the fundraising and

monitor it? Does anyone care of some people feel compelled to

‘support’ this charity? Do some of us have no financial resources to

JOIN THE TEAM? Some of us don’t need the tax exemptions or write-offs

because we have lost our homes and are facing financial destruction

because of job loss and other actions we have endured. Instead of

having money to donate for tax exemptions, citizens and regular

businesses and regular cops and non-commissioned members of the LVMPD

may never be able to officially be a FRIEND OF THE LVMPD FOUNDATION.

We have to accept the level of service offered to us… ’friends’ have

put themselves into a position to get inequitable service — better

than equal service from the police and even increase their business

profits from the police.

Anyone who does not think it is very beneficial to be a ‘friend’ is

denying the obvious. Look at the contributors to the Foundation and

Sheriff Gillespie’s past campaigns. Look at who gets software

contracts, radio contracts, and building contracts. I am no

investigative reporter — but I now find myself needing a new job so

maybe I’ll try a new career.

Yes-Sheriff Young, I am no longer able to, “hide behind my academic

credentials” because I’ve been ‘non-renewed’ as an Assistant Professor

at Lake Superior State University. I suspect some calls came in to the

university over the past year from the 702 Las Vegas area code. Maybe

we will ‘discover’ who called or emailed and what information was

provided to cost me my job when we reach upcoming legal proceedings. I

was told that the President of LSSU recently told my union rep to,

“Google Norm Jahn and Las Vegas.” I’ve got nothing to be ashamed of…

I didn’t start writing this column until after I lost my arbitration

case last August. I am NOT John Norman — the convicted female

molester! And just for those who think I am buddies with people at the

LV Tribune… I have never even met Rolando Larraz… and I’ve only

spoken to him on the phone once.

I’ll be fishing off the dock until I find a new job… and watching

what is going on in Las Vegas and with the LVMPD. I have caught a fish

and then looked at video or photos sent to me by some casino security

and ‘caught/identified a thieving ho’ during the same morning. This is

too much fun!

* * * * *

Norm Jahn is a former LVMPD lieutenant, who has also served as a

police chief in Shawano, Wisconsin, and has nearly 25 years of police

experience. Jahn now contributes his opinions and ideas to help

improve policing in general, and in Las Vegas in particular, through

his weekly column in the Las Vegas Tribune.