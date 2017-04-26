If there is anyone out there condemning human trafficking, that someone is yours truly. The reason is because I can never forget Jessie Foster, who was forced into prostitution, beaten and abused physically and mentally until the day she disappeared without a trace eleven years ago. Jessie was only 21 years old, but apparently was not considered a human being by authorities, who never properly investigated her pimp, giving the impression that they were all afraid of him.

The case of fire captain Richard Loughry is very disturbing; I do not excuse his actions, but if it is true that he responded to an advertisement while seeking out the services of a 22-year-old prostitute, do people really expect that he should have asked the woman for her birth certificate?

According to reports Clark County Deputy District Attorney Alexander Chen said that Captain Loughry also faces charges of statutory sexual seduction, child abuse and soliciting prostitution of a minor.

The sad part of this situation is that under NRS 200.364, statutory sexual seduction is defined as: “Ordinary sexual intercourse, anal intercourse, or fellatio committed by a person 18 years of age or older with a person under the age of 16 years old.”

According to criminal defense attorneys I have spoken with, the unfair aspect of the statutory law in Nevada is that if someone is found guilty of this offense, even if the man was totally unaware that the victim was under sixteen, he is still liable for the crime.

Again, if the Captain was under the impression that the woman was not 22 years of age, what was he supposed to do — ask her for her birth certificate?

According to authorities and media reports, they already know that the supposed pimp is a 23-year-old guy named Gino Miller who had forced the girl into prostitution days before the encounter with the fire captain. In my opinion, Captain Loughry was not the first client of the girl. It is obvious that the District Attorney’s office wants to throw the book at the captain, put him in prison and throw the key away. Would it not be considered fair for the judge in this case to sign a warrant for the arrest of the girl’s pimp (by that or any other label) and bring him to court under the same charges?

Another thing that comes to mind is that according to news reports, the little pimp took the girl to California a few days before, so I ask myself: “Where were the parents of this girl?”

Isn’t it too much of a coincidence that the girl remembers every detail in the captain’s room, but doesn’t remember any details of any previous johns?

I don’t like the idea that Captain Loughry took the liberty to use a fire department station for his sexual needs when he was supposed to be a model and an example for the rest of the men employed by the Fire Department, but I believe everybody should be treated equally when involved in the same crime.

Of course I believe Captain Loughry erred big time with his actions, but it was that Gino Miller person who created the whole fiasco in the first place and such pimps should be prosecuted with all the weight of the law.

Also, Captain Loughry is not an ordinary citizen; he has given 20 plus years of service to the people of Las Vegas and I don’t see the benefit of having this story on the front pages of the daily newspaper without any consideration and respect for his wife, who has no business in this sad story.