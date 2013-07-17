My Point of View
I want to send my warmest sympathy to the family of my good friend Bob
Marshall, who died last week after a brave fight with cancer.
Bob was a very good friend and a very popular individual during the
heyday in Las Vegas. I was very sad to learn of his passing and want
to let the whole Marshall family know that my prayers are with them at
this sad time.
* * * * *
The other day I was asking a friend of mine in the Las Vegas
Metropolitan Police Department — yes, believe it or not, I have a few
friends within Metro because the majority of the members in the Metro
family are nice, honest and hard-working people — about a lieutenant
that once had his name mentioned every day, but that I have not heard
anyone mention in a while.
Lieutenant John Alamshaw, a man with a checkered past I was told,
retired a while back; and, as any other detective who retires from
Metro “in a hurry” for some strange and undisclosed reasons (if you
know what I mean), became involved in some kind of investigation
business of some sort to keep pretending he was still (was he ever?) a
detective, and moved to three different states until he came back to
Las Vegas.
My friend told me to stay away from that guy; that he is dangerous and
that I’d be putting my life in danger and perhaps even the lives of
those I love and care about.
“He is indeed linked to the sheriff, and that is a dangerous
combination,” my friend told me, and once again begged me to “stay
away from him.”
All I wanted was to ask the good lieutenant if it is true that he is
planning to get involved with a movie in the making about the Jose
Vigoa robbery spree, and I was wondering if they needed an interpreter
or a consultant in the Cuban language.
However, after what my friend told me, I got so nervous and scared I
forgot about the movie and the possibility or earning a few centavitos
(pennies) and ran into the bathroom to change my underwear (if you
know what I mean).
* * * * *
And now on to a more serious matter. I want to wish a Happy Birthday
to a wonderful lady in the Las Vegas Municipal court. Teresa
celebrated her birthday last week, but she was on her one-week
vacation time and I could not wish her a happy birthday in person so I
am doing it now, even if it is a little late.
* * * * *
Soon another miscarriage of justice will be exposed in the pages of
the Las Vegas Tribune about a man who spent 12 years in the Nevada
State prison for a crime that he did not commit.
It is our way to tell the world how unjust “justice” can be some time
when we point out how many people are in the Nevada prison system for
crimes they may not have committed. They look at us like we are crazy,
and after they read our articles they freak out.
The story of Michael Lionetti is a story that no one should miss
because it may give one the urge to go home, lock the doors and not
come out ever again. In a few weeks the Las Vegas Tribune will be
publishing that story.
* * * * *
And speaking about unfair treatment, I don’t know when the
receptionists in many of the law offices in Las Vegas are going to
realize that their attorneys are not the only ones that are “very
busy” and need to speed up their pace.
The other day I called an attorney’s office and after ten rings a lady
answered. When I politely asked for the attorney, the lady on the
other side of the line start interrogating me; is it about a traffic
ticket or criminal? she asked me. Neither, I told her. It is a
personal matter. And then she blew my mind by telling me “everybody
has a personal matter,” like I was lying to her.
“You are right,” I said, “even if it is a traffic ticket or a criminal
case it is a personal matter to the client, but I am not a client.”
Then I asked her if she was his assistant, but she honestly told me
that she was not. “There is a bunch of us answering the phone around
here,” she said, and again asked me how she could help me.
When I asked the telephone answering lady to let me talk to the
attorney’s assistant, once again she asked me what it was in regard
to. I explained to this lady that it was personal and that I would
tell the assistant the reason for my call, but there was no reason to
repeat the same message twice.
She put me on hold and left me there for ten minutes without coming
back on the line to let me know that the assistant was in the bathroom
or was directing my call to the assistant’s assistant secretary.
I got tired of the waiting game because their attorney is not the only
one that is busy in this city and hung up the phone. I called the
attorney on his cell phone and that was the end of the drama.
I just regret calling people on their cell phones because no one turns
the cell phones off ever, even if they do not answer it, and they
could be in a meeting, having lunch, making love to someone, or just
plain seating on the toilet.
They all may have the best intention in the world to look busy,
efficient and dedicated, but sometimes they fail in that endeavor and
they become bossy, pushy and obnoxious.
Once I wrote an article about the same subject when the receptionists
tried to become the attorney even if they were not the paralegal in
the firm.
In that article I praised the good manners and behavior of every
single employee in the law office of Steve Woolfson and stated how
pleasant it was to walk into that office.
Today, I don’t know how it is there because Steve became the Clark
County District Attorney and is no longer in private practice in that
office that still bears both his and his wife’s name.
Another office that needs to be commended for its efficient and
professional staff is the law office of John G. Watkins, where his
assistant, Sheila, is on top of everything — answering the telephone
at the first ring and those calling in don’t have to get a
third-degree interrogatory.
* * * * *
Another miscarriage of services (it is obvious that I like the word
miscarriage) is found in the doctors’ offices. (Oh, it’s no longer
called the doctor’s office; it is now called the “health provider’s”
office. (People go to the university to become “health providers” now,
not doctors like it used to be.)
Next week I am going to write about how those receptionists and even
nurses think that they are the doctor. (I refuse to call them “health
providers” — and they have the strange misconception that those of us
on Social Security are on welfare and living off the government,
refusing to realize that we already paid with our worked-for dollars
into that account, and it is not charity!
My name is Rolando Larraz, and as always, I approved this column.
* * * * *
Rolando Larraz is Editor in Chief of the Las Vegas Tribune. His column
appears weekly in this newspaper. To contact Rolando Larraz, email him
at: Rlarraz@lasvegastribune.com or at (702) 699-8111.
