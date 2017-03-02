My Point of View

While many of the Las Vegas Municipal Court Judges use most of their time working with youngsters to make them part of our clean society and with a bright future, campaign manager David Thomas found a candidate to challenge the good job of those judges to keep control of the Las Vegas judicial system and others who do not use his political services.

David Thomas, husband of Eighth Judicial District Court Judge Nancy Allf, a Nevada attorney who voluntarily has not practiced law in a very long time due to his profitable campaign management business and now owner of a Marijuana cultivation business, is the campaign manager for Municipal Court candidate Crystal Eller who is running in that jurisdiction.

Last week the Las Vegas Tribune, in an editorial, specifically explained the doubts and the conflict of interests that a sitting judge may have when his or her campaign manager is involved in a federally illegal drug business and is faced with a defendant that may have been arrested with the drug that the judge campaign manager may have sold to that defendant.

The newspaper has maintained that judges who cannot be in control of their courtroom and who are afraid to upset their campaign managers do not deserve to be sitting on the bench because they are weak wimps that have sold out, allowing themselves to be told what to do for the prestige of being called judge or jurist because they can never be called “Your Honor,” since they have none.

The Las Vegas Tribune editorial even mentioned the irony that former Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Detective assigned to the narcotic unit for many years, David Kallas, is now a proud owner of a marijuana distribution point, as well as former judges and some elite members of our community — people who at one time have prosecuted, judged, criticized and publicly despised marijuana possession and consumption, but who now ignore the same federal law that some of them so emphatically defend.

Most of these people are now retired or are no longer in office but the mere fact that a sitting judge like Heidi Almase, or a candidate like Crystal Eller, is directly connected to drug money by the campaign manager may make that judicial seat tainted, if by nothing else, guilty by association.

Sometimes guilty by association is enough reason for law enforcement to start following or opening an investigation on an otherwise clean, honest law-abiding citizen for being seen speaking to or playing golf with someone that law groups consider to be of dubious reputation.

Las Vegas residents, the only ones that can vote in this coming April 4th Municipal election, should be aware of the conflict a judge would have if he or she owes their election success to a man who profits from a federal illegal drug business and that judge would have to be very responsible and careful of who shows up in court and stands before him.

It may be a very good solution if judicial watch dogs keep an eye on how these judges with indirect ties to the drug business rule on drug cases and where the possible possession charges may come from, as well as the judge’s campaign manager’s ties to that drug distribution point.

Marijuana remains a Schedule 1 substance under the Controlled Substances Act. Substances in Schedule 1 are determined by the Food and Drug Administration to have no medical use. States that allow marijuana for medical use or legalized recreational use remain in defiance of federal law; those individuals, candidates or sitting judges that maintain a business or personal relationship with individuals with ties to marijuana, such as in the case of campaign manager David Thomas, risk their reputation and their respectable image in the community.

My name is Rolando Larraz, and as always, I approved this column.

