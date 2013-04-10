My Point of View: Here I go again.

Here I go again, trying to open the eyes of the community when it comes to the most powerful and the largest newspaper “Ace” columnist attacking dead people.

This time John L. Smith decided to blast two dead people in a row and reduce the reputation of the guy to whom he owes his position at that large newspaper, but I have to start with the dead guys first.

“…obituary pages this week noted the passing of longtime local court bailiff Seymour “Sy” Freedman, a tough old guy who in addition to being a World War II veteran and former New York City cop was also known as a close friend and collector for legendary Las Vegas loan shark Jasper Speciale.

Freedman occasionally collected campaign contributions for local politicians, too.”

As much as I dislike and even despise former organized crime Metro Detective Rod Mathis, AKA Roderick Mathews, AKA as the Metro junkie, I won’t waste my time, my energy or my newspaper space in writing about him because I believe, in my humble opinion, that the man is not worth the soil he is buried in and that is why I am not writing about him or his pals: Michael Bunker, Bobby Hitt, or Max Huggins, although unfortunately, none of them are dead yet.

Back in the late ’60s when my brother’s daughter was kidnapped from our home, and my grandmother was very sad, there was only one man who came to console her.

It was not an FBI agent, and most definitely was not Lieutenant Smith with the old Las Vegas Police Department (in those days Metro did not exist). It was not any of the friends that “good old Johnny” had in both Metro and the FBI that he may have acquired when his mom was a judge, but I am not going to make the same mistake of talking about dead people when they cannot defend themselves.

The only person that took the time to come to my home and sit with my grandmother and console her in English while my grandmother spoke to him in Spanish was none other than the same man that John Smith tried to smear and make him look like a bad guy: Jasper Speciale.

Then good old John L. Smith wanted to make Jeff German looks like a modern Ned Day; even if Jeff is good, he will never be a Ned Day because Ned was more passionate than Jeff is or probably ever will be.

Most people don’t know that Ned had a personal problem with the late Tony Spilotro way back in Chicago and that is how he came to start writing articles about the mob, hoping to upset Tony; but I guess Tony didn’t pay too much attention to whatever Ned Day was writing most of the time.

I always found Day to be a fascinating person, very intelligent and a very interesting human being, even if some of his ideas were completely different than mine.

I remember one particular night in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; while I was passing through, I gave Ned a call and we met at his home and as always started talking about several different topics. Every one of them was a topic that Ned Day could talk about because he knew about them; he was very well informed. Ned, his wife (or former wife, Julie), my companion and I sat there in the living room of his home talking till sunrise.

In the meantime, Jeff German depends on the information that the G-Men, Metro and the District Attorney hand him, because it’s what they want him to put out to make them look good and to make the other side look bad.

According to John L.Smith’s column on March 29, 2013, “Speciale, whose savings and loan was named the Tower of Pizza, was a mob-connected guy who was pursued by law enforcement for years. Salty Sy was his overly protective pal.”

Excuse me!… “pursued by law enforcement for years”? Jasper used to be at the Tower of Pizza all day long; if they wanted to “talk” with him, all they needed to do was go there and order a pizza like a normal human being would have done.

In fact, John L. Smith, I used to see our maximum law authority, Sheriff Lamb, enjoying one of the Tower of Pizza special pizzas there and I didn’t see Jasper handcuffed.

As a side token, John L. Smith, let me tell you a true story. After Ralph Lamb won his last election in Nevada, I was given 24 hours to leave town by one of his (using your own words) bulldogs because I did not endorse him for reelection; and, granted, it was another of my mistakes because Ralph Lamb was the best sheriff Clark County ever had.

Ralph Lamb was accessible; he listened to people; and as long as you could get up at five in the morning, you could always speak with him. He was not a secluded sheriff and he was not in a glass shell; you could always see him at the Oyster Bar at the Thunderbird Hotel and Casino.

But that is not what I am getting at. When I was kicked out of town, I happened to find myself in New Orleans after a while and I accidentally ran into Jasper Speciale there. I asked him to help me find a way to get back to Las Vegas. I disliked Miami and wanted to come back home

The very same man that, according to the Review-Journal’s poster child, John L. Smith, was “pursued by law enforcement for years,” told me that he would talk to Ralph and a few days later, Speciale called me at the hotel in Florida and told me that I have the green light to go back to Las Vegas.

After I came home, Sheriff Ralph Lamb started writing a weekly column in my La Verdad Spanish Newspaper, the first and only Spanish newspaper back then.

Believe me, John, if Jeff German was an obstacle to somebody, he would only get a glass of water in his face? Spare me the joke!

But I have another question for you, John L. Smith: Do you think that Ned Day’s death was accidental? If you do, I will sell you the Brooklyn Bridge.

I have the idea that Ned Day was a fairly healthy person with no heart problem; and probably, despite the fact of being from Wisconsin, he could have been a good swimmer.

Did anyone interview the girl that allegedly went to Hawaii with Ned Day? Has anyone else seen that woman ever again? Inquiring minds want to know.

My name is Rolando Larraz, and as always, I approved this column.

* * * * *

