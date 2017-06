My Point of View

I want to send my warmest sympathy to the family of my good friend BobMarshall, who died last week after a brave fight with cancer.Bob was a very good friend and a very popular individual during theheyday in Las Vegas. I was very sad to learn of his passing and wantto let the whole Marshall family know that my prayers are with them atthis sad time.* * * * *The other day I was asking a friend of mine in the Las VegasMetropolitan Police Department — yes, believe it or not, I have a fewfriends within Metro because the majority of the members in the Metrofamily are nice, honest and hard-working people — about a lieutenantthat once had his name mentioned every day, but that I have not heardanyone mention in a while.Lieutenant John Alamshaw, a man with a checkered past I was told,retired a while back; and, as any other detective who retires fromMetro “in a hurry” for some strange and undisclosed reasons (if youknow what I mean), became involved in some kind of investigationbusiness of some sort to keep pretending he was still (was he ever?) adetective, and moved to three different states until he came back toLas Vegas.My friend told me to stay away from that guy; that he is dangerous andthat I’d be putting my life in danger and perhaps even the lives ofthose I love and care about.“He is indeed linked to the sheriff, and that is a dangerouscombination,” my friend told me, and once again begged me to “stayaway from him.”All I wanted was to ask the good lieutenant if it is true that he isplanning to get involved with a movie in the making about the JoseVigoa robbery spree, and I was wondering if they needed an interpreteror a consultant in the Cuban language.However, after what my friend told me, I got so nervous and scared Iforgot about the movie and the possibility or earning a few centavitos(pennies) and ran into the bathroom to change my underwear (if youknow what I mean).* * * * *And now on to a more serious matter. I want to wish a Happy Birthdayto a wonderful lady in the Las Vegas Municipal court. Teresacelebrated her birthday last week, but she was on her one-weekvacation time and I could not wish her a happy birthday in person so Iam doing it now, even if it is a little late.* * * * *Soon another miscarriage of justice will be exposed in the pages ofthe Las Vegas Tribune about a man who spent 12 years in the NevadaState prison for a crime that he did not commit.It is our way to tell the world how unjust “justice” can be some timewhen we point out how many people are in the Nevada prison system forcrimes they may not have committed. They look at us like we are crazy,and after they read our articles they freak out.The story of Michael Lionetti is a story that no one should missbecause it may give one the urge to go home, lock the doors and notcome out ever again. In a few weeks the Las Vegas Tribune will bepublishing that story.* * * * *And speaking about unfair treatment, I don’t know when thereceptionists in many of the law offices in Las Vegas are going torealize that their attorneys are not the only ones that are “verybusy” and need to speed up their pace.The other day I called an attorney’s office and after ten rings a ladyanswered. When I politely asked for the attorney, the lady on theother side of the line start interrogating me; is it about a trafficticket or criminal? she asked me. Neither, I told her. It is apersonal matter. And then she blew my mind by telling me “everybodyhas a personal matter,” like I was lying to her.“You are right,” I said, “even if it is a traffic ticket or a criminalcase it is a personal matter to the client, but I am not a client.”Then I asked her if she was his assistant, but she honestly told methat she was not. “There is a bunch of us answering the phone aroundhere,” she said, and again asked me how she could help me.When I asked the telephone answering lady to let me talk to theattorney’s assistant, once again she asked me what it was in regardto. I explained to this lady that it was personal and that I wouldtell the assistant the reason for my call, but there was no reason torepeat the same message twice.She put me on hold and left me there for ten minutes without comingback on the line to let me know that the assistant was in the bathroomor was directing my call to the assistant’s assistant secretary.I got tired of the waiting game because their attorney is not the onlyone that is busy in this city and hung up the phone. I called theattorney on his cell phone and that was the end of the drama.I just regret calling people on their cell phones because no one turnsthe cell phones off ever, even if they do not answer it, and theycould be in a meeting, having lunch, making love to someone, or justplain seating on the toilet.They all may have the best intention in the world to look busy,efficient and dedicated, but sometimes they fail in that endeavor andthey become bossy, pushy and obnoxious.Once I wrote an article about the same subject when the receptioniststried to become the attorney even if they were not the paralegal inthe firm.In that article I praised the good manners and behavior of everysingle employee in the law office of Steve Woolfson and stated howpleasant it was to walk into that office.Today, I don’t know how it is there because Steve became the ClarkCounty District Attorney and is no longer in private practice in thatoffice that still bears both his and his wife’s name.Another office that needs to be commended for its efficient andprofessional staff is the law office of John G. Watkins, where hisassistant, Sheila, is on top of everything — answering the telephoneat the first ring and those calling in don’t have to get athird-degree interrogatory.* * * * *Another miscarriage of services (it is obvious that I like the wordmiscarriage) is found in the doctors’ offices. (Oh, it’s no longercalled the doctor’s office; it is now called the “health provider’s”office. (People go to the university to become “health providers” now,not doctors like it used to be.)Next week I am going to write about how those receptionists and evennurses think that they are the doctor. (I refuse to call them “healthproviders” — and they have the strange misconception that those of uson Social Security are on welfare and living off the government,refusing to realize that we already paid with our worked-for dollarsinto that account, and it is not charity!My name is Rolando Larraz, and as always, I approved this column.* * * * *Rolando Larraz is Editor in Chief of the Las Vegas Tribune. 